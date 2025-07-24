Tactical Communication Market Report 2025: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2019-2031 - Opportunities in the ISR, Communications, Combat, and Command & Control

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Communication Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tactical communication market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the a rise in asymmetric warfare, increased focus on joint operations and collaboration, and a rise in military modernization initiatives.



The future of the global tactical communication market looks promising with opportunities in the ISR, communications, combat, and command & control markets.

Within the type category, soldier radio is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, command & control is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Tactical Communication Market



As the demand for more reliable, secure, and faster communication technologies grows, several emerging trends are shaping the tactical communication market. These trends reflect a combination of technological advancements, evolving military needs, and the changing landscape of global security threats. The following five trends highlight the key drivers of change in the market, reshaping how military and emergency response communication systems operate.

5G and Beyond: The advent of 5G technology is revolutionizing tactical communication. With its ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and improved reliability, 5G promises to enhance real-time communication capabilities in defense operations. The ability to transmit large amounts of data securely and quickly is vital for modern warfare, and 5G enables military forces to operate more efficiently, even in remote or hostile environments. This trend is accelerating the deployment of advanced communication systems that rely on high-speed data transfer and real-time decision-making.

AI Integration for Enhanced Communication: AI is increasingly being integrated into tactical communication systems to improve decision-making and streamline communication processes. By leveraging AI-driven tools, such as predictive analytics and automated threat detection, military forces can enhance their situational awareness and response times. This technology ensures that military personnel can access the most relevant information in real-time, improving their effectiveness during missions. AI also plays a significant role in cyber defense, detecting potential communication system vulnerabilities and threats before they can be exploited.

Software-Defined Radios (SDRs): SDRs are playing an increasingly vital role in modern tactical communication systems. These flexible and programmable radios allow military forces to easily adapt to different frequencies, networks, and communication protocols, ensuring interoperability across multiple platforms. SDRs enable secure, encrypted communication over a wide range of channels, making them ideal for military operations in diverse environments. This trend is driving the widespread adoption of SDR technology in tactical communication systems across the globe, offering greater flexibility and reliability.

Satellite Communication Advancements: Advancements in satellite communication technology are improving the reliability of global tactical communication. Modern satellite systems are able to deliver high-speed internet access, enhanced data transfer, and secure communication channels across remote and challenging terrains. With the increasing need for global coordination in military operations, satellite communications enable forces to stay connected regardless of location. The ongoing development of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, such as Starlink, is expected to further enhance the global reach and efficiency of military communication systems.

Cybersecurity and Encryption: As military communication systems become more interconnected, ensuring the security and integrity of communications has become a top priority. Cybersecurity measures, including advanced encryption techniques and secure data transmission protocols, are critical to protecting sensitive military communications from cyber threats. The integration of advanced encryption algorithms, along with real-time monitoring of communication networks, is essential to safeguarding military operations from cyberattacks and data breaches.

Tactical Communication Market Drivers and Challenges



The tactical communication market is influenced by a combination of drivers and challenges. Technological advancements, economic factors, and regulatory issues play a significant role in shaping the market dynamics. Understanding these drivers and challenges is essential for stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape and make informed decisions.



The factors responsible for driving the tactical communication market include:

Technological Advancements: Technological innovations, such as the development of 5G, AI integration, and advanced encryption techniques, are driving the growth of the tactical communication market. These advancements enable more reliable, secure, and efficient communication solutions, which are essential for military and defense operations. Technological developments also support improved interoperability between different platforms and systems.

Increased Defense Budgets: Rising defense budgets, particularly in countries like the United States and China, are fueling demand for advanced tactical communication systems. As defense forces modernize their infrastructure and invest in new technologies, there is a significant opportunity for growth in the tactical communication sector.

Cybersecurity Concerns: Cybersecurity concerns are a major driver for the adoption of secure communication systems. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, there is a growing need for encryption and robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive communication networks from attacks.

Geopolitical Tensions: Geopolitical tensions and regional security threats are driving the demand for enhanced tactical communication systems. Countries are investing in advanced communication technologies to ensure effective military coordination and rapid response to potential security threats.

Need for Interoperability: The growing need for interoperability between different defense agencies, both within countries and across international alliances, is pushing the demand for advanced tactical communication solutions. Interoperable systems ensure seamless communication during joint operations and multinational missions.

Challenges in the tactical communication market are:

Regulatory Barriers: Regulatory barriers, including restrictions on certain technologies and international trade agreements, can impede the growth of the tactical communication market. These barriers can slow down the adoption of advanced technologies and limit market expansion.

High Costs: The high cost of advanced communication systems is a significant challenge, particularly for developing countries with limited defense budgets. While the need for secure communication systems is growing, the cost of implementation can be prohibitive for some nations.

Integration and Interoperability Issues: Integration and interoperability issues between existing legacy systems and new technologies can hinder the deployment of advanced tactical communication solutions. Ensuring seamless integration of various communication platforms is critical for maximizing the efficiency of military and defense operations.

Technological advancements, defense budget increases, and geopolitical tensions are the primary drivers of the tactical communication market. However, challenges such as regulatory barriers, high costs, and integration issues must be addressed to ensure continued market growth and success.



List of Tactical Communication Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies tactical communication companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.



Some of the tactical communication companies profiled in this report include:

Northrop Grumman

Thales

General Dynamics

Raytheon

Harris

L-3 Technologies

Bae Systems

Tactical Communication Market by Segment



Type [Value from 2019 to 2031]:

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Others

Application [Value from 2019 to 2031]:

ISR

Communications

Combat

Command & Control

Others

Region [Value from 2019 to 2031]:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

