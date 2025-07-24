FirstCash Reports Record Second Quarter Operating Results; Strong Performance Across All Segments Drives Over 30% Year-to-Date EPS Growth; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 11%

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of more than 3,000 retail pawn stores and a leading provider of retail point-of-sale payment solutions, today announced operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, an increase of 11% over the previous quarterly dividend, which will be paid in August 2025.

Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “FirstCash is pleased to report outstanding earnings results for the second quarter and year-to-date periods. Pawn demand remains extremely robust, with local currency same-store pawn receivables up 13% in both the U.S. and Latin America, driving strong earnings growth for both segments. AFF posted growth in originations for the second quarter and a segment earnings increase of 46% versus last year. Driven by strong cash flows, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 11%, which further reflects the strength of our business and long-term earnings prospects.”

Additionally, the Company expects to complete its previously announced acquisition of H&T Group plc (“H&T”) by the end of the third quarter of 2025, subject to receipt of the required approvals by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (“FCA”) and satisfaction of the other remaining closing conditions. H&T is the largest pawnbroker in the U.K. with 285 locations and would represent FirstCash’s first operations in Europe.

This release contains adjusted financial measures, which exclude certain non-operating and/or non-cash income and expenses, that are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to GAAP of these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Three Months Ended June 30, As Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) In thousands, except per share amounts 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 830,622 $ 831,012 $ 830,622 $ 831,012 Net income $ 59,805 $ 49,073 $ 79,620 $ 61,898 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.08 $ 1.79 $ 1.37 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 132,753 $ 117,651 $ 145,129 $ 121,882 Weighted-average diluted shares 44,552 45,289 44,552 45,289





Six Months Ended June 30, As Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) In thousands, except per share amounts 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,667,045 $ 1,667,382 $ 1,667,045 $ 1,667,382 Net income $ 143,396 $ 110,441 $ 172,399 $ 132,087 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.21 $ 2.44 $ 3.86 $ 2.91 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 295,714 $ 250,238 $ 308,009 $ 253,474 Weighted-average diluted shares 44,670 45,338 44,670 45,338

Consolidated Operating Highlights

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter increased 24% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 31% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date diluted earnings per share increased 32% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 33% compared to the prior-year period.

Net income for the second quarter increased 22% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted net income increased 29% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date net income increased 30% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income increased 31% compared to the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased 19% compared to the prior-year quarter. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 22% compared to the comparative prior-year period.

For the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 the Company reported: Revenues of $3.4 billion Net income of $292 million on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income of $343 million Adjusted EBITDA of $613 million Operating cash flows of $555 million and adjusted free cash flows (a non-GAAP measure) of $267 million



Store Base and Platform Growth

U.K. Pawn Acquisition Update On July 2, 2025 the shareholders of H&T voted to approve the acquisition. Pending approvals by the FCA and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, the Company expects the transaction to close by the end of the third quarter. The total equity value for the H&T acquisition is approximately £291 million ($396 million USD using GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.36) which the Company intends to fund utilizing its revolving bank credit facility. This combination of FirstCash and H&T will create the largest publicly traded pawn platform in the United States, Latin America and the United Kingdom with more than 3,300 total locations.

Other Pawn Store Additions A total of 13 pawn locations were added in the second quarter and 25 stores added year-to-date. Three U.S. stores were acquired in Illinois, bringing the total to 39 locations in that market. Additionally, one new location in Texas was opened during the second quarter. Year-to-date through June 30, 2025, a total of six new locations were opened or acquired in the U.S. There were nine new store openings in Latin America, all of which are located in Mexico. Year-to-date through June 30, 2025, a total of 19 new locations were opened in Latin America. The Company purchased the underlying real estate of 14 U.S. stores during the quarter, bringing the total number of company owned locations to 421 at quarter end. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 3,027 locations, comprised of 1,194 U.S. locations and 1,833 locations in Latin America. Additionally, two U.S. stores were acquired in July 2025 in separate transactions.



Retail POS Payment Solutions (AFF) Merchant Partnerships

At June 30, 2025, there were approximately 15,300 active retail and e-commerce merchant partner locations, representing a 19% increase in the number of active merchant locations compared to a year ago. Excluding furniture locations that closed in the prior year due to merchant partner bankruptcies, the number of active doors increased 29%.



U.S. Pawn Segment Operating Results

Segment pre-tax operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was a record $98 million, an increase of $8 million, or 8%, compared to the prior-year quarter. The resulting segment pre-tax operating margin was 24% for the second quarter of 2025, which equaled the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income increased by $24 million, or 13%, compared to the prior-year period. The pre-tax operating margin was 25% for the year-to-date period, which equaled the prior-year period.

