Singapore Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Report 2025, Featuring Novita, Hydroflux Marketing, Hyflux, Brita, Swisspro, Doulton, and More

The Singapore Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for Singapore.
Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.
The Singaporean market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:
- Competitive market shares by system types: counter top & under-the-sink, faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers.
- Forecasts and growth trends for various system types and replacement filters.
- Point-of-use market analytics segmented by technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).
- Point-of-use revenue segments categorized by price: under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, and over $900.
The report highlights profiles of leading companies in the sector, such as Novita Sg Pte. Ltd., Hydroflux Marketing Pte. Ltd., Hyflux Ltd., Amway, The 3M Company, and others. This profiling includes competitive factors, consumer behavior analysis, emerging market trends, and critical growth drivers, alongside potential restraints and challenges.
Companies Featured:
- Novita Sg Pte. Ltd.
- Hydroflux Marketing Pte. Ltd.
- Hyflux Ltd.
- Amway
- The 3M Company
- Brita GmbH
- Swisspro Pte Ltd
- Ruhens SG
- Doulton
- Panasonic Corporation
- LG Corporation
- CUCKOO International Singapore
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)
Key Topics Covered:
I Definitions
II Acronyms
III Country Profile
IV Major Data Points
V Competitive Factors
VI Consumer Behaviour
VII Market Drivers/Impact
- Increased awareness among consumers
- Growing business opportunities
- Health consciousness
VIII Market Restraints/Impact
- Good quality tap water
- Government initiative to improve water quality
IX Residential Water Treatment Market: Market Trends
X Residential Water Treatment Market: Pricing Trends
- Singapore Residential Water Treatment Market
XI Market Data
- Revenue forecast, total market, 2022- 2029
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029
- Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Market share, by revenues, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2022-2029
- Revenue forecast, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Market share, by revenues, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, pitcher replacement filters, 2022-2029
- Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2022
- Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2022
