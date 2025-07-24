AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for the Q2 2025

The results of AS Tallink Grupp for the Q2 2025 will be introduced at an Investor Webinar held today at 12:00 (EEST). To participate, please join via the following link; we kindly ask participants to provide their questions latest by 11:00 am by email to: investor@tallink.ee. Further details are available in a previously published announcement.





In the second quarter (1 April – 30 June) of 2025, AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as “the Group”) carried 1 488 128 passengers, which is 2.5% more than in the second quarter of 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 22.8% year-on-year amounting to 67 038. The number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.4% compared to the same period a year ago and amounted to 212 782.

The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 207.0 million (EUR 210.0 million in Q2 2024). Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 37.4 million (EBITDA of EUR 46.6 million in Q2 2024) and the unaudited net loss for the period was EUR 2.5 million (net profit of EUR 6.1 million in Q2 2024).

The following operational factors impacted the Group’s revenue and operating results in the second quarter of 2025:

Demand continued to be affected by low consumer and business confidence levels, the economic challenges in the Group’s core markets and global geopolitical tensions.

As at the end of the quarter, the Group operated 13 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 3 vessels that were chartered out and 2 vessels that were in lay-up.

The Group signed and executed the sale-purchase agreement with Irish Continental Group plc for the sale of the passenger vessel Star I in April 2025.

The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn and 1 in Riga.

Income tax on dividends in the amount of EUR 11.4 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

The Group’s net debt was EUR 459.7 million as at the end of the second quarter of 2025 (EUR 569.1 million as at 31 March 2025) bringing the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.6 as at 30 June 2025.

In the second quarter of 2025, total loan repayment and interest payment amounted to EUR 53.6 million.

The Group continues to focus on cost efficiencies from the previously implemented measures and maintaining profitable operations on its core routes.

The Group regularly monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for new chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes and to work on extending the existing chartering agreements.

Sales and Results by Segments

In the second quarter of 2025, the Group’s total revenue decreased by EUR 3.1 million to EUR 207.0 million compared to EUR 210.0 million a year ago.

Revenue from route operations (the Group’s core business) decreased by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 167.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The segment result from route operations (the Group’s core business) amounted to EUR 21.2 million compared to EUR 25.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The number of passengers carried on the Estonia-Finland route increased by 4.9% in year-on-year comparison. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 23.9%. Revenue from the Estonia-Finland route held steady compared to the same period a year ago and amounted to EUR 84.6 million while the segment result decreased by EUR 4.5 million to EUR 20.5 million, year-on-year. The segment reflects the operations of two shuttle vessels, MyStar and Megastar, and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, the year-on-year increase in the number of passengers on Finland-Sweden routes was 2.8%. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 32.4%. The routes’ revenue increased by EUR 1.8 million to EUR 60.4 million and the segment result increased by EUR 0.4 million to EUR 1.9 million, year-on-year. The segment reflects the operations of one cruise ferry on the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) and two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony).

On Estonia-Sweden routes the number of carried passengers decreased by 10.9% and the number of transported cargo units decreased by 6.1% compared to the same period a year ago. Year-on-year, the revenue of Estonia-Sweden routes decreased by EUR 2.9 million to EUR 22.9 million. The segment loss increased by EUR 0.3 million to a loss of EUR 1.1 million. The Estonia-Sweden segment reflects the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until 12 April and from thereon the route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

Revenue from the segment Other decreased by a total of EUR 2.2 million and amounted to EUR 40.7 million. The segment result amounted to EUR 6.3 million decreasing by EUR 3.1 million compared to the same period a year ago. The decrease in revenues and result was mainly driven by fewer vessels on charter in the beginning of the quarter compared to the same period a year ago since the cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out at the end of May 2025. As at the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Group had 3 vessels on charter. Until May 2024, 4 vessels were in charter when the passenger vessel Superfast IX returned from long-term charter from Canada. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Group had 3 vessels on charter.

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the following vessels were chartered out:

The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out in May 2025 to the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE/SPA for 9 months with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration.

The cruise ferry Galaxy I was chartered out in September 2022 to Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands. In October 2024, the agreement was extended by 12 months until October 2025 with the option of extending the agreement at the end of the agreement period by 6+6 months.

The cruise ferry Silja Europa was chartered out in August 2022 Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands. The charter agreement from December 2024 was effective from 1 January 2025 for six months. The agreement includes the option of extending the agreement at the end of the agreement period by another 7+6+6 moths. After the end of the initial term, the agreement was extended until the end of January 2026.

