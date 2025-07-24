EV Charging Station Industry Report 2025-2032 | Fixed Chargers Lead the Way in EV Charging Infrastructure, Offering Seamless and Secure Solutions in Public Spaces.

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Station Market by Application, Level of Charging, Charging Point, Charging Infrastructure, Operation, DC Fast Charging, Charge Point Operator, Connection Phase, Service, Installation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV charging station market is projected to grow from USD 28.47 billion in 2025 to USD 76.31 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.1%

Key factors directly driving the deployment of EV charging infrastructure include OEM-led investments by companies like Tesla, Rivian, and Hyundai in proprietary and public networks. Public and private funding is accelerating the rollout of fast-charging corridors, while advancements in high-speed DC chargers (150-350 kW) enhance compatibility with modern EVs.

Urbanization and smart city projects are promoting charger integration into commercial and public spaces. Additionally, fleet electrification mandates are pushing logistics and mobility firms to build dedicated charging hubs. In some Asian markets, battery swapping is emerging as a complementary infrastructure model.

The EV charging station market is dominated by major players, including ABB (Switzerland), BYD (China), ChargePoint (US), Tesla (US), and Siemens (Germany), among others. These companies have strong product portfolios as well as strong distribution networks at the global level.



By level of charging, fixed charger is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.



Fixed EV chargers integrated with kiosks are becoming increasingly common at public and commercial locations, offering users a seamless and secure charging experience. Companies such as Tata Power (EZ Charge), ChargeZone, Statiq, and Fortum Charge & Drive have deployed kiosk-based charging solutions across malls, highways, and urban centers in India, providing features like 24/7 access, app-based payments, and real-time monitoring. For instance, ChargeZone operates over 1,500 EV charging stations equipped with high-speed DC chargers and user-friendly kiosks in over 37 Indian cities.



In April 2025, Tata Power expanded its EZ Charge network in Mumbai, adding new kiosk-enabled charging stations at key locations to enhance accessibility for EV users. Governments, regulatory bodies, private companies, and OEMs are increasingly investing in fixed EV chargers to accelerate EV adoption. This collaborative push is driven by the need to expand reliable charging infrastructure. For instance, in May 2025, US-based charge point operator Zero 60 launched its fourth renewable-powered EV charging station in Lake Placid, New York. In Europe, major players like Atlante, Ionity, Fastned, and Electra formed the Spark alliance in April 2025 to share infrastructure and create the largest public charging network, covering 11,000 chargers across 25 countries.



The DC charging station segment is expected to capture the largest share of the EV charging station market during the forecast period.



DC charging stations are high-power fast charging units used for rapid charging. They deliver a maximum power of 240 kW, supplying a high current of up to 400 A at a voltage of up to 600 V DC. However, they cost approximately USD 30,000 to USD 50,000 on average, and an additional transformer is required. In a DC fast charging system, the AC/DC conversion occurs in the charging equipment rather than in a vehicle's AC/DC converter, so the power entering the vehicle is already in DC. Most residential electrical services do not provide the capacity of electrical power that the DC charging station delivers, thus making DC charging unfeasible for home implementation. DC fast chargers are widely used as destination chargers and public chargers.



OEMs such as Tesla provide DC chargers (Tesla Superchargers) capable of adding 20 to 30 miles per hour of charge to a vehicle. The major reason for the lower number of DC charging stations is the cost, as DC charging stations are costlier. All Tesla models are equipped with supercharging connectors, including Model 3 and Model S. Charging station providers such as ChargePoint and Car Charging Group provide public DC fast charging stations. As the prices of setting up DC fast charging stations have been reducing over the years, the demand for these charging stations is expected to increase in the coming years.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific EV charging station market is projected to grow rapidly. In South Korea, EV charging infrastructure growth is driven by strong government policies, including the Green New Deal and a national target of 1.2 million chargers by 2030. Urban density and smart city initiatives are accelerating demand for compact, integrated charging solutions. Indonesia is the fastest-growing market in the region. The expansion of Indonesia's EV charging infrastructure is driven primarily by strategic public-private partnerships and strong government support aimed at accelerating the country's transition to electric mobility.



