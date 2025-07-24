Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Leading Player Profiles for Cryopak, CSafe, Intelsius, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal, and Tempack

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging, Type of Secondary Packaging, Type of Usability and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain market for pharmaceuticals is estimated to grow from USD 6.38 billion in 2025, to USD 9.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, till 2035.

COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS: GROWTH AND TRENDS

Cold chain is a three-fold concept, involving certain aspects that can be co-related to science, technology, and process development. Cold chain solutions aid in maintaining product efficacy and integrity at different stages of the supply chain. Moreover, over the last couple of years, stakeholders have been focused on the development of advanced tools and techniques for monitoring and tracking purposes, particularly real-time monitoring technologies, such as IoT, RFID and blockchain. Additionally, connected cold chain solutions have been observed to offer various advantages over conventional methodologies, including automation across several steps and elimination of human handling errors.

In the near future, connected cold chain solutions are likely to play an important role in overcoming many of the challenges (such as tracking / tracing and delivery time restrictions) that are associated with temperature-sensitive products, thereby minimizing the chances of product spoilage and saving additional costs. Given the ongoing pace of innovation, coupled with technological advancement and continuous efforts of industry players, the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals is expected to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

More than 70 companies currently offer cold chain containers / shippers for the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Around 70% of the cold chain container / shipper providers offer passive cold chain packaging solutions; majority of the mid-sized players provide design, track and trace and reuse services for cold chain solutions.

Over 65 companies provide data loggers and indicators to monitor crucial parameters, such as temperature, humidity, light, shock, location and status of the cold chain shipment.

Owing to the high competition, stakeholders are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to augment their respective service portfolios and comply to the evolving industry benchmarks

A considerable increase in partnership activity has been observed in the recent years; close to 35% of the deals have been inked since 2022, of which, majority (40%) are service agreements.

The rising interest in this domain is reflected in the number of mergers and acquisitions reported in the last few years; around 65% of such initiatives were focused on geographical consolidation.

Close to 90 patents have been filed / granted for cold chain containers / shippers by industry and non-industry players to protect intellectual property generated within this field.

Driven by the expanding pipeline of biologics, and technological advancements in cold chain industry, the market for cold chain packaging products is poised to witness significant growth in foreseeable future.

COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS: KEY SEGMENTS



Currently, Vials Occupies the Largest Share of the Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals

Based on the type of primary packaging, the market is segmented into vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and bags.

At present, vials hold the maximum share of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

Insulated Container is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of secondary packaging, the market is segmented into cold boxes, vaccine carriers and insulated containers.

At present, cold boxes hold the maximum share of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals. However, insulated containers are likely to drive the market in the coming decade.

Reusable Packaging is Likely to Dominate the Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of usability, the market is segmented into reusable and single-use.

At present, reusable packaging holds the maximum share of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

The majority share is expected to be captured by players based in Asia-Pacific. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals Profiled in the Report, Include:

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryopak

CSafe

EMBALL'ISO

Intelsius

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Peli BioThermal

SEE

SOFRIGAM

Sonoco Thermosafe

Tempack

COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis : The report features an in-depth analysis of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals, focusing on key market segments, including type of primary packaging, type of secondary packaging, type of usability and key geographical regions.

: The report features an in-depth analysis of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals, focusing on key market segments, including type of primary packaging, type of secondary packaging, type of usability and key geographical regions. Market Landscape 1: A comprehensive evaluation of cold chain container / shipper providers, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of cold chain solution, type of product offered, type of product material, type of product packaged, storage temperature and service offered.

A comprehensive evaluation of cold chain container / shipper providers, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of cold chain solution, type of product offered, type of product material, type of product packaged, storage temperature and service offered. Market Landscape 2: A comprehensive evaluation of data logger providers, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of product offered, mode of data transmission, type of data captured, type of pharmaceutical monitored, temperature range.

A comprehensive evaluation of data logger providers, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of product offered, mode of data transmission, type of data captured, type of pharmaceutical monitored, temperature range. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Analysis: A discussion on general regulatory guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for cold chain market for pharmaceuticals. In addition, it includes an insightful analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory scenarios in key geographies across the globe.

A discussion on general regulatory guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for cold chain market for pharmaceuticals. In addition, it includes an insightful analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory scenarios in key geographies across the globe. Competitive Benchmarking Analysis: A competitive benchmarking analysis that emphasizes the primary focus areas of cold chain container / shipper providers. This analysis compares their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It offers stakeholders insights into potential strategies for achieving a competitive edge in the industry.

A competitive benchmarking analysis that emphasizes the primary focus areas of cold chain container / shipper providers. This analysis compares their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It offers stakeholders insights into potential strategies for achieving a competitive edge in the industry. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key cold chain container / shipper providers, focusing on company overviews, product portfolio, service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key cold chain container / shipper providers, focusing on company overviews, product portfolio, service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2019, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, application, type of product, geography and most active players. In addition, it includes an insightful analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have been inked between various stakeholders since 2019, based on relevant parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of acquisition, application, type of product, geography, most active players, ownership exchange matrix and key value drivers.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2019, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, application, type of product, geography and most active players. In addition, it includes an insightful analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have been inked between various stakeholders since 2019, based on relevant parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of acquisition, application, type of product, geography, most active players, ownership exchange matrix and key value drivers. Patent Analysis: Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to cold chain market for pharmaceuticals based on type of patent, publication year, application year, type of organization, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry players. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to cold chain market for pharmaceuticals based on type of patent, publication year, application year, type of organization, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry players. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis. Upcoming Trends and Future Growth Opportunities : An detailed discussion on the upcoming trends and future opportunities in the cold chain pharmaceutical industry, featuring details on key tools and technologies associated with connected cold chain. It also presents information on real-time monitoring, methods for its integration in cold chain, growth opportunities and cost benefits associated with real-time monitoring in cold chain.

: An detailed discussion on the upcoming trends and future opportunities in the cold chain pharmaceutical industry, featuring details on key tools and technologies associated with connected cold chain. It also presents information on real-time monitoring, methods for its integration in cold chain, growth opportunities and cost benefits associated with real-time monitoring in cold chain. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