Pawn receivables increased 12% in total at June 30, 2025 compared to the prior year, driven by an impressive 13% increase in same-store pawn receivables. On a two-year stacked basis, same-store pawn receivables were up 24%.

Pawn loan fees increased 9% for the second quarter both in total and on a same-store basis.

Retail merchandise sales increased 9% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter, while same-store retail sales increased 7% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail sales margins increased to 43% for the second quarter compared to 42% in the prior-year quarter. Annualized inventory turnover was 2.8 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025, which equaled the inventory turnover during the same prior-year period. Inventories aged greater than one year at June 30, 2025 remained low at 2% of total inventories.

Latin America Pawn Segment Operating Results

Note: Certain growth rates below are calculated on a constant or local currency basis, a non-GAAP financial measure defined at the end of this release. The average Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 19.5 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 13% versus the comparable prior-year period, and for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 was 20.0 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 17% versus the prior-year period.

Despite the 13% decrease in the average Mexican peso exchange rate, second quarter segment pre-tax operating income increased 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and totaled a record $41 million compared to last year. On a local currency basis, segment earnings increased 22% over last year, with resulting segment pre-tax operating margins of 20% for both measures, compared to 18% in the prior year.

Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $72 million, a 5% increase on a U.S. dollar-basis compared to the prior-year period and an 18% increase on a local currency basis. The year-to-date pre-tax operating margin increased to 19% compared to 17% in the prior-year period.

Pawn receivables at June 30, 2025 increased 11% on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 14% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year. On a same-store basis, pawn receivables increased 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and increased 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year.

While total and same-store pawn loan fees in the second quarter decreased 1% and 2% on a U.S. dollar-basis, respectively, they both increased 11% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail merchandise sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 1% on a U.S. dollar-basis compared to the prior-year quarter while increasing 14% on a constant currency basis. On a same-store basis, second quarter retail merchandise sales were flat on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail margins were 36% for the second quarter of 2025, which equaled the prior-year quarter. Annualized inventory turnover was 4.1 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 4.3 times in the prior-year period. Inventories aged greater than one year at June 30, 2025 remained extremely low at 1%.

American First Finance (AFF) - Retail POS Payment Solutions Segment Operating Results

Second quarter segment pre-tax operating income totaled $38 million, an increase of 46% compared to the prior-year quarter. The growth in earnings was driven primarily by gross margin improvement and operating expense reductions. Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $90 million, a 53% increase over the prior-year period which was $59 million.

While gross revenues for the second quarter decreased 14%, primarily due to the American Freight Warehouse (“A-Freight”) and Conn’s Home Plus (“Conn’s”) bankruptcies in late 2024, net revenue increased 2%, driven by growth in revenue from other merchant partners and lower net credit provisioning expenses.

Gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the second quarter increased 3%, compared to the second quarter of last year. Excluding 2024 originations from A-Freight and Conn’s, second quarter 2025 origination volume increased approximately 34%. For the year-to-date period, overall gross transaction volume decreased 2% over the same prior-year period and was up 29% excluding A-Freight and Conn’s.

As a percentage of the total gross transaction volume, the combined lease and loan loss provision expense was 29% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 31% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease reflected lower than expected charge-offs on older portfolio vintages which resulted in net reserve releases. The combined allowance as a percentage of combined leased merchandise and finance receivables at June 30, 2025 was 43% compared to 45% a year ago.

Operating expenses decreased 31% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the elimination of certain expenses associated with supporting the A-Freight and Conn’s relationships in the prior-year period along with continued realization of operating synergies, including greater efficiencies in technology and development infrastructure, coupled with other cost reduction initiatives.



Cash Flow and Liquidity

Consolidated operating cash flows for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 grew 26% and totaled $555 million compared to $439 million in the same prior-year period, with significant contributions from each of the Company’s three business segments.

Adjusted free cash flows increased 21% to $267 million in the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $220 million in the same prior-year period.

The operating cash flows helped fund significant growth in earning assets, continued investments in the pawn store platform and shareholder returns over the past twelve months with a nominal increase in net debt: Pawn earning assets (pawn receivables and inventories) increased $99 million compared to last year. A total of 15 pawn stores were acquired for a combined purchase price of $44 million. 42 new pawn stores were added with a combined investment of $16 million in fixed assets and working capital. Real estate purchases totaled $93 million as the Company purchased the underlying real estate at 60 of its existing pawn stores, bringing the number of Company-owned properties to 421 locations. Shareholder returns comprised of stock repurchases and cash dividends of $127 million.