V-GREEN, alongside key partners such as Chargecore, ChargePoint, Amarta Group, and CVS, has committed a significant investment of USD 300 million to deploy over 63,000 charging ports by 2025, focusing on major provinces like Jabodatebek, Bandung, Surabaya, Makassar, and Bali where the demand for EV infrastructure is the highest. Concurrently, the state-owned utility PLN plays a pivotal role by establishing thousands of public charging stations and battery swap facilities nationwide.



This is complemented by incentives such as discounted charging rates during off-peak hours and subsidies on home charging installations. The government incentives, guaranteed investor returns, and digital platforms like PLN's Super Apps further drive consumer engagement and investor confidence. In line with these regional developments in India, the government has announced that it will invest in EV charging infrastructure. For instance, in May 2025, the Government of India announced plans to install around 72,000 public EV charging stations across the country under the PM-E Drive scheme, with an investment of approximately USD 234.6 million.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 471 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.47 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $76.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in EV Adoption

Financial Incentives Offered by Governments to Promote Charging Networks

EV Charging Solutions

Number of Charging Points in Key European Countries

Advancements in Battery Chemistry Improving Driving Range

Range and Cost of Different Electric Vehicles

Declining Costs of EV Batteries

Fleet Electrification Accelerating EV Charging Market Growth

Restraints

Fragmented Charging Standards Limiting EV Adoption

Types of EV Charging Sockets

High Capital Investment for Ultrafast Charging Infrastructure

Underdeveloped Power Infrastructure for EV Charging

US Grid Scenario

Retrofitting Issues in Multistorey Residential Buildings

Opportunities

Advancements in V2G Technology and Bidirectional Charging

Bidirectional EV Chargers

Adoption of IoT-Enabled Smart Charging Networks

Expansion of Green and Sustainable EV Charging Solutions

Battery Swapping as a Viable Charging Alternative

Integration of EV Charging in Smart City Initiatives

Market Shift Toward Smart Chargers

Expansion of Charging-As-A-Service (CaaS) Business Model

Challenges

Cost Gap Between Ice Vehicles and EVs

Regulatory Hurdles in EV Charger Installation

High Reliance on Non-Renewable Energy Sources for Charging

Energy Consumption by Fuel Type

Scarcity of Lithium Resources

Low Utilization Rates and Profitability Challenges for Cpos

EV Charger Types and Utilization Trends, 2025-2032

Ecosystem Analysis

OEMs

Charging Point Manufacturers

EV Charging Point Operators

Payment Processing Companies

Navigation and Mapping Providers

Supply Chain Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Charging Station Size Optimization

Load Balancing Solution for EV Charging

Chargepoint EV Charging Network

Evgo Fast-Charging Network

City of Boulder EV Charging Network

Electrify America Charging Network

Mercedes-Benz EV Charging Network in China

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Wireless Charging

Wireless EV Charging Road Projects in Europe

Bidirectional Chargers

Bidirectional EV Charging Energy Flow Cycle

Megawatt Charging Systems

Complementary Technologies

Overhead Charging

Plug-And-Pay Charging

Robotic and Mobile Charging Unit

Adjacent Technologies

Turbocharging for Electric Vehicles

Smart Charging Systems

IoT Integration in EV Charging Stations

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Future of Charging

Fast Charging Hubs

Curbside Charging

Induction Charging

Power Booster in Charging Systems

Companies Featured

ABB

Byd Company Ltd.

Chargepoint, Inc.

Tesla

Evbox

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Starcharge

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Kempower Oyj

Efacec

Engie

Shell PLC

Totalenergies

Bp P.L.C.

Enel X S.R.L.

Virta Global

Allego B.V.

Tgood Electric Co. Ltd.

State Grid Corporation China

Vattenfall Ab

Blink Charging Co.

Enphase Energy

Electrify America

Opconnect

EV Safe Charge Inc.

Ionity

Wallbox

Spark Horizon

Dbt

Charge+

Alfen Nv

Ies Synergy

Madic Group

Beev

Instavolt

Freshmile

Pod Point

be Charge

Mer

Enbw

Rwe

Powerdot

Sparkcharge

Jolt

Installer

Numbat

Itselectric Inc

