6G Communications Thermal Materials for Infrastructure and Client Devices Market Research Report 2026-2046 | Leading Formulations, Functionality and Manufacturing Technologies

How can we deal with the increasing problems of thermal management with every new generation of wireless communications? We get ever more infrastructure generating more heat and more compact client devices offering less space for thermal management.

The new 533-page, commercially-oriented Research report, "6G Communications Thermal Materials for Infrastructure and Client Devices: Opportunities, Markets, Technology 2026-2046" has the answers and forecasts the large market, mainly for new cooling materials, that will emerge.

Incremental then disruptive

"Initially, 6G will be an incremental improvement mainly using, and limited by, 5G frequencies and largely served by improved 5G thermal solutions. Ubiquity is a top priority for 6G. No more patchy coverage in cities from London to Tokyo and dead in the countryside and ocean. Much more self-powering, thermally managed, will avoid the considerable cost of running power to expanding terrestrial infrastructure and the impossibility of running power to burgeoning aerospace infrastructure for 6G.

However, 6G Phase Two, around 2035, must be a whole new ball game to achieve real financial success with startlingly better performance and reach. That means disruptive new thermal solutions for everything from active, transparent, 360-degree reconfigurable intelligent surfaces to reinvented, "must have" personal electronics."

Detailed analysis required beyond 6G, with latest research prioritised

He points out that, to meet the thermal challenges, including in more compact client devices in huge numbers, such as things-collaborating-with-things, we must benchmark best practice far beyond telecommunications today. Indeed, as base stations sometimes vanish into multipurpose high-rise buildings and stratospheric solar drones and as client devices vanish into wearables, implants and more, thermal management uniquely for 6G will become less common. The report finds great opportunities for new thermal materials and principles in all this.

Necessarily, the report is very detailed, involving 11 chapters, 11 SWOT appraisals, 32 forecast lines 2026-2046 and 33 new infograms. Vitally, it analyses the flood of new research advances through 2025 because out-of-date reports can be very misleading in this rapidly evolving subject. Indeed, the report is continuously updated so you only get the latest.

Quick Synopsis

See the emerging needs, 19 primary conclusions, detailed 20-year roadmaps in 6 lines and those 32 forecasts with explanation, for example. The radically new cooling technologies such as Passive Daylight Radiative Cooling PDRC, five forms of caloric cooling and wide-area thermoelectrics are introduced together with combinations. See why solid-state cooling comes to the fore. A pie chart prioritises solid-state-cooling materials in number of latest research advances, revealing some issues with toxigens, for this report is unbiassed. Parameter comparisons and forecasts of their improvement are presented.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report and assumptions

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications thermal material opportunities

1.4 Some reasons for the escalating need for cooling

1.5 Cooling toolkit, trend to multifunctionality with best solid-state cooling tools shown red

1.6 The nature of solid-state cooling and why it is now a priority for 6G and generally

1.7 Primary conclusions: 6G thermal requirements

1.8 Primary conclusions: Materials for making cold in 6G infrastructure and client devices

1.9 Primary conclusions: Materials for removing heat by conduction and convection

1.10 Roadmaps of 6G materials and hardware and separately cooling 2026-2046

1.11 Market forecasts in 32 lines 2026-2046

1.12 Background forecasts 2025-2046

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Location of the primary 6G thermal management opportunities

2.3 Cooling, heat barrier and advanced thermally supportive technologies for 6G covered in this report

2.4 Examples

2.5 Twelve solid-state cooling operating principles compared by 10 capabilities

2.6 Attention vs maturity of cooling and thermal control technologies 3 curves 2026, 2036, 2046

2.7 Comparison of traditional and emerging refrigeration technologies

2.8 Undesirable materials widely used and proposed: this is an opportunity for you

3. Passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC)

3.1 Overview

3.2 PDRC basics

3.3 Radiative cooling materials by structure and formulation with research analysis

3.4 Potential benefits and applications

3.5 Other important advances in 2025 and earlier

3.6 Companies commercialising PDRC

3.7 PDRC SWOT report

4. Self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus and Anti-Stokes solid state cooling

4.1 Overview of the bigger picture with SWOT

4.2 Maturity curve of radiative cooling technologies

4.3 Self-adaptive and switchable radiative cooling

4.4 Tuned radiative cooling using both sides: Janus emitter JET advances and SWOT

4.5 Anti-Stokes fluorescence cooling with SWOT appraisal

5. Phase change and particularly caloric cooling

5.1 Structural and ferroic phase change cooling modes and materials

5.2 Solid-state phase-change cooling potentially competing with other forms in named applications

5.3 The physical principles adjoining caloric cooling

5.4 Operating principles for caloric cooling

5.5 Caloric compared to thermoelectric cooling and winning caloric technologies identified

5.6 Some proposals for work to advance the use of caloric cooling

5.7 Electrocaloric cooling

5.8 Magnetocaloric cooling with SWOT appraisal

5.9 Mechanocaloric cooling (elastocaloric, barocaloric, twistocaloric) cooling

5.10 Multicaloric cooling advances in 2025

6. Enabling technology: Metamaterial and other advanced photonic cooling: emerging materials and devices

6.1 Metamaterials

6.2 Advanced photonic cooling and prevention of heating

7. Future thermoelectric cooling and thermoelectric harvesting as a user of and power provider for other solid-state cooling

