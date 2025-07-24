Data Center UPS Market Report 2025: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2019-2031 - Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Mitsubishi Electric Pioneering Innovations

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center UPS market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for data storage, the increasing reliance on cloud computing, and the growing need for reliable power supply in critical operations.



The future of the global data center UPS market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, it & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and energy & power markets.

Within the UPS type category, the standby is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use industry category, BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center UPS Market



The data center UPS market stands to benefit from disruption driven by innovation, energy demand, and new sustainability objectives. Major shifts are expected in managing power backup systems for data centers. The industry has five major trends that have recently emerged:

Lithium-Ion Batteries in UPS Systems: Lithium-ion batteries have a significant advantage over lead-acid batteries because of their higher energy density, longer life cycles, and lower maintenance needs. They are also used more frequently as energy efficiency rises, making them more reliable and cost-effective in the long run. Lithium-ion technology has become increasingly in demand for improving performance, especially in data centers that seek less downtime.

Incorporating Renewable Energy Sources: To meet growing sustainability needs, UPS systems in data centers are increasingly integrating with solar and wind power. This reduces reliance on grid electricity while decreasing carbon emissions. Furthermore, the operational efficiency of UPS systems improves with high renewable energy integration as these systems use less power from conventional sources.

Modular UPS Systems: Data centers experiencing load variations benefit from modular UPS systems that offer greater flexibility and scalability. As a data center expands, these systems can be deployed in a cost-effective manner because they can be easily added. The movement toward modular designs enhances the ability to manage space, energy consumption, and operational reliability of power delivery.

Smart UPS Technology: The development of smart UPS systems equipped with sensors and IoT capabilities further improves the performance of data centers. Reduced operational costs and improved dependable performance can be attributed to predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and better energy management integration. With smart solutions, data centers can now monitor their energy use and efficiency.

Flywheel Technology: Flywheel-based UPS systems are gaining attention for their ability to manage power outages and fluctuations effectively. They store energy mechanically, require minimal maintenance, and have long lifespans. Flywheels also replace batteries in data centers, offering better environmental friendliness and helping to reduce carbon footprints.

As the need for more powerful, efficient, green, and sustainable power backup options increases, these trends are significantly affecting the market. The growing reliance on renewable energy, the modular nature of advanced smart systems, and the rise of flywheels are improving the data center UPS market for digital infrastructure while remaining eco-friendly.



Data Center UPS Market Drivers and Challenges



Technological, economic, and regulatory developments all pose opportunities and challenges for the data center UPS market. These factors influence the form, function, and maintenance of UPS systems. The following is an analysis of the key influences and challenges of the market:



The factors responsible for driving the data center ups market include:

Improvements in Technology Upstream the UPS Industry: With the adoption of lithium batteries, smart monitoring systems for UPS performance, and energy-efficient designs, the overall trust data centers have in the performance and reliability of UPS systems has significantly improved. These interventions are crucial for data center operators as they reduce energy consumption, improve uptime, and decrease operational expenses.

Rise in Demand for Cloud Storage and Data Services: The shift toward cloud computing and digital data storage offers a great opportunity for the data center UPS market. As more companies transition to digital, the need for reliable power backup systems for data centers increases. This movement is likely to persist, creating demand for robust UPS systems.

Sustainability and Conservation Goals: Data centers are being compelled to integrate energy-efficient UPS systems due to a heightened focus on carbon emission reduction and sustainability by governments and industries. This focus on decreasing operational costs, alongside growing concern over carbon emissions, is fueling green technology deployment, including renewable-energy-powered UPS systems and advanced battery technologies.

Cybersecurity Threats as Business Problems: Data centers must ensure operational continuity due to the rise in data breach incidents and cyberattacks. This has created an environment where customers expect minimal downtimes from service providers. UPS systems are essential to maintaining data protection and reliability, thereby increasing demand in industries with 24/7 service expectations.

Incentives and Industrial Policy: The push for greater energy efficiency and lower carbon footprints from government policies is encouraging data centers to procure more efficient UPS systems. These policies also promote the adoption of sustainable technologies, greatly amplifying the emerging demand for advanced UPS systems.

Challenges in the data center ups market are:

Adoption and Use Costs: Many operators, especially in developing countries, face financial limitations that make it hard to justify initial capital outlays. Advanced UPS systems, especially those incorporating lithium-ion batteries and renewable energy sources, pose significant challenges. While the long-term cost benefits are appealing, the high initial investment severely limits expansion optimism for many operators.

Integration Challenges in Systems: Integrating renewable energy resources, energy storage systems, and intelligent monitoring systems with UPS systems can be challenging. Data centers may lack the necessary capabilities for full integration within their existing infrastructure, which can increase time and cost for deployment.

Maintenance and Operational Downtime: Although modern UPS systems have high reliability, they require maintenance and may occasionally fail. Any downtime or failure in the UPS system can suspend ongoing activities within the data center. Consistency in scheduled maintenance and minimizing downtime remain challenges for operators whose services are in constant demand.

The factors affecting the market for data center uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems are varied. Growth factors include new technologies in UPS systems and the rising demand for cloud services, while high initial investment costs and integration difficulties present challenges that need to be addressed for sustained growth in the industry.



List of Data Center UPS Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies data center UPS companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Country-wise Outlook for the Data Center UPS Market



As the demand for energy efficiency, sustainability, and infrastructure modernization grows, the data center UPS market is poised for seamless growth. A greater emphasis on data centers for large-scale data management, cloud services, and digital transformations is presenting new opportunities for the advancement of UPS systems in the United States, China, Germany, India, and Japan. The following analysis breaks down the most notable recent changes in the data center UPS market in these countries.

United States: The adoption of modular and high-efficiency systems has marked a new phase for data center UPS systems in the US. Due to higher life cycles and lower maintenance costs, a large section of data centers is moving toward lithium-ion battery-based UPS systems. Moreover, there is a growing integration of renewable energy sources into existing power grids, resulting in an increase in the utilization of UPS systems in conjunction with 'green' energy. These changes are primarily driven by the ongoing demand for higher sustainability and power reliability.

China: The transformation of the digital economy in China comes with many opportunities and challenges. Advanced data centers tend to use new technologies to incorporate additional efficiency and reliability into the functioning of large-scale data centers. Moreover, the government's push toward digital infrastructure integration is driven by the increased need for cloud computing facilities, making the adoption of cutting-edge UPS systems more frequent than ever. Battery technology, particularly lithium-ion, is being integrated into China's UPS systems to help improve energy storage capabilities.

Germany: The German data center UPS market also incorporates energy efficiency and sustainability as some of its most crucial pillars. In an attempt to comply with the country's renewable energy targets, there is a growing need for flexible and modular UPS solutions. Many administrators incorporate batteries and fuel cells as energy storage solutions when integrating UPS systems to improve data center performance while reducing carbon footprints.

India: With the shift toward cloud computing services and the growing need for digital data storage, India is set to experience substantial growth in its data center UPS market. To cater to the ever-growing demand for 24/7 accessibility, many data center owners are improving their power backup systems to enhance reliability. As part of India's sustainability programs, there has been a noticeable rise in using economically efficient UPS solutions.

Japan: The data center UPS market in Japan is progressing in power quality, reliability, and energy efficiency. The country is integrating more renewable energy within the operations of its data centers and is also looking to implement new UPS technologies like flywheels and hybrid systems. Moreover, Japan's disaster management policy and infrastructure policy have created a high demand for dependable UPS systems in data centers.

Some of the data center UPS companies profiled in this report include:

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Delta Electronics

Legrand

Toshiba International Corporation