Net debt at June 30, 2025 was $1.6 billion, of which $1.5 billion is fixed rate debt with favorable interest rates ranging from 4.625% to 6.875% and maturity dates that do not begin until 2028 and continue into 2032. The outstanding balance under the Company’s $700 million revolving line of credit totaled $152 million at June 30, 2025.

Based on trailing twelve month results, the Company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.6x at June 30, 2025.

Shareholder Returns

The Board of Directors declared a $0.42 per share third quarter cash dividend, which will be paid on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. This represents an 11% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.

On an annualized basis, the dividend is now $1.68 per share, also representing an 11% increase over the previous annualized dividend of $1.52 per share. Any future dividends are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Over the past twelve months, the Company has repurchased 525,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $60 million and paid out $68 million in cash dividends, representing a payout ratio of approximately 44% of net income over the same period.

The Company has $55 million available under the $200 million share repurchase program authorized in July 2023. Future share repurchases are subject to expected liquidity, acquisitions and other investment opportunities, debt covenant restrictions, market conditions and other relevant factors.

The Company generated a 14% return on equity and a 7% return on assets for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Using adjusted net income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the adjusted return on equity was 17% while the adjusted return on assets was 8%.



2025 Outlook

Driven by the strong first half results and continuing customer demand for pawn loans, the outlook for 2025 remains highly positive, with expected year-over-year growth in income driven by the continued growth in earning asset balances coupled with store additions. While the H&T acquisition is now anticipated to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, the estimates provided below do not yet include revenue and contributions from H&T. Anticipated conditions and trends for the remainder of 2025 include the following:

Pawn Operations:

Pawn operations are expected to remain the primary earnings driver in 2025 as the Company expects segment income from the combined U.S. and Latin America pawn segments to be over 80% of total segment level pre-tax income for the full year.

The Company expects further growth in the pawn store base in 2025 through a combination of new store openings and potential small acquisitions.

U.S. Pawn

Based on strong first half results and expected store additions, the outlook for anticipated revenue growth and margins has been increased for all metrics.

Same-store pawn loans at June 30, 2025 were up 13% compared to a year ago, with July balances to date up similarly. Given these trends, the outlook for pawn fee growth is now expected to be in a range of 10% to 12% for the full year versus the prior expectation of 9% to 11% for the full year.

Retail sales are expected to grow in a high single digit range in 2025 versus prior expectations of mid single digits. Retail sales margins are now targeted at the upper end of the 41% to 42% guidance range.



Latin America Pawn

U.S. dollar-reported first half results for Latin America in 2025 were negatively impacted by the lower exchange rate for the Mexican peso during the first half of this year compared to last year. With the recent favorable movement in the peso and the better than expected growth in the underlying business, the Company is increasing its full year revenue outlook for the Latin America pawn segment.

Same-store pawn receivables at June 30, 2025 were up 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and up 13% on a constant currency basis, with July balances to date up similarly. Full year pawn fee growth is now expected to increase in a range of 10% to 12% on a local currency basis and is now projected to be flat to up slightly on a U.S. dollar basis versus prior expectations of flat to down slightly on a U.S. dollar basis.

Retail sales in Latin America are also expected to track similarly to pawn fees in 2025 with consistent retail margins.



Retail POS Payment Solutions (AFF) Operations:

The forecast for full year origination volume for 2025 is expected to be relatively consistent with the 2024 volume. Excluding 2024 originations from Conn’s and A-Freight, origination volumes are expected to increase in a range of 20% to 25% over 2024, reflecting continued diversification outside the furniture vertical.

The outlook for full year net revenues has improved, with the revised forecast for net revenues now expected to decline only 6% to 8% compared to last year versus the previously forecasted decline of 8% to 12%.

The net lease and loan charge-off rates for the second half of 2025 are expected to remain consistent with the charge-off rates in the second half of last year. Quarterly operating expenses for the balance of 2025 are expected to remain generally consistent with the second quarter run rate.



Tax Rates and Currency:

The full year 2025 effective income tax rate under current tax codes in the U.S. and Latin America is expected to range from 24.5% to 25.5%.

Each full point change in the exchange rate of the Mexican peso is projected to have an annual earnings impact of approximately $0.10 per share.

Additional Commentary and Analysis

Mr. Wessel further commented on FirstCash’s second quarter results and the outlook for the remainder of 2025, “Operating performance across all business segments continues to be incredibly strong, driving year-to-date earnings per share growth of 32% on a GAAP basis and a 33% increase on an adjusted basis. FirstCash also achieved another significant earnings milestone this quarter with adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months exceeding $600 million for the first time in Company history.

