Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Overview 2025-2030 | Dietary Supplements Dominate Natural Vitamin E Applications at 61% Volume

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, global demand stood at just over US$1 billion. From this base, the market is expected to reach close to US$1.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 4% in value.

This global report on Natural Source Vitamin E analyzes the global and regional market based on product types and end-use applications for the period 2021-2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing. The report also reveals latest production capacities of all players by plant location and region.





The global natural vitamin E market is undergoing a steady evolution, propelled by shifting consumer preferences toward clean-label nutrition, growing interest in natural antioxidants, and tightening regulatory standards in fortified food and nutraceuticals. Derived primarily from vegetable oils, natural vitamin E, comprising tocopherols and tocotrienols, serves as a potent antioxidant with wide-ranging applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, personal care, and animal nutrition. After a brief contraction during 2023-2024 due to destocking and pricing normalization following post-pandemic disruptions, the market has returned to a growth trajectory.

Demand for natural vitamin E in the dietary supplements industry experienced significant volatility in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a period of strong growth driven by heightened interest in immunity-boosting formulations, particularly multivitamin combinations containing vitamin E and C, market momentum slowed sharply. In 2022, growth was limited to just 0.6%, and by 2023, global demand contracted by 4.4% in volume terms. The decline was most evident in developed regions, where consumer focus on immune health began to normalize and discretionary spending came under pressure.

However, this softness was partially offset by growing interest in other health segments, such as brain and mood support, energy and stamina, and skin health. By 2024, the market began to show early signs of stabilization, as demand for immunity-supporting supplements steadied and broader wellness trends, especially holistic well-being and beauty-from-within, continued to drive interest in natural vitamin E formulations.



Natural vitamin E demand is largely anchored in the dietary supplement segment, with growing contributions from food fortification and skincare innovation. Clean-label positioning and rising consumer focus on immunity and healthy aging are reinforcing its importance across product categories. Meanwhile, tocotrienols, though smaller in share, are gaining visibility for their superior antioxidant efficacy and emerging clinical interest. Looking ahead, differentiated growth patterns are expected to define the global landscape.

While tocopherols will continue to dominate by volume, tocotrienols will see faster adoption, especially in high-margin, innovation-driven sectors. Supported by favorable regulatory environments and shifting health-conscious lifestyles, the natural vitamin E market is well-positioned for long-term expansion across both developed and emerging economies.



Natural Source Vitamin E Regional Market Analysis



Between 2021 and 2024, the natural vitamin E market showed modest growth across most regions, impacted by inflation, high raw material costs, and post-pandemic demand correction. Asia-Pacific leads both in volume market share (36.4% in 2024) and growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2030, driven by strong demand in dietary supplements and functional foods, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

North America and Europe, though mature markets, are forecast to grow at more modest rates, supported by stable demand in health supplements and personal care. South America and the Rest of the World are emerging as growth frontiers. These regions are benefitting from expanding fortified food markets, increasing awareness about clean-label nutrition, and growing adoption of tocotrienols in cosmetics and wellness applications.



Natural Source Vitamin E Market Analysis by Type



Tocopherols continue to represent the dominant share of global natural vitamin E consumption, which cornered a share of 98.7% in 2024 and projected to progress at a CAGR of 3.7% over 2024-2030 outlook period. Their widespread use across dietary supplements, fortified foods, cosmetics, and animal feed underpins their leadership position in the market.

While much smaller in scale, tocotrienols are gaining momentum as the fastest-growing type, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 6.4%. Growth is being fueled by their emerging applications in neuroprotection, cardiovascular health, and anti-inflammatory formulations, particularly in the high-value nutraceuticals segment.



Natural Source Vitamin E Market Analysis by End-use Application



In 2024, dietary supplements stood out as the dominant application in the global natural vitamin E market, accounting for approximately 61% of total volume. This segment is expected to maintain its lead through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% and reaching nearly 11.8 thousand metric tons. The growth is primarily driven by consumers' increasing inclination toward preventive health, natural immunity boosters, and plant-derived antioxidants.

Food & beverages, the second-largest segment, is growing at a faster 4.4% CAGR, supported by expanding fortification regulations and rising demand for functional foods in Asia-Pacific and emerging markets. Meanwhile, cosmetics & personal care applications are also witnessing healthy expansion. This growth is fueled by increased use of tocotrienol-rich formulations in anti-aging, skin-brightening, and antioxidant skincare products.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Volume in Metric Tons and Value market in US$

Volume in Metric Tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 38

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

Application-Level Analysis

Regional Market Analysis

Product Type Insights

Overall Vitamin E Market At-a-Glance

Product Outline

What is Vitamin E?

Forms of Vitamin E

Synthetic Vitamin E

Natural Source Vitamin E

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

Vitamin E TPGS (d-Alpha Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol 1000 Succinate)

Manufacturing Processes of Vitamin E

Synthetic Vitamin E

Natural Source Vitamin E

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

Sources of Vitamin E

Food Sources

Dietary Supplements

Vitamin E Health Claims

Coronary Heart Disease

Cancer

Disorders of the Eyes

Cognitive Decline

Other Health Claims

End-Use Applications of Vitamin E

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Other Applications

2. REGULATIONS FOR DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND INGREDIENTS

Ministry of Health Malaysia Approves Two Health Claims for Palm Tocotrienols

USDA Review Confirms Continued Use of Tocopherols in Organic Handling

FSSAI Sets Clear Limits on Vitamin

E Usage in Nutraceuticals and Health Supplements

Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients as per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Registration of Food Facilities

Notification Process for New Dietary Ingredients

FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging

FDA Guidance for Industry on Converting Units of Measure for Vitamin E

EFSA Scientific Opinion on the Tolerable Upper Intake Level for Vitamin E

European Union: Traceability and Labeling of GMOs

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Global Vitamin E Production Capacities

Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Capacity

Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Capacity

Production Capacity Lagging Behind Market Growth

Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Manufacturers

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL (Spain)

COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland)

ECA Healthcare Inc. (China)

Fairchem Organics Limited (India)

Fenchem Biotek Ltd (China)

Fujian Glanny Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Xixin Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Yuehong Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Aturex Co Ltd (China)

J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)

Kensing, LLC. (United States)

Advanced Organic Materials S.A. (AOM S.A.) (Argentina)

Vitae Naturals S.A. (Spain)

Matrix Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation (Japan)

Tama Biochemical Co Ltd (Japan)

Ningbo Dahongying Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Riken Vitamin Co Ltd (Japan)

Shandong New Element Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co Ltd (HSF) (China)

Yichun Dahaigui Life Science Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd (China)

Zhejiang WorldbestVe Biotechnology Co Ltd (China)

Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Manufacturers

American River Nutrition, Inc. (United States)

Beijing Gingko Group (China)

Excelvite Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)

KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science) (Singapore)

Musim Mas Group (Singapore)

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pwani Oil Products Limited (Kenya)

Phytogaia Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Sd Guthrie International Nutrition (Malaysia)

Sop Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Supervitamins Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Vance Group Ltd. (Singapore)

Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co Ltd (HSF) (China)

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

ADM Unveils New R&D Center in Switzerland

Everwell Health Announces Acquisition of American River Nutrition

Kensing Unveils Sustainable Vitamin E Product Sun E

Shandong New Element Introduces Novel Breakthroughs at Food Ingredients China 2025

Louis Dreyfus Company Unveils new Plant-Based Vitamin E Product Line

BTSA Introduces Tocobiol SF T70

Additional developments are included in the report

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5s9e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment