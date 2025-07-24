Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2026-2046, with Profiles of 217 Companies Shaping the Quantum Computing Ecosystem, Including Market Leaders, Emerging Players, and Innovative Start-ups

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Computing Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum computing market has reached an unprecedented inflection point in 2025, characterized by accelerating technological breakthroughs, massive investment inflows, and the emergence of practical quantum applications across multiple industries.

Building on the remarkable momentum from 2024, when global quantum investments surpassed $1 billion for the first time, the sector continues to attract record-breaking funding while demonstrating tangible progress toward commercial viability. The quantum computing ecosystem has evolved into a sophisticated, multi-layered market encompassing hardware platforms, software development tools, cloud services, and industry-specific applications.

Multiple quantum technologies compete and complement each other, including superconducting qubits, trapped ion systems, photonic quantum computers, and emerging silicon spin qubits. This technological diversity reduces the risk of betting on a single approach while accelerating innovation across multiple pathways.

2025 has witnessed extraordinary investment momentum. Q1 funding included:

SandboxAQ secured a $150 million add-on funding round in April 2025, building on their massive $300 million raise in December 2024.

Quantum Machines raised $170 million, reflecting strong investor confidence in quantum control systems and infrastructure.

IQM Quantum Computers secured $73 million (€68 million).

The second quarter of 2025 witnessed further significant market activity, culminating in IonQ's groundbreaking $1.08 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, representing the largest transaction in quantum computing history. This mega-deal signals a fundamental shift toward consolidation and strategic technology integration within the quantum sector, while highlighting the critical importance of advanced control technologies for quantum scalability.

Several key trends have emerged throughout 2025's funding activity. Average round sizes have increased substantially, with major transactions regularly exceeding $50 million, indicating growing investor confidence in quantum computing's commercial viability. Corporate strategic investors, particularly major technology companies like Google, Nvidia, Intel, and Microsoft, are making increasingly significant investments, recognizing quantum computing's strategic importance for long-term competitive positioning.

The investment surge follows significant technical breakthroughs in 2024, including Google's Willow chip demonstration and major advances in quantum error correction. These achievements have accelerated investor confidence in the sector's commercial potential, particularly as quantum computing hardware approaches fault tolerance and practical applications become increasingly achievable.

The quantum computing market is positioned for continued explosive growth, driven by the convergence of technological advancement, substantial investment capital, and emerging practical applications across industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals, materials science, and artificial intelligence. The strong investment activity in early 2025, combined with continued technological progress and expanding industry adoption, suggests that quantum computing is transitioning from a purely research-focused field to a commercially viable technology sector poised for mainstream deployment over the next decade.

The Global Quantum Computing Market 2026-2046 report represents the most comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum computing ecosystem, providing critical insights into market dynamics, technological developments, investment trends, and future growth opportunities. This authoritative report delivers essential intelligence for stakeholders, investors, technology leaders, and policy makers navigating the quantum revolution.

This extensive market intelligence report examines the quantum computing landscape across multiple dimensions, analyzing hardware technologies including superconducting qubits, trapped ion systems, silicon spin qubits, photonic quantum computers, neutral atom platforms, topological qubits, and quantum annealers. The report provides detailed market forecasts extending to 2046, covering revenue projections, installed base growth, pricing trends, and technology adoption patterns across global markets.

With quantum computing transitioning from research laboratories to commercial applications, this analysis identifies key inflection points, market opportunities, and strategic positioning requirements for market participants. The report thoroughly examines the quantum software ecosystem, including development platforms, quantum algorithms, machine learning applications, optimization solutions, and cryptography implementations. Critical infrastructure requirements, including cryogenic systems, control electronics, and quantum-classical hybrid architectures, receive comprehensive coverage.

Regional market dynamics, government initiatives, and national quantum strategies are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets, providing global perspective on quantum computing development.

Report contents include:

Comprehensive quantum computing market sizing and forecasts (2026-2046) with detailed revenue projections by technology, application, and geography

Installed base forecasting by quantum technology platform including superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, photonic, neutral atom, and topological systems

Pricing analysis and trends across different quantum computing system categories and deployment models

Hardware revenue forecasting by technology platform and system type with detailed market segmentation

Data center deployment analysis comparing quantum computer adoption to global data center infrastructure growth

Technology Landscape and Competitive Intelligence: Deep-dive analysis of quantum hardware technologies including technical specifications, performance benchmarks, and commercial readiness levels Comprehensive market player profiles across hardware, software, applications, and infrastructure segments Quantum software stack analysis covering development platforms, algorithms, applications, and cloud services Infrastructure requirements assessment including cryogenic systems, control electronics, and specialized components Materials analysis for quantum computing including superconductors, photonics, and nanomaterials

Industry Applications and Use Cases: Sector-specific quantum computing applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, financial services, and automotive industries Market opportunity assessment across drug discovery, molecular simulation, optimization, cryptography, and artificial intelligence Crossover technologies including quantum communications, quantum sensing, and quantum-AI convergence Commercial applications analysis with total addressable market (TAM) calculations for key vertical markets Case studies and implementation roadmaps for enterprise quantum adoption

Investment Landscape and Strategic Analysis: Detailed funding analysis covering venture capital, corporate investment, government funding, and M&A activity (2024-2025) Strategic partnership analysis and business model evolution in the quantum ecosystem Government initiatives and national quantum strategies with funding commitments and policy implications Investment trends analysis including geographic distribution, sector focus, and funding stage dynamics Market challenges assessment including technical barriers, commercialization hurdles, and adoption constraints

Future Outlook: SWOT analysis for quantum computing market development with strategic recommendations Commercial readiness roadmaps by technology platform with timeline projections to 2046 Quantum computing value chain analysis identifying key stakeholders and value capture opportunities Risk assessment and mitigation strategies for quantum technology investment and adoption Emerging trends analysis including quantum-AI convergence, hybrid computing architectures, and next-generation applications



This comprehensive report features detailed profiles of 217 companies shaping the quantum computing ecosystem, providing essential intelligence on market leaders, emerging players, and innovative startups across the quantum value chain.