“The U.S. pawn segment has now recorded eight consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in same-store receivables with continuing demand remaining strong thus far in July. At the same time, we remain disciplined in managing loan-to-value ratios as evidenced by the improved U.S. retail margins in the second quarter. The demand for value priced merchandise remains strong as well with same-store retail sales up 7% for the most recent quarter.

“In Latin America, we have seen tremendous growth in pawn receivables over the last three quarters, including a 13% increase in same-store pawn receivables in the second quarter. This trend continued to accelerate, with same-store pawn loan originations in Mexico up over 20% over the last thirty days. Our outlook for Latin America is further enhanced by the improved exchange rate for the Mexican peso since the last quarter, which has reduced the previously anticipated currency headwinds and improved our full year outlook for the region.

“Solid performance at AFF further bolstered second quarter and year-to-date operating results for our Retail POS Payment Solutions segment. AFF now has over 15,000 active doors, an increase of 19% over a year ago. Coupled with a 12% increase in same-door originations, AFF fully offset the impact of the loss of two significant merchant partners to bankruptcy last year and realized an overall total increase in originations in the second quarter. Growth continues to be particularly robust in verticals such as elective medical and automotive services. Driven by the solid revenue performance and significant expense savings, profitability for AFF has been especially strong in the first half of the year.

“Looking ahead, we continue to progress toward the closing of the H&T acquisition. H&T represents a highly complementary strategic fit as the U.K.’s largest pawnbroker, operating with a network of 285 stores, which will expand FirstCash’s geographic footprint into a new and attractive market further providing the Company with enhanced scale, operating efficiencies and long-term growth opportunities. We continue to believe in the financial and strategic rationale for expanding our international operations as part of our long-term growth strategy.

“Lastly, based on strong earnings results, robust operating cash flows and the strength of its balance sheet, FirstCash continues to make significant investments in new stores, acquisitions and shareholder returns. To that end, we are again pleased to announce an increased quarterly cash dividend to be paid in August which is expected to provide an annualized payout of $1.68 per share further augmenting shareholder returns” concluded Mr. Wessel.

About FirstCash

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. FirstCash’s more than 3,000 pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small non-recourse pawn loans secured by pledged personal property. FirstCash’s pawn segments in the U.S. and Latin America currently account for approximately 80% of annualized segment earnings, with the remainder provided by its wholly owned subsidiary, AFF, which provides lease-to-own and retail finance payment solutions for consumer goods and services.

FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. FirstCash’s common stock (ticker symbol “FCFS”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash’s websites located at http://www.firstcash.com and http://www.americanfirstfinance.com .

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 385,125 $ 363,463 $ 756,181 $ 730,284 Pawn loan fees 190,822 181,046 382,693 360,581 Leased merchandise income 139,784 194,570 296,702 400,241 Interest and fees on finance receivables 76,075 56,799 149,488 114,186 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 38,816 35,134 81,981 62,090 Total revenue 830,622 831,012 1,667,045 1,667,382 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 230,326 218,147 454,450 441,676 Depreciation of leased merchandise 78,272 110,157 167,091 230,441 Provision for lease losses 32,543 47,653 60,105 90,663 Provision for loan losses 41,761 31,116 78,121 61,534 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 34,904 28,542 70,259 51,831 Total cost of revenue 417,806 435,615 830,026 876,145 Net revenue 412,816 395,397 837,019 791,237 Expenses and other income: Operating expenses 222,493 228,369 437,079 449,505 Administrative expenses 59,263 46,602 107,786 90,620 Depreciation and amortization 25,864 26,547 51,366 52,574 Interest expense 26,337 25,187 53,808 50,605 Interest income (527 ) (261 ) (1,756 ) (1,004 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (1,271 ) 1,437 (1,285 ) 1,251 Merger and acquisition expenses 2,777 1,364 3,239 1,961 Other income, net (3,199 ) (26 ) (5,514 ) (2,338 ) Total expenses and other income 331,737 329,219 644,723 643,174 Income before income taxes 81,079 66,178 192,296 148,063 Provision for income taxes 21,274 17,105 48,900 37,622 Net income $ 59,805 $ 49,073 $ 143,396 $ 110,441 Certain amounts in the consolidated statement of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 have been reclassified in order to conform to the 2025 presentation.





