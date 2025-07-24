U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market Report 2025: Analysis Through 2020-2030 Featuring Reckitt Benckiser Group, Henkel, Unilever, Best Sanitizers, P&G and Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hand Sanitizer Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Hand Sanitizer Market was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.93%. The market exhibits broad geographic diversity, with demand originating from both urban hubs and rural communities.

High-traffic environments - such as schools, hospitals, public transportation, and offices - continue to drive urban demand, while increased health awareness is propelling growth in previously underserved rural areas. Hand sanitizers have become a standard preventive health measure across various segments of society, solidifying their place in both personal and institutional hygiene routines.

Key Market Driver

Heightened Hygiene Awareness Post-Pandemic: The surge in public awareness regarding hygiene following the COVID-19 pandemic remains a key catalyst for sustained demand in the U.S. hand sanitizer market. The pandemic prompted a behavioral shift that normalized routine hand sanitization as a primary defense against infectious diseases. Health organizations like the CDC have emphasized the use of alcohol-based sanitizers when soap and water are unavailable, reinforcing public trust and regular usage. As a result, hand sanitizers have become a staple in homes, workplaces, schools, and public settings. This heightened awareness has also extended to younger populations through educational initiatives, embedding hand hygiene habits from an early age.

Key Market Challenge

Market Saturation and Intense Competition: The post-pandemic landscape has introduced intense competition and oversaturation in the U.S. hand sanitizer market. The initial spike in demand led to a flood of new entrants - from global consumer goods companies to local businesses and even distilleries - resulting in a highly fragmented market. As consumption levels normalize, many brands are grappling with pricing pressure, reduced margins, and limited retail shelf space. Smaller players face challenges in maintaining visibility and profitability amid competition from well-established companies with greater brand recognition and distribution reach. Differentiation and consumer loyalty have become increasingly difficult to achieve, especially in a market crowded with similar product offerings.

Key Market Trend

Shift Toward Natural and Skin-Friendly Formulations: Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward hand sanitizers that feature natural, non-irritating, and skin-nourishing ingredients. Traditional alcohol-based products, while effective, are often associated with skin dryness and irritation when used frequently. In response, brands are innovating with formulas that include moisturizing components such as aloe vera, glycerin, and essential oils, offering gentler alternatives. Alcohol-free and low-alcohol options with plant-based antimicrobial agents are also gaining traction. These preferences are part of a broader clean-label movement, with consumers prioritizing products that are organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably packaged. Retailers are recognizing this shift and are promoting these variants across both online and offline channels.

Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Vi-Jon

Chattem, Inc.

Kutol

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Hand Sanitizer Market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Hand Sanitizer Market, By Product Type:

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Spray

Wipes

United States Hand Sanitizer Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Online

Others

United States Hand Sanitizer Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bhxrx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment