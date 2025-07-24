Singapore Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Report 2025, Featuring Novita, Hydroflux Marketing, Hyflux, Brita, Swisspro, Doulton, and More

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Singapore Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Singapore Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for Singapore.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.



The Singaporean market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:

Competitive market shares by system types: counter top & under-the-sink, faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers.

Forecasts and growth trends for various system types and replacement filters.

Point-of-use market analytics segmented by technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).

Point-of-use revenue segments categorized by price: under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, and over $900.

The report highlights profiles of leading companies in the sector, such as Novita Sg Pte. Ltd., Hydroflux Marketing Pte. Ltd., Hyflux Ltd., Amway, The 3M Company, and others. This profiling includes competitive factors, consumer behavior analysis, emerging market trends, and critical growth drivers, alongside potential restraints and challenges.

Companies Featured:

Novita Sg Pte. Ltd.

Hydroflux Marketing Pte. Ltd.

Hyflux Ltd.

Amway

The 3M Company

Brita GmbH

Swisspro Pte Ltd

Ruhens SG

Doulton

Panasonic Corporation

LG Corporation

CUCKOO International Singapore

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Key Topics Covered:

I Definitions

II Acronyms

III Country Profile

IV Major Data Points

V Competitive Factors

VI Consumer Behaviour

VII Market Drivers/Impact

Increased awareness among consumers

Growing business opportunities

Health consciousness

VIII Market Restraints/Impact

Good quality tap water

Government initiative to improve water quality

IX Residential Water Treatment Market: Market Trends

X Residential Water Treatment Market: Pricing Trends

Singapore Residential Water Treatment Market

XI Market Data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2022- 2029

Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029

Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022-2029

Market share, by revenues, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2022-2029

Revenue forecast, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022-2029

Market share, by revenues, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, pitcher replacement filters, 2022-2029

Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2022

Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2022