7.1 Basics

7.2 Thermoelectric materials

7.3 Wide area and flexible thermoelectric cooling is a gap in the market for you to address

7.4 Radiation cooling of buildings: multifunctional with thermoelectric harvesting

7.5 The heat removal problem of TEC and TEG - evolving solutions

7.6 20 advances in thermoelectric cooling and harvesting involving cooling and a review

7.7 Earlier advances

7.8 82 Manufactures of Peltier thermoelectric modules and products

8. Future evaporative, melting and flow cooling including heat pipes, thermal hydrogels for 6G smartphones, other 6G client devices, 6G infrastructure

8.1 Overview: 6G smartphone vapor cooling and hydrogel cooling for 6G

8.2 Background to phase change cooling

8.3 Heat pipes and vapor chambers

8.4 Hydrogels for 6G Communications

9. Thermal Interface Materials TIM, other emerging materials for 6G conductive cooling challenges

9.1 Overview: thermal adhesives to thermally conductive concrete for 6G

9.2 Important considerations when solving thermal challenges with conductive materials

9.3 Thermal Interface Material TIM

9.5 Thermally conductive polymer advances in 2025 and earlier

10. Advanced heat shielding, thermal insulation and ionogels for 6G

10.1 Overview

10.2 Inorganic, organic and composite thermal insulation for 6G

10.3 Heat shield film and multipurpose thermally insulating windows

10.4 Thermal insulation for heat spreaders and other passive cooling

10.5 Ionogels for 6G applications including electrically conductive thermal insulation

11. Thermal metamaterials - the big picture

11.1 Purpose of this chapter

1.2 Thermal metamaterials

11.3 Primary conclusions; market positioning

11.4 Primary conclusions: leading formulations, functionality and manufacturing technologies

11.5 Popularity by formulation in 132 examples of latest thermal metamaterial research

11.6 Static to dynamic heat transfer using metamaterials

11.7 Static radiative cooling materials showing metamaterials as one of many options

11.8 Thermal metamaterial and cooling roadmap by market and by technology 2025-2045

11.9 Thermal meta-device market $ billion 2025-2045 by application segment

11.10 Electromagnetic meta-device market $ billion 2025-2045

11.11 Electromagnetic meta-device market $ billion 2025-2045 by application segment

11.12 Meta-device market electromagnetic vs thermal 2025-2045

Companies Featured

Advanced Thermal Solutions

Applied Thermoelectric Solutions LLC

Acal BFI

Adcol Electronic

ADV Engineering

Alflex Technologies

Align Sourcing

Ambient Micro

AMS Technologies

Analog Devices

Analog Technologies

Asia Inno

Beijing Huimao Cooling Co., Ltd.

Bentek Systems

Bosch

BTS Europe

Carrir Group

Cidete Ingenieros SL

China Mobile

CUI Devices

Custom Thermoelectric Inc.

Crystal Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Danfoss

Delta Electronics

Ecogen

Elite Thermal Solutions

European Thermodynamics

Everredtronics Ltd.

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power

GREE

Green TEG AG

Guang Dong Fuxin Electronic

Haier

Hangzhou Aurin Cooling

Hebei IT

Hicooltec Electronic

Hisense HVAC

Hitachi

Hi-Z Technology, Inc

Huawei

Hui mao

Interm

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm

Kyocera

Laird Tech Inc.

II-VI Marlow

INB Thermoelectric

ISA Impex

Innoveco

Johnson Controls

KELK (Komatsu)

KKT Chiller

Laird

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Melcor

Merit Technology Group

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric

Newmark International

OTE International

Panasonic

P&N Tech

Perpetua Power

Phononic

Qinhuangdao Fulianjing

Quick Cool

Rheem

RMT LTD

Sheetak

S&PF Modul

Samsung

Solid State Cooling Systems

SmarTTEC

Taicang TE Cooler

TE Technology, Inc.

TEC Microsystems

TECA

TECTEG

TEG

TEGEOS

TEGPRO Thermoelectric Generator

Termo-Gen AB

Thermal Electronics

Thermalforce

Thermion Company

Thermix

Thermonamic Electronics

Thermotek

Trane

Tybang Electronics

UWE Electronic

Wakefield Thermal

Wavelength Electronics

Wellen Tech

WeTEC

Yamaha

Z-max

