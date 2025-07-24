North America Over the Top (OTT) Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2032 | Major Tech Giants Fuel Competition and Innovation in OTT Streaming

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Over the Top (OTT) Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By Platform (App-Based and Web-Based), By Monetization Model, By Service Vertical, By Type, By Streaming Device, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Over the Top (OTT) Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).



The US market dominated the North America Over the Top (OTT) Services Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of $234.29 trillion by 2032. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 19.3% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.7% during 2025-2032.



The Over-the-Top (OTT) services market has emerged as a transformative force within the global media and entertainment landscape, reshaping content delivery, consumption behaviors, and business models across geographies. Driven by digitalization, increasing internet accessibility, and the proliferation of connected devices, OTT platforms have evolved from niche alternatives to mainstream content hubs. These services bypass traditional distribution channels like satellite or cable, offering direct-to-consumer streaming of video, audio, and communication content via the internet.



This shift has not only disrupted legacy broadcasting systems but also empowered consumers with unprecedented control over what, when, and how they consume media. The convenience of on-demand access, personalized content recommendations, and ad-free viewing options have all contributed to the growing affinity for OTT services. Moreover, the entry of major tech conglomerates and media powerhouses into the OTT arena has intensified competition and innovation, leading to richer content libraries, improved user experiences, and diversified monetization models including subscription-based, freemium, and ad-supported frameworks.



The market across North America is expanding rapidly, underpinned by a thriving media and entertainment ecosystem, increasing internet access, and a significant rise in digital gaming communities. According to Statistics Canada, Canada's film, television, and video production industry witnessed a significant surge in 2021, recording $11.3 billion in operating revenue - a 20.2% increase from the previous year.

According to the International Trade Administration, the United States stands as the global powerhouse in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector, valued at $660 billion within a $2 trillion global industry. Mexico is also witnessing a surge in OTT adoption, driven by a growing digital infrastructure and a vibrant gaming culture. According to INEGI, around 78% of the population had internet access in 2022, laying the foundation for widespread streaming services. Thus, the market in North America is on an upward trajectory, powered by the strong growth of domestic entertainment production in Canada, the global dominance of the U.S. media and gaming industries, and the increasing internet and gaming population in Mexico.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Netflix, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Hulu, LLC (The Walt Disney Company)

Apple, Inc.

Paramount Plus

Peacock TV, LLC (NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Google LLC (Youtube, LLC)

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Brightcove, Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (HBO Max)

iQIYI, Inc.(Baidu, Inc.)

MBC Group (Shahid)

Market Report Segmentation

By Platform

App-Based

Web-Based

By Monetization Model

Subscription-Based

Advertising-Based

Transaction-Based

By Service Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Education & Learning

Other Service Vertical

By Type

Video on Demand

Online Gaming

Music Streaming

Communication

Other Type

By Streaming Device

Smartphones & Tablets

IP TV's & Consoles

Desktops & Laptops

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iathm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.