Defiance Launches JPX: The First 2X Leveraged ETF on JPM (JP Morgan)

MIAMI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of a new innovative ETF: the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long JPM ETF (Ticker: JPX) . JPX provides investors with amplified 2X daily exposure to the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), empowering retail investors to capitalize on high-growth opportunities in the financial services without the need for a margin account.

JPX seeks to deliver daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global financial powerhouse known for its leadership in banking, asset management, and investment services. JPX utilizes derivatives such as swaps and options to achieve its leveraged objectives, offering precise exposure to these dynamic companies.

"JPX represents Defiance's continued commitment to pioneering leveraged ETFs that give investors amplified access to transformative companies," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. "JPMorgan's dominance in financial innovation makes JPX a timely addition to our lineup, allowing active investors to pursue high-growth strategies in resilient sectors."

Why JPMorgan Chase & Co.?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a cornerstone of the global economy, with a market-leading position in consumer banking, corporate & investment banking, and asset & wealth management. As digital transformation accelerates in finance, JPM continues to innovate with fintech integrations, blockchain applications, and sustainable investing initiatives, positioning it for sustained growth amid economic shifts.

An investment in JPX is not an investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

JPM Risks. The Funds invest in swap contracts and options that are based on the share prices of JPM. This subjects the Funds to the risk that the respective share prices decrease. If the share price of JPM decreases, the Funds will likely lose value and, as a result, the Funds may suffer significant losses. Therefore, as a result of the Funds' exposure to the values of JPM, the Funds may also be subject to the following risks:

Underlying Securities Trading Risk. The trading prices of JPM may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

Underlying Securities Performance Risk. JPM may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause its share price to decline.

Financial Services Industry Risk (JPX). The financial services industry can be significantly affected by regulatory changes, economic conditions, interest rate fluctuations, and competitive pressures.

Derivatives Risks. The Funds' derivative investments carry risks such as an imperfect match between the derivative's performance and its underlying assets, and the potential for loss of principal, which can exceed the initial investment.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Leverage Risk. As part of the Funds' principal investment strategy, the Funds will make investments in swap contracts and options. These derivative instruments provide the economic effect of financial leverage by creating additional investment exposure to the Underlying Securities, as well as the potential for greater loss.

Compounding Risk. The Funds have a single day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of compounding daily returns for each trading day. The effects of compounding will likely cause the performance of a Fund to be either greater than or less than the Underlying Security's performance times the stated multiple in the Fund's investment objective, before accounting for fees and fund expenses.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Funds' expenses and reduce performance. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Funds due to an increase in short-term capital gains.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Funds are non-diversified, they may invest a greater percentage of their assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if they were diversified funds.



Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk of the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole. Additionally, the Fund will seek to employ its investment strategy as it relates to the underlying issuer regardless of whether there are significant corporate actions such as restructurings, enforcement activity, or acquisitions or periods adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods.

New Fund Risk. As newly formed funds, they have no operating history, providing a limited basis for investors to assess performance or management.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

