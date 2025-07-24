Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2030 | Technological Advancements Are Revolutionizing Safety and Efficiency

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform Market by Type, End User, Height Range, Platform Capacity, Mobility Class, Power Source - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for truck-mounted aerial work platforms expanded from USD 8.12 billion in 2024 to USD 8.86 billion in 2025, with a projected continuation of this momentum leading to a value of USD 13.50 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.84%. This upward trajectory is driven by sustained investments in infrastructure and modernization initiatives globally.





The truck-mounted aerial work platform market is shaped by rapid reactions to regulatory, technological, and operational changes. Innovation, agile supply chain strategies, and a commitment to safety and sustainability will equip industry leaders to secure and maintain their market influence effectively.

The truck-mounted aerial work platform market is experiencing significant transformation as technological innovation, regulatory changes, and regional trends influence industry strategies related to project access, safety, and operational flexibility. These platforms are increasingly recognized as essential for efficient and responsive equipment solutions, particularly in infrastructure and maintenance projects conducted across both urban and remote settings.

Scope & Segmentation

Platform Types: Includes articulating booms for complex outreach and telescopic booms, ideal for precision lift.

Includes articulating booms for complex outreach and telescopic booms, ideal for precision lift. Height Ranges: Options available up to 20 meters, between 20 and 30 meters, and above 30 meters to meet varied job site needs.

Options available up to 20 meters, between 20 and 30 meters, and above 30 meters to meet varied job site needs. Platform Capacities: Segments include up to 200 kilograms, 201 to 300 kilograms, and over 300 kilograms for diverse equipment and personnel use.

Segments include up to 200 kilograms, 201 to 300 kilograms, and over 300 kilograms for diverse equipment and personnel use. Mobility Classes: Comprising heavy-duty chassis for challenging environments and light-duty chassis optimized for efficiency.

Comprising heavy-duty chassis for challenging environments and light-duty chassis optimized for efficiency. Power Sources: Options of diesel for rugged locales and electricity for low-emission zones.

Options of diesel for rugged locales and electricity for low-emission zones. End Users: Targeted sectors include construction, utilities, and infrastructure maintenance organizations responding to specific project and regulatory demands.

Targeted sectors include construction, utilities, and infrastructure maintenance organizations responding to specific project and regulatory demands. Regional Coverage: Comprehensive analysis covers the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), and Asia-Pacific, with specific insights for nations such as the USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, China, India, and Australia.

Comprehensive analysis covers the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), and Asia-Pacific, with specific insights for nations such as the USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, China, India, and Australia. Key Technology Trends: Focus on telematics, IoT for fleet optimization, and modular engineering for customization and rapid product cycles.

Focus on telematics, IoT for fleet optimization, and modular engineering for customization and rapid product cycles. Competitive Landscape: Features major industry players like Terex Corporation, Palfinger AG, Oshkosh Corporation, Altec Industries, and Sinoboom, plus niche innovators and globally focused service providers.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Innovation in electrification, digital platforms, and design modularity offers new differentiation opportunities and extended product lifecycles.

Fast deployment, site adaptability, and stringent safety features are now operational priorities, ensuring workforce productivity and compliance.

OEM strategies are reshaping in light of trade-policy shifts and tariff impacts, with enhanced focus on regional assembly and contractual procurement.

Rental services are crucial in expanding market access and validating innovative platform models through collaboration with manufacturers.

Demand varies regionally: Western Europe seeks low-emission solutions, emerging economies require robust assets, and advanced Asia-Pacific markets prioritize telematics and service integration.

Corporate focus on sustainability is propelling investment in electric and hybrid models, supported by low-emission urban policies and infrastructure development.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Terex Corporation

Palfinger AG

Oshkosh Corporation

Manitex International, Inc.

Altec Industries, Inc.

Ruthmann GmbH

Oil & Steel S.p.A.

Niftylift Ltd.

CTE S.p.A.

DPL Group, Inc.