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,467 $ 113,693 $ 175,095 Accounts receivable, net 76,062 72,158 73,325 Pawn loans 550,718 491,731 517,867 Finance receivables, net 154,518 105,401 147,501 Inventories 355,733 315,424 334,580 Leased merchandise, net 100,689 142,935 128,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,667 31,923 26,943 Total current assets 1,374,854 1,273,265 1,403,748 Property and equipment, net 750,862 661,005 717,916 Operating lease right of use asset 342,859 324,651 324,646 Goodwill 1,826,184 1,794,957 1,787,172 Intangible assets, net 204,643 253,910 228,858 Other assets 9,805 9,606 9,934 Deferred tax assets, net 5,042 5,014 4,712 Total assets $ 4,514,249 $ 4,322,408 $ 4,476,986 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 145,035 $ 141,314 $ 171,540 Customer deposits and prepayments 80,848 76,452 72,703 Lease liability, current 100,845 97,809 95,161 Total current liabilities 326,728 315,575 339,404 Revolving unsecured credit facilities 152,000 150,000 198,000 Senior unsecured notes 1,532,865 1,529,870 1,531,346 Deferred tax liabilities, net 125,290 129,060 128,574 Lease liability, non-current 237,198 219,454 225,498 Total liabilities 2,374,081 2,343,959 2,422,822 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 575 575 575 Additional paid-in capital 1,760,179 1,760,986 1,767,569 Retained earnings 1,520,677 1,296,721 1,411,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (96,267 ) (84,366 ) (129,596 ) Common stock held in treasury, at cost (1,044,996 ) (995,467 ) (995,467 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,140,168 1,978,449 2,054,164 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,514,249 $ 4,322,408 $ 4,476,986





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

The Company organizes its operations into three reportable segments as follows:

U.S. pawn

Latin America pawn

Retail POS payment solutions (AFF)



Corporate expenses and income, which include administrative expenses, corporate depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, gain on foreign exchange, merger and acquisition expenses, and other income, net, are presented on a consolidated basis and are not allocated to the segments. Intersegment transactions related to AFF’s LTO payment solution product offered in U.S. pawn stores are eliminated from consolidated totals.

U.S. Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 Increase Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 249,918 $ 230,093 9 % Pawn loan fees 130,948 120,332 9 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 28,740 26,311 9 % Total revenue 409,606 376,736 9 % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 143,149 132,449 8 % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 26,265 21,269 23 % Total cost of revenue 169,414 153,718 10 % Net revenue 240,192 223,018 8 % Segment expenses: Operating expenses 133,815 125,192 7 % Depreciation and amortization 8,091 7,231 12 % Total segment expenses 141,906 132,423 7 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 98,286 $ 90,595 8 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 43 % 42 % Net revenue margin 59 % 59 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 24 % 24 %





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

U.S. Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Increase Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 501,143 $ 467,083 7 % Pawn loan fees 268,896 243,306 11 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 62,232 44,037 41 % Total revenue 832,271 754,426 10 % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 288,907 272,363 6 % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 53,489 36,535 46 % Total cost of revenue 342,396 308,898 11 % Net revenue 489,875 445,528 10 % Segment expenses: Operating expenses 262,766 244,087 8 % Depreciation and amortization 15,691 14,244 10 % Total segment expenses 278,457 258,331 8 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 211,418 $ 187,197 13 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 42 % 42 % Net revenue margin 59 % 59 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 25 % 25 %





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

U.S. Pawn Earning Assets and Portfolio Metrics (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted)

As of June 30, 2025

2024 Increase Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 400,143 $ 356,342 12 % Inventories 252,885 223,428 13 % $ 653,028 $ 579,770 13 % Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones) $ 286 $ 260 10 % Composition of pawn collateral: General merchandise 28 % 30 % Jewelry 72 % 70 % 100 % 100 % Composition of inventories: General merchandise 39 % 43 % Jewelry 61 % 57 % 100 % 100 % Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year 2 % 1 % Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories) 2.8 times 2.8 times





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current-year results at prior-year average exchange rates. See the “Constant Currency Results” section below for additional discussion of constant currency operating results.

