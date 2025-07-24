Rhombus Expands AI-Powered Operational Analytics by Launching Line Crossing and Occupancy Counting

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered Operational Analytics capabilities with two powerful new features: Line Crossing and Occupancy Counting. These solutions give organizations real-time spatial intelligence tools to improve how they manage traffic flow, space utilization, and staffing. Both work with existing Rhombus camera infrastructure and can be centrally managed from the Rhombus console .

Rhombus continues to expand video intelligence beyond traditional surveillance by unlocking AI-fueled insights that help businesses solve everyday operational challenges. With these new features, security footage instantly becomes a live source of business intelligence to give teams a clear understanding of precisely how spaces are used and how to improve them.

“Video systems have long been siloed for security use only,” said Brandon Salzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Rhombus. “But with the right AI and powerful analytics, those same systems can also power real-time operational intelligence that helps businesses grow. Line Crossing and Occupancy Counting are great new examples of how we’re unlocking broader value from existing security camera infrastructure.”

Line Crossing

Line Crossing lets organizations define custom boundaries within camera views to monitor the directional traffic of how and when people or vehicles cross from one area to another. These insights are critical for identifying peak usage patterns and making layout or schedule changes that improve flow and efficiency. From retail store entrances to manufacturing loading docks, Line Crossing provides actionable data through clear, intuitive reporting.

“We built Line Crossing to answer a simple question: how are people actually using your space?” said Rickey Cox, VP of Product at Rhombus. “We can surface directional insights that help organizations fine-tune everything from where to place employees to broader site design changes, without relying on guesswork.”

Occupancy Counting

Occupancy Counting provides ongoing estimates of how many people are in a given area by using AI models. The solution eliminates the need for manual headcounts or check-in systems, enabling teams to manage capacity and identify underused areas. These insights help organizations respond to fluctuations in foot traffic, optimize space layout, and better align staffing with actual demand.





Solutions Built for Real-World Use Cases

Both Line Crossing and Occupancy Counting are designed to support a wide range of operational needs across industries. For example:

In retail environments , traffic flow data can inform smarter product placement and optimize underperforming departments.

, traffic flow data can inform smarter product placement and optimize underperforming departments. In manufacturing settings , tracking vendor deliveries can reduce congestion at loading docks.

, tracking vendor deliveries can reduce congestion at loading docks. At fitness centers, occupancy visibility enables better fitness class and staff planning while minimizing safety hazards.



Rhombus’ Vision for Smarter Security, Smarter Operations

The expansion of the Operational Analytics suite underscores Rhombus’ broader commitment to making its video intelligence solutions continually smarter, faster, and more adaptive. From real-time alerts to natural language video search , Rhombus uses AI to eliminate otherwise tedious manual efforts, accelerate investigations, and proactively detect threats. At the same time, the platform helps teams improve safety, increase efficiency, and make better decisions across their operations. By combining AI-enabled video analytics, audio detection, and IoT sensor data, Rhombus delivers a unified solution that adapts to each customer’s needs, supports evolving workflows, and helps organizations get more value from their existing security infrastructure.

Seamless Integration with the Rhombus Platform

Line Crossing and Occupancy Counting work with Rhombus’ dome, bullet, and multisensor camera series , and are available with no additional hardware or complex setup. Teams can access trends and reports through the same intuitive cloud-managed platform they already use, or pull data into their systems via Rhombus’ open APIs.

Availability

Line Crossing and Occupancy Counting are now available in limited release to customers with a Rhombus Enterprise license. Organizations interested in exploring the unique advantages of Rhombus’ Operational Analytics can book a demo: https://www.rhombus.com/live-demo/

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make the world safer with a smart, powerful physical security platform that is built to protect and designed to adapt.