Earnings

In the second quarter of 2025, the Group’s gross profit declined by EUR 7.8 million to EUR 39.1 million compared to EUR 46.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Group generated EBITDA of EUR 37.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to EUR 46.6 million a year ago.

Amortisation and depreciation expense decreased by EUR 1.5 million to EUR 22.8 million year-on-year. The decline was partly driven by the sale of the passenger vessel Star I in April 2025.

As a result of decreased outstanding loan balance and declining interest rates net finance costs declined by EUR 1.4 million year-on-year to EUR 5.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 (EUR 7.1 million in the second quarter of 2024).

The Group’s unaudited net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was EUR 2.5 million or EUR 0.003 per share. Among other factors the Group’s profitability was impacted by the vessels in lay-up. In the second quarter of 2024, the Group earned net profit of EUR 6.1 million or EUR 0.008 per share.

Investments

The Group’s investments in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 8.4 million (EUR 4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024). Majority of investments in vessels included the maintenance and refurbishment works on the cruise ferry Baltic Princess. The Group also continued to invest in the improvement of its IT systems.

Financial Position

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Group’s net debt amounted to EUR 459.7 million, down by EUR 89.2 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2025. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.6 at the reporting date (4.16 as at 31 March 2025).

As at 30 June 2025, the Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 36.0 million (EUR 15.9 million as at 31 March 2025) and the Group had EUR 92.0 million in unused credit lines (EUR 54.7 million as at 31 March 2025). The total liquidity buffer (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 128.0 million (EUR 70.5 million as at 31 March 2025).

During the quarter, the Group repaid loans and interest expense in the amount of EUR 53.6 million (EUR 24.9 million in the second quarter of 2024).

Dividends

In 2018, the Group adopted a dividend policy subject to which dividends of a minimum amount of EUR 0.05 per share would be paid if the economic performance enables it.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 May 2025 adopted a resolution to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share in 2025 in the total amount of EUR 44.6 million. In 2025 the dividends are paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.03 per share in the total amount of EUR 22.3 million was paid out on 2 July 2025 and the second instalment of EUR 0.03 per share will be paid out on 25 November 2025.

Key Figures

For the period Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Jan-Jun

2025 Jan-Jun

2024 Jan-Jun

2023 Revenue (EUR million) 207.0 210.0 229.7 344.2 370.4 400.9 Gross profit/loss (EUR million) 39.1 46.8 66.5 34.3 60.6 91.3 EBITDA¹ (EUR million) 37.4 46.6 68.5 33.6 81.1 95.6 EBIT¹ (EUR million) 14.5 22.3 43.3 -12.6 32.1 45.1 Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million) -2.5 6.1 33.4 -35.7 8.7 28.0 Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million) 22.8 24.3 25.3 46.2 49.0 50.5 Capital expenditures¹ ²(EUR million) 8.4 4.6 4.7 21.7 10.9 16.2 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR) -0.003 0.008 0.045 -0.048 0.012 0.038 Number of passengers 1 488 128 1 451 768 1 541 081 2 458 487 2 554 506 2 590 858 Number of cargo units 67 038 86 813 85 359 124 868 171 763 172 091 Average number of employees 5 050 5 060 4 973 4 912 4 974 4 938 As at 30.06.2025 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 Total assets (EUR million) 1 413.7 1 470.5 1 463.9 1 413.7 1 567.0 1 613.6 Total liabilities (EUR million) 715.6 721.4 681.6 715.6 816.6 878.4 Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million) 495.7 584.9 556.4 495.7 619.8 722.5 Net debt¹ (EUR million) 459.7 569.1 537.7 459.7 548.9 664.9 Net debt to EBITDA¹ 3.6 4.2 3.1 3.6 2.7 3.1 Total equity (EUR million) 698.1 749.1 782.3 698.1 750.4 735.2 Equity ratio¹ (%) 49% 51% 53% 49% 48% 46% Number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR) 0.94 1.01 1.05 0.94 1.01 0.99 Ratios¹ Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Jan-Jun

2025 Jan-Jun

2024 Jan-Jun

2023 Gross margin (%) 18.9% 22.3% 28.9% 10.0% 16.4% 22.8% EBITDA margin (%) 18.1% 22.2% 29.8% 9.8% 21.9% 23.8% EBIT margin (%) 7.0% 10.6% 18.8% -3.7% 8.7% 11.3% Net profit/loss margin (%) -1.2% 2.9% 14.6% -10.4% 2.3% 7.0% ROA (%) 2.2% 6.4% 7.0% 2.2% 6.4% 7.0% ROE (%) -0.5% 7.7% 11.8% -0.5% 7.7% 11.8% ROCE (%) 2.7% 7.7% 8.9% 2.7% 7.7% 8.9%

1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of Interim Report.

