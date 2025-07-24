WAIC 2025 To Be Held in Shanghai, Showcasing China's Tech Leadership

SHANGHAI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2025) will be held in Shanghai from July 26 to 28, 2025. Under the theme "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," the conference will convene global experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore the future development of AI technology and global governance frameworks.

The conference has attracted over 800 Chinese and international exhibitors showcasing more than 3,000 exhibits. Attendees include representatives from over 30 countries, featuring 12 laureates of prestigious awards like the Turing Award and Nobel Prize, over 80 Chinese and international academicians, and delegates from international bodies such as the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. And a Turing Award winner is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech titled "Era of Experience." Additionally, young scientists gain international exposure through the SAIL Awards, Outstanding Youth Paper Awards, and BPAA Global Algorithm Competition.

A total of 4 Exhibition Halls have been set up: H1 featuring core technologies, H2 industrial applications, H3 smart devices and H4 ecosystem connectivity. In this way, an "AI Capability Corridor" is formed, bringing together algorithms and models, integration of multiple scenarios, collaboration with embodied AI, and technological solutions to address needs. The four exhibition halls collectively form an "AI Capability Corridor": The Core Technologies Hall showcases foundational elements like large language models, computing chips, and data platforms, reflecting AI's evolutionary trajectory; meanwhile, the Industrial Application Hall highlights AI-driven integration in key sectors such as intelligent driving, smart cities, fintech, and new industrialization; further, the Smart Device Hall integrates humanoid robots, hardware, and autonomous systems to solve real-world challenges beyond theoretical displays; finally, the Ecosystem Connectivity Hall bridges startups and investors through a closed-loop financing ecosystem, accelerating commercialization by linking outcomes, market demand, order matching, and resource allocation to complete the the last mile of commercialization.

As a leading hub for China's AI industry, Shanghai reported an AI industry scale exceeding 118 billion yuan in Q1 2025, with its talent pool accounting for one-third of the national total. Leveraging the city's resources, WAIC will create a "WAIC City Walk" smart experience loop, demonstrating the application of new technologies like drone commuting and low-altitude economy across scenarios encompassing daily life services, urban transportation, and industrial ecosystems.

The WAIC has systematically launched four sub-brands, forming a closed-loop ecosystem centered around the four paths of "innovation incubation, industrial docking, thought leadership, and youth cultivation", demonstrating the in-depth expansion of the WAIC's functions and its characteristic as a co-creation platform. Among them, WAIC Future Tech accelerates the matching of innovation resources, WAIC CONNECT unlocks real commercial demands, WAIC UP! co-creates the ideological coordinates of the AI era, and WAIC Young stimulates the scientific and technological potential of the youth.

WAIC 2025 serves not only as a technology showcase but also as a global dialogue forum for AI governance. The conference will release the "China AI Safety Commitment Framework," aiming to balance technological innovation with risk governance and strengthen international consensus on collaboration. Centered on "thought incubation, technology exhibition, industry synergy, and rule deliberation," this year's WAIC will offer a "China solution" for collectively shaping an intelligent future.

Source: WAIC 2025