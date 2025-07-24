TransUnion Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Exceeded second quarter 2025 financial guidance across all key financial metrics

Delivered 9 percent organic constant currency revenue growth (10 percent reported) led by U.S. Financial Services

De-levered to 2.8x Leverage Ratio at quarter-end and repurchased $47 million shares through mid-July

Raising 2025 financial guidance, we now expect to deliver 6 to 7 percent revenue growth for the year on both a reported and organic constant currency basis

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue:

Total revenue for the quarter was $1,140 million, an increase of 10 percent (10 percent on a constant currency basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis), compared with the second quarter of 2024.



Earnings:

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $110 million for the quarter, compared with $85 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.56, compared with $0.44 in the second quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to TransUnion margin was 9.6 percent, compared with 8.2 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income was $213 million for the quarter, compared with $193 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $1.08, compared with $0.99 in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $407 million for the quarter, compared with $377 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 8 percent (8 percent on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.7 percent, compared with 36.2 percent in the second quarter of 2024.



“In the second quarter, TransUnion delivered strong results that again exceeded financial guidance,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO. “U.S. Markets revenue grew 10 percent, led by Financial Services and Insurance. International grew 6 percent on an organic constant currency basis, with India accelerating to 8 percent growth and Canada and Africa delivering double-digit growth.”

“We are raising our 2025 guidance, reflecting strong results in the first half of the year and ongoing business momentum, balanced against continuing market uncertainty. We now expect revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent.”

“After the last several years of investment, we are now focused on execution and value creation. Through our transformation, we now have more and better solutions than ever. We are already seeing the emerging benefits of our accelerated pace of innovation and believe we are well-positioned to drive a generation of industry-leading growth.”

Second Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025, which includes the revenue from Monevo in Consumer Interactive and United Kingdom and the corresponding Adjusted EBITDA in U.S. Markets and International, and the related growth rates compared with the second quarter of 2024 were as follows:

(in millions) Second

Quarter 2025 Reported

Growth Rate Constant

Currency

Growth Rate Organic

Constant

Currency

Growth Rate U.S. Markets: Financial Services $ 420 17 % 17 % 17 % Emerging Verticals 324 5 % 5 % 5 % Consumer Interactive 147 3 % 3 % 2 % Total U.S. Markets Revenue $ 890 10 % 10 % 10 % U.S. Markets Adjusted EBITDA $ 337 7 % 7 % 7 % International: Canada $ 42 9 % 10 % 10 % Latin America 34 (1 )% 4 % 4 % United Kingdom 67 19 % 13 % 5 % Africa 18 15 % 14 % 14 % India 67 5 % 8 % 8 % Asia Pacific 24 (7 )% (8 )% (8 )% Total International Revenue $ 253 7 % 7 % 6 % International Adjusted EBITDA $ 108 7 % 8 % 8 %

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents was $688 million at June 30, 2025 and $679 million at December 31, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $344 million, compared with $349 million in 2024. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher income tax payments, the timing of accounts receivable collections and higher bonus payouts, mostly offset by improved operating performance and lower interest expense in 2025 compared with 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cash used in investing activities was $224 million, compared with $127 million in 2024. The increase in cash used in investing activities was primarily due to our acquisition of Monevo, a current year investment in a note receivable and an increase in capital expenditures. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, capital expenditures were $145 million, compared with $131 million in 2024. Capital expenditures as a percent of revenue represented 7% and 6%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cash used in financing activities was $127 million, compared with $150 million in 2024. Cash used in financing activities was lower primarily due to higher debt repayments in 2024, partially offset by stock buybacks in 2025.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook

Our guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside of the control of the Company, including general macroeconomic conditions, interest rates and inflation. There are numerous evolving factors that we may not be able to accurately predict. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Revenue, as reported $ 1,115 $ 1,135 $ 4,432 $ 4,472 Revenue growth1: As reported 3 % 5 % 6 % 7 % Constant currency1, 2 3 % 5 % 6 % 7 % Organic constant currency1, 3 2 % 4 % 6 % 7 % Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 78 $ 87 $ 412 $ 432 Net income attributable to TransUnion growth 14 % 28 % 45 % 52 % Net income attributable to TransUnion margin 7.0 % 7.7 % 9.3 % 9.7 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 2.07 $ 2.18 Diluted Earnings per Share growth 13 % 27 % 43 % 51 % Adjusted EBITDA, as reported5 $ 397 $ 411 $ 1,580 $ 1,610 Adjusted EBITDA growth, as reported4 1 % 4 % 5 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.6 % 36.2 % 35.7 % 36.0 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share5 $ 0.99 $ 1.04 $ 4.03 $ 4.14 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share growth (5 )% — % 3 % 6 %