Latin America Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

Constant Currency Basis Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, Increase / June 30, Increase / 2025 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 135,956 $ 134,445 1 % $ 153,234 14 % Pawn loan fees 59,874 60,714 (1 ) % 67,497 11 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 10,076 8,823 14 % 10,076 14 % Total revenue 205,906 203,982 1 % 230,807 13 % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 87,579 86,276 2 % 98,641 14 % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 8,639 7,273 19 % 9,811 35 % Total cost of revenue 96,218 93,549 3 % 108,452 16 % Net revenue 109,688 110,433 (1 ) % 122,355 11 % Segment expenses: Operating expenses 64,414 67,902 (5 ) % 72,340 7 % Depreciation and amortization 4,294 5,418 (21 ) % 4,804 (11 ) % Total segment expenses 68,708 73,320 (6 ) % 77,144 5 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 40,980 $ 37,113 10 % $ 45,211 22 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 36 % 36 % 36 % Net revenue margin 53 % 54 % 53 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 20 % 18 % 20 %





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Latin America Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

Constant Currency Basis Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Increase / June 30, Increase / 2025 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 256,488 $ 265,294 (3 ) % $ 296,887 12 % Pawn loan fees 113,797 117,275 (3 ) % 131,755 12 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 19,749 18,053 9 % 19,749 9 % Total revenue 390,034 400,622 (3 ) % 448,391 12 % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 166,318 170,459 (2 ) % 192,333 13 % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 16,770 15,296 10 % 19,491 27 % Total cost of revenue 183,088 185,755 (1 ) % 211,824 14 % Net revenue 206,946 214,867 (4 ) % 236,567 10 % Segment expenses: Operating expenses 125,831 135,327 (7 ) % 144,841 7 % Depreciation and amortization 8,730 10,523 (17 ) % 10,008 (5 ) % Total segment expenses 134,561 145,850 (8 ) % 154,849 6 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 72,385 $ 69,017 5 % $ 81,718 18 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 35 % 36 % 35 % Net revenue margin 53 % 54 % 53 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 19 % 17 % 18 %





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Latin America Pawn Earning Assets and Portfolio Metrics (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted)

Constant Currency Basis As of June 30, As of June 30, 2025 Increase 2025 2024 Increase (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 150,575 $ 135,389 11 % $ 154,466 14 % Inventories 102,848 91,996 12 % 105,501 15 % $ 253,423 $ 227,385 11 % $ 259,967 14 % Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones) $ 96 $ 89 8 % $ 98 10 % Composition of pawn collateral: General merchandise 57 % 63 % Jewelry 43 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Composition of inventories: General merchandise 59 % 69 % Jewelry 41 % 31 % 100 % 100 % Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year 1 % 1 % Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories) 4.1 times 4.3 times





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Retail POS Payment Solutions Operating Results (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Increase / 2025 2024 (Decrease) Revenue: Leased merchandise income $ 139,784 $ 194,570 (28 ) % Interest and fees on finance receivables 76,075 56,799 34 % Total revenue 215,859 251,369 (14 ) % Cost of revenue: Depreciation of leased merchandise 78,529 110,567 (29 ) % Provision for lease losses 32,667 47,824 (32 ) % Provision for loan losses 41,761 31,116 34 % Total cost of revenue 152,957 189,507 (19 ) % Net revenue 62,902 61,862 2 % Segment expenses: Operating expenses 24,264 35,275 (31 ) % Depreciation and amortization 699 678 3 % Total segment expenses 24,963 35,953 (31 ) % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 37,939 $ 25,909 46 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Increase / 2025 2024 (Decrease) Revenue: Leased merchandise income $ 296,702 $ 400,241 (26 ) % Interest and fees on finance receivables 149,488 114,186 31 % Total revenue 446,190 514,427 (13 ) % Cost of revenue: Depreciation of leased merchandise 167,672 231,341 (28 ) % Provision for lease losses 60,271 91,004 (34 ) % Provision for loan losses 78,121 61,534 27 % Total cost of revenue 306,064 383,879 (20 ) % Net revenue 140,126 130,548 7 % Segment expenses: Operating expenses 48,482 70,091 (31 ) % Depreciation and amortization 1,404 1,399 — % Total segment expenses 49,886 71,490 (30 ) % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 90,240 $ 59,058 53 %





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Retail POS Payment Solutions Gross Transaction Volumes (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Increase / June 30, Increase / 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) Leased merchandise $ 110,516 $ 146,778 (25 ) % $ 204,822 $ 300,899 (32 ) % Finance receivables 149,943 105,258 42 % 291,205 207,422 40 % Total gross transaction volume $ 260,459 $ 252,036 3 % $ 496,027 $ 508,321 (2 ) %

Retail POS Payment Solutions Earning Assets (dollars in thousands)

As of June 30, Increase / 2025 2024 (Decrease) Leased merchandise, net: Leased merchandise, before allowance for lease losses $ 170,824 $ 246,457 (31 ) % Less allowance for lease losses (69,972 ) (103,301 ) (32 ) % Leased merchandise, net $ 100,852 $ 143,156 (30 ) % Finance receivables, net: Finance receivables, before allowance for loan losses $ 277,392 $ 205,362 35 % Less allowance for loan losses (122,874 ) (99,961 ) 23 % Finance receivables, net $ 154,518 $ 105,401 47 %

