The Future of Functional: Functional Drinks Become Today's "Pharma in a Can" for Many Consumers

Beverages are no longer just about refreshment and hydration - they're about sleep, focus, gut health and beauty, delivered in cans and sold via algorithms. This report unpacks the global rise of functional drinks, from TikTok-fuelled demand to regulatory grey zones, and explores what brands must know to innovate safely, price strategically and lead credibly in a fragmented, fast-moving market.

Key findings



Functional drinks become today's "pharma in a can" for many consumers

Energy drinks, sleep waters and gut health colas now borrow the language of consumer health yet bypass pre-market review, normalising a form of daily self-medication through colourful cans. Consumers perceive quick fixes while regulators play catch-up, raising stakes for transparency, dosage verification and credible science before claims collapse into backlash.

Flavour and aesthetic often trump the promised functional benefits for beverage shoppers

Many successful breakout brands lead with nostalgic flavours, viral colour palettes and playful storytelling, then back-fill a light prebiotic or nootropic claim to justify an indulgence. Function becomes permission rather than purpose, suggesting category growth is sometimes fuelled less by efficacy than by novelty, social media shareability and taste.

Wellness positioning is transforming soft drinks into luxury lifestyle items

Premium gut sodas, collagen waters and protein RTDs now command cafe-style on-premise prices, clustering in boutique grocers and fitness studios. This affluence bias risks deepening health divides, as better-for-you convenience becomes a lifestyle marker rather than a practical tool for mainstream dietary improvement.

Algorithmic discovery channels now dictate which functional trends take off globally

Influencer algorithms surface micro-trends at lightning speed, turning water-enhancer hacks, matcha booms and hemp seltzers into overnight staples. Brands that fail to monitor digital sentiment and prototype quickly risk irrelevance, despite evidence that quality erodes as entertainment value, not science, determines reach and credibility.

Retail and regulation struggle to guide consumers amid swirling functional innovation

Retailers and regulators must decode overlapping benefit claims, psychoactive doses and personalised formats. Those who curate by need state, provide evidence and show restraint with dosing (particularly with ingredients such as caffeine and THC) will earn consumer trust, while passive, disorganised "functional" shelves and labels invite confusion, lawsuits and policy intervention.

The Future of Functional: Wellness in a Can global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.



Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: From pills to cans

Rise of wellness in a can (or bottle)

Framing functional beverage categories

An expanding universe of functional claims across non-alcoholic drinks

Growing demand for "liquid medicine" but without safeguards

Social virality shapes the beverage aisle, starting first in the US

Expanding landscape for functional drinks, bolstered by traditional ingredients in Asia

Greater regulatory restraint in Europe, despite rising functional beverage demand

Moving to beverages as self-medication across multiple health concerns

A large but unevenly distