Bitcoin Swift Nears End of Stage 1 Presale With AI-Driven Yield Protocol and Governance Model





LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) , the developer of a new blockchain protocol combining programmable yield mechanics with AI-driven governance, today announced the upcoming conclusion of Stage 1 of its BTC3 token presale. With just two days remaining before Stage 2 begins, the project reports a significant increase in interest from early-stage participants.

The BTC3 protocol is designed to address limitations in scalability, yield accessibility, and governance faced by earlier-generation blockchains. Its hybrid architecture incorporates AI-assisted voting systems, privacy-preserving smart contracts, and a Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model that allows users to access staking rewards immediately upon the conclusion of each presale stage.

Stage 1 Presale Highlights

Presale Stage 1 ends July 26, 2025

Current Price: $1.00

$1.00 Stage 2 Price: $2.00

$2.00 Projected Launch Price: $15.00

$15.00 Stage 1 APY: 143% via Proof-of-Yield mechanism

143% via Proof-of-Yield mechanism Presale concludes: September 18, 2025





Unlike traditional presales that require users to wait for protocol access, Bitcoin Swift activates its PoY system in real-time. This feature allows token holders to receive programmable staking rewards that are distributed automatically based on smart contract logic.

Core Technology Features

Proof-of-Yield (PoY): A staking framework that calculates real-time APY based on network activity

A staking framework that calculates real-time APY based on network activity AI Governance: Proposal evaluation through AI agents prior to DAO voting

Proposal evaluation through AI agents prior to DAO voting Sustainability Tracking: Environmental metrics integrated via federated oracles

Environmental metrics integrated via federated oracles Privacy & Identity: zk-SNARK encryption and DID-based voting infrastructure

zk-SNARK encryption and DID-based voting infrastructure Compliance-Ready Architecture: Designed with data privacy and user protections in mind





“Bitcoin Swift was built to offer a more intelligent and dynamic blockchain layer, starting with immediate utility at the presale level,” said a representative from the Bitcoin Swift team. “We believe that programmable rewards and AI-based governance models will play a key role in the next evolution of decentralized finance.”





What Influencers Are Saying

The buzz around BTC3 has been steadily rising across crypto communities. Influencers like Crypto Vlog , Token Empire , and Crypto Show have released detailed reviews breaking down why Bitcoin Swift’s architecture is more than just hype. Many highlight its compliance-readiness and AI-led innovation as major selling points for 2025.

Even broader coverage by creators like Crypto League and Crypto Nitro emphasizes how the protocol’s emphasis on sustainability and privacy could set a new standard for blockchain finance.

Looking Ahead

Following the conclusion of Stage 1, Bitcoin Swift will transition to Stage 2 of the presale at a new token price of $2.00. The final public sale will conclude on September 18, 2025, followed by the activation of full governance and on-chain protocol utilities. BTC3 will be deployed with Solana-compatible infrastructure to support high throughput and low transaction fees.

For more information about the BTC3 presale or the Bitcoin Swift protocol, please visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