Portfolio Metrics

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Leased merchandise portfolio metrics: Provision rate (1) 30 % 33 % 29 % 30 % Average monthly net charge-off rate (2), (3) 6.2 % 5.4 % 6.2 % 5.4 % Delinquency rate (4) 23.2 % 23.0 % 23.2 % 23.0 % Finance receivables portfolio metrics: Provision rate (1) 28 % 30 % 27 % 30 % Average monthly net charge-off rate (2) 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.7 % Delinquency rate (4) 20.6 % 20.0 % 20.6 % 20.0 %

(1) Calculated as provision for lease or loan losses as a percentage of the respective gross transaction volume originated.

(2) Calculated as charge-offs, net of recoveries, as a percentage of the respective average earning asset balance before allowance for lease or loan losses.

(3) The increase in leased merchandised net charge-off rate for 2025 is the expected result given reduced originations of new leases in 2025.

(4) Calculated as the percentage of the respective contractual earning asset balance owed that is 1 to 89 days past due (the Company charges off leases and finance receivables when they are 90 days or more contractually past due).





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

PAWN STORE LOCATIONS AND MERCHANT PARTNER LOCATIONS

Pawn Operations

As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 3,027 pawn store locations composed of 1,194 stores in 29 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 1,731 stores in 32 states in Mexico, 72 stores in Guatemala, 18 stores in El Salvador and 12 stores in Colombia.

The following tables detail pawn store count activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 U.S. Latin America Total Total locations, beginning of period 1,197 1,826 3,023 New locations opened 1 9 10 Locations acquired 3 — 3 Consolidation of existing pawn locations (1) (7 ) (2 ) (9 ) Total locations, end of period 1,194 1,833 3,027 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 U.S. Latin America Total Total locations, beginning of period 1,200 1,826 3,026 New locations opened 2 19 21 Locations acquired 4 — 4 Consolidation of existing pawn locations (1) (12 ) (12 ) (24 ) Total locations, end of period 1,194 1,833 3,027

(1) Store consolidations were primarily acquired locations which have been combined with overlapping stores and for which the Company expects to maintain a significant portion of the acquired customer base in the consolidated location.



Retail POS Payment Solutions

As of June 30, 2025, AFF provided LTO and retail POS payment solutions for consumer goods and services through a network of approximately 15,300 active retail merchant partner locations. This compares to the active door count of approximately 12,800 locations at June 30, 2024.





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The Company uses certain financial calculations such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets and constant currency results as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company's operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the SEC rules.

The Company has adjusted the applicable financial calculations to exclude merger and acquisition expenses, amortization of acquired AFF intangible assets, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") litigation settlement and certain other income and expenses. The Company does not consider these items to be related to the organic operations of the Company's businesses or its continuing operations and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the Company. In addition, excluding these items allows for more accurate comparisons of the financial results to prior periods. Merger and acquisition expenses include incremental costs directly associated with merger and acquisition activities, including professional fees, legal expenses, severance, retention and other employee-related costs, contract breakage costs and costs related to the consolidation of technology systems and corporate facilities, among others.





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Management believes the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial performance and prospects for the future by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and are not representative of the Company’s core operating performance. In addition, management believes the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company’s financial results for the current periods presented with the prior periods presented.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands Net income, as reported $ 59,805 $ 49,073 $ 143,396 $ 110,441 $ 291,770 $ 237,174 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger and acquisition expenses 2,134 1,047 2,488 1,504 2,690 7,380 AFF purchase accounting and other adjustments 9,258 9,572 18,516 19,145 37,660 51,497 CFPB litigation settlement 9,390 — 9,390 — 9,390 — Other (income) expenses, net (967 ) 2,206 (1,391 ) 997 1,482 (343 ) Adjusted net income $ 79,620 $ 61,898 $ 172,399 $ 132,087 $ 342,992 $ 295,708





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per Share Per Share Per Share Per Share Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.34 $ 1.08 $ 3.21 $ 2.44 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger and acquisition expenses 0.05 0.03 0.06 0.03 AFF purchase accounting and other adjustments 0.21 0.21 0.41 0.42 CFPB litigation settlement 0.21 — 0.21 — Other (income) expenses, net (0.02 ) 0.05 (0.03 ) 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 1.37 $ 3.86 $ 2.91