2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBIT: result from operating activities

Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding

Equity ratio: total equity / total assets

Shareholder’s equity per share: shareholder’s equity / number of shares outstanding

Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales

EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales

EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales

Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales

Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets

ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets

ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders’ equity

ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))

Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents

Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing





Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Jan-Jun

2025 Jan-Jun

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit/loss for the period -2 486 6 106 -35 687 8 678 Adjustments 40 638 40 547 70 102 54 410 Changes in: Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -6 723 2 299 -22 150 -6 909 Inventories 923 -7 903 529 -10 165 Liabilities related to operating activities 28 028 14 560 38 853 26 185 Changes in assets and liabilities 22 228 8 956 17 232 9 111 Cash generated from operating activities 60 380 55 609 51 647 72 199 Income tax repaid/paid -75 -18 -76 -25 NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES 60 305 55 591 51 571 72 174 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -8 415 -4 435 -21 705 -10 762 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment 64 617 54 64 617 24 490 Interest received 62 261 94 489 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 56 264 -4 120 43 006 14 217 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of loans received -47 535 -16 482 -63 505 -32 452 Change in overdraft -37 382 26 7 956 26 Payment of lease liabilities -4 864 -4 467 -9 722 -9 136 Interest paid -6 048 -8 465 -11 416 -15 437 Payment of transaction costs related to loans -616 -92 -616 -450 NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -96 445 -29 480 -77 303 -57 449 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 20 124 21 991 17 274 28 942 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 15 855 48 872 18 705 41 921 Change in cash and cash equivalents 20 124 21 991 17 274 28 942 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 35 979 70 863 35 979 70 863

Consolidated statement of financial position

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 31.12.2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 35 979 70 863 18 705 Trade and other receivables 39 815 33 915 25 268 Prepayments 16 528 17 046 8 764 Prepaid income tax 0 193 0 Inventories 46 211 48 244 48 083 Short-term intangible assets 8 244 3 332 6 901 Current assets 146 777 173 593 107 721 Other financial assets and prepayments 481 500 518 Deferred income tax assets 21 840 21 840 21 840 Investment property 300 300 300 Property, plant and equipment 1 222 569 1 345 138 1 310 000 Intangible assets 21 770 25 647 23 562 Non-current assets 1 266 960 1 393 425 1 356 220 TOTAL ASSETS 1 413 737 1 567 018 1 463 941 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 83 174 104 582 104 549 Trade and other payables 111 007 97 108 95 146 Payables to owners 44 620 44 620 6 Income tax liability 11 417 9 211 7 Deferred income 52 908 45 912 30 102 Current liabilities 303 126 301 433 229 810 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 412 506 515 214 451 825 Non-current liabilities 412 506 515 214 451 825 Total liabilities 715 632 816 647 681 635 Share capital 349 477 349 477 349 477 Share premium 663 663 663 Reserves 60 882 66 586 65 901 Retained earnings 287 083 333 645 366 265 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 698 105 750 371 782 306 Total equity 698 105 750 371 782 306 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1 413 737 1 567 018 1 463 941





Consolidated statement of cash flows

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Jan-Jun

2025 Jan-Jun

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit/loss for the period -2 486 6 106 -35 687 8 678 Adjustments 40 638 40 547 70 102 54 410 Changes in: Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -6 723 2 299 -22 150 -6 909 Inventories 923 -7 903 529 -10 165 Liabilities related to operating activities 28 028 14 560 38 853 26 185 Changes in assets and liabilities 22 228 8 956 17 232 9 111 Cash generated from operating activities 60 380 55 609 51 647 72 199 Income tax repaid/paid -75 -18 -76 -25 NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES 60 305 55 591 51 571 72 174 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -8 415 -4 435 -21 705 -10 762 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment 64 617 54 64 617 24 490 Interest received 62 261 94 489 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 56 264 -4 120 43 006 14 217 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of loans received -47 535 -16 482 -63 505 -32 452 Change in overdraft -37 382 26 7 956 26 Payment of lease liabilities -4 864 -4 467 -9 722 -9 136 Interest paid -6 048 -8 465 -11 416 -15 437 Payment of transaction costs related to loans -616 -92 -616 -450 NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -96 445 -29 480 -77 303 -57 449 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 20 124 21 991 17 274 28 942 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 15 855 48 872 18 705 41 921 Change in cash and cash equivalents 20 124 21 991 17 274 28 942 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 35 979 70 863 35 979 70 863









