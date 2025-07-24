Rapala VMC Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Major shareholder announcements, July 24, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

Rapala VMC Corporation has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. (New York, U.S.) on July 23, 2025.

According to the notification, the aggregate ownership of Cermak Road LLC in Rapala VMC Corporation’s shares (ISIN: FI0009007355) decreased below five (5) per cent threshold on July 23, 2025.

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached below 5% - below 5% 39,000,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.66% - 9.66%





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class /

type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009007355 - below 5% - below 5% SUBTOTAL A below 5% below 5%



B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

None notified

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (Item 8):

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. 0% 0% 0% Sycamore Partners III, L.P. 0% 0% 0% Cermak Road LLC below 5% 0% below 5%



Further, according to the notification:

“Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. is the investment adviser to Sycamore Partners III, L.P. The beneficial owners listed in Item 8 hold a passive interest in Rapala VMC.”

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group’s brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com