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and interest income and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items, as listed below, that management considers to be non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by investors to assess a company’s financial performance, and adjusted EBITDA is used as a starting point in the calculation of the consolidated total debt ratio as defined in the Company’s senior unsecured notes. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 59,805 $ 49,073 $ 143,396 $ 110,441 $ 291,770 $ 237,174 Income taxes 21,274 17,105 48,900 37,622 95,239 80,001 Depreciation and amortization 25,864 26,547 51,366 52,574 103,733 107,574 Interest expense 26,337 25,187 53,808 50,605 108,429 101,880 Interest income (527 ) (261 ) (1,756 ) (1,004 ) (2,687 ) (1,548 ) EBITDA 132,753 117,651 295,714 250,238 596,484 525,081 Adjustments: Merger and acquisition expenses 2,777 1,364 3,239 1,961 3,506 9,600 AFF purchase accounting and other adjustments (1) — — — — — 13,968 CFPB litigation settlement 11,000 — 11,000 — 11,000 — Other (income) expenses, net (1,401 ) 2,867 (1,944 ) 1,275 1,982 (486 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 145,129 $ 121,882 $ 308,009 $ 253,474 $ 612,972 $ 548,163

(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, amount represents other non-recurring costs included in administrative expenses related to a discontinued finance product.







FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

For purposes of its internal liquidity assessments, the Company considers free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements and net fundings/repayments of pawn loan and finance receivables, which are considered to be operating in nature by the Company but are included in cash flow from investing activities. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for merger and acquisition expenses paid that management considers to be non-operating in nature.

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are commonly used by investors as additional measures of cash generated by business operations that may be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and debt service or, following payment of such debt obligations and other non-discretionary items, that may be available to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, repurchase stock, pay cash dividends or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. These metrics can also be used to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company’s liquidity. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities $ 116,854 $ 106,187 $ 243,494 $ 228,719 $ 554,733 $ 439,192 Cash flow from certain investing activities: Pawn loans, net (1) (50,032 ) (46,036 ) (30,592 ) (20,887 ) (81,704 ) (56,053 ) Finance receivables, net (35,411 ) (22,252 ) (55,977 ) (37,563 ) (157,728 ) (95,880 ) Purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements (12,952 ) (16,237 ) (25,866 ) (42,664 ) (51,447 ) (74,464 ) Free cash flow 18,459 21,662 131,059 127,605 263,854 212,795 Merger and acquisition expenses paid, net of tax benefit 2,134 1,047 2,488 1,504 2,690 7,380 Adjusted free cash flow $ 20,593 $ 22,709 $ 133,547 $ 129,109 $ 266,544 $ 220,175

(1) Includes the funding of new loans net of cash repayments and recovery of principal through the sale of inventories acquired from forfeiture of pawn collateral.







FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Return on Equity and Adjusted Return on Assets

Management believes the presentation of adjusted return on equity and adjusted return on assets provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial performance by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance.

Annualized adjusted return on equity and adjusted return on assets is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 Adjusted net income (1) $ 342,992 Average stockholders’ equity (average of five most recent quarter-end balances) $ 2,046,067 Adjusted return on equity (trailing twelve months adjusted net income divided by average equity) 17 % Average total assets (average of five most recent quarter-end balances) $ 4,426,553 Adjusted return on assets (trailing twelve months adjusted net income divided by average total assets) 8 %

(1) See detail of adjustments to net income in the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.



Constant Currency Results

The Company’s reporting currency is the U.S. dollar, however, certain performance metrics discussed in this release are presented on a “constant currency” basis, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management uses constant currency results to evaluate operating results of business operations in Latin America, which are transacted in local currencies in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia. The Company also has operations in El Salvador, where the reporting and functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

The Company believes constant currency results provide valuable supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of its business operations in Latin America, consistent with how the Company’s management evaluates such performance and operating results. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating certain balance sheet and income statement items denominated in local currencies using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current comparable period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations for purposes of evaluating period-over-period comparisons. See the Latin America pawn segment tables elsewhere in this release for additional reconciliation of certain constant currency amounts to as reported GAAP amounts.





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Exchange Rates for the Mexican Peso, Guatemalan Quetzal and Colombian Peso

June 30, Favorable / 2025 2024 (Unfavorable) Mexican peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 18.9 18.4 (3 ) % Three months ended 19.5 17.2 (13 ) % Six months ended 20.0 17.1 (17 ) % Guatemalan quetzal / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 7.7 7.8 1 % Three months ended 7.7 7.8 1 % Six months ended 7.7 7.8 1 % Colombian peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 4,070 4,148 2 % Three months ended 4,199 3,927 (7 ) % Six months ended 4,195 3,921 (7 ) %