Companies Profiled Include:

A* Quantum

AbaQus

Aegiq

Agnostiq

Algorithmiq Oy

Airbus

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT)

Alice&Bob

Aliro Quantum

Anyon Systems Inc.

Archer Materials

Arclight Quantum

Arctic Instruments

ARQUE Systems GmbH

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atom Quantum Labs

Atos Quantum

Baidu Inc.

BEIT

Bifrost Electronics

Bleximo

BlueFors

BlueQubit

Bohr Quantum Technology

BosonQ Ps

C12 Quantum Electronics

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC)

CAS Cold Atom

CEW Systems Canada Inc.

ColibriTD

Classiq Technologies

Commutator Studios GmbH

Crystal Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

Diatope GmbH

Dirac

Diraq

Delft Circuits

Duality Quantum Photonics

EeroQ

eleQtron

Elyah

Entropica Labs

Ephos

Equal1

EvolutionQ

First Quantum Inc.

Fujitsu

Good Chemistry

Google Quantum AI

Groove Quantum

g2-Zero

Haiqu

Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

High Q Technologies Inc.

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulations

HRL

Huayi Quantum

IBM

Iceberg Quantum

Icosa Computing

ID Quantique

InfinityQ

Infineon Technologies AG

Infleqtion

Intel

IonQ

IQM Quantum Computers

JiJ

JoS QUANTUM GmbH

KETS Quantum Security

Kipu Quantum

Kiutra GmbH

Kuano Limited

Kvantify

Ligentec

LQUOM

Lux Quanta

Maybell Quantum Industries

Menlo Systems GmbH

Menten AI

Microsoft

Miraex

Molecular Quantum Solutions

Montana Instruments

Multiverse Computing

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

NEC Corporation

Next Generation Quantum

neQxt GmbH

Nomad Atomics

Nord Quantique

Nordic Quantum Computing Group AS

Norma

NTT

Nu Quantum

1Qbit

ORCA Computing

Orange Quantum Systems

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

Oxford Ionics

Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC)

ParityQC

Pasqal

Peptone

Phasecraft

Photonic Inc.

Pixel Photonics

Planqc GmbH

Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb)

Post Quantum

PQShield

ProteinQure

PsiQuantum

Q* Bird

QBoson

Qblox

qBraid

Q-CTRL

QC Design

QC Ware

QC82

QEDMA

Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech

Qindom

QMware

QMill

Qnami

QNu Labs

Qolab

QPerfect

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 First and Second quantum revolutions

1.2 Current quantum computing market landscape

1.3 Investment Landscape

1.4 Global Government Initiatives

1.5 Market Landscape

1.6 Recent Quantum Computing Industry Developments 2023-2025

1.7 End Use Markets and Benefits of Quantum Computing

1.8 Business Models

1.9 Roadmap

1.10 Challenges for Quantum Technologies Adoption

1.11 SWOT analysis

1.12 Quantum Computing Value Chain

1.13 Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence

1.14 Global market forecast 2025-2046

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is quantum computing?

2.2 Operating principle

2.3 Classical vs quantum computing

2.4 Quantum computing technology

2.5 Competition from other technologies

2.6 Market Overview

3 QUANTUM ALGORITHMS

3.1 Quantum Software Stack

3.1.1 Quantum Machine Learning

3.1.2 Quantum Simulation

3.1.3 Quantum Optimization

3.1.4 Quantum Cryptography

4 QUANTUM COMPUTING HARDWARE

4.1 Qubit Technologies

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Noise effects

4.1.3 Logical qubits

4.1.4 Quantum Volume

4.1.5 Algorithmic Qubits

4.1.6 Superconducting Qubits

4.1.7 Trapped Ion Qubits

4.1.8 Silicon Spin Qubits

4.1.9 Topological Qubits

4.1.10 Photonic Qubits

4.1.11 Neutral atom (cold atom) qubits

4.1.12 Diamond-defect qubits

4.1.13 Quantum annealers

4.2 Architectural Approaches

5 QUANTUM COMPUTING INFRASTRUCTURE

5.1 Infrastructure Requirements

5.2 Hardware agnostic platforms

5.3 Cryostats

5.4 Qubit readout

6 QUANTUM COMPUTING SOFTWARE

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Cloud-based services- QCaaS (Quantum Computing as a Service)

6.3 Market players

7 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

7.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.2 Chemicals

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Financial services

7.5 Automotive

8 OTHER CROSSOVER TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Quantum chemistry and AI

8.2 Quantum Communications

8.3 Quantum Sensors

9 QUANTUM COMPUTING AND AI

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Applications

9.3 AI Interfacing with Quantum Computing

9.4 AI in Classical Computing

9.5 Market Players and Strategies

9.6 Relationship between quantum computing and artificial intelligence

10 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM COMPUTING

10.1 Superconductors

10.2 Photonics, Silicon Photonics and Optical Components

10.3 Nanomaterials

11 MARKET ANALYSIS

11.1 Key industry players

11.1.1 Start-ups

11.1.2 Tech Giants

11.1.3 National Initiatives

11.2 Investment funding

12 COMPANY PROFILES (217 company profiles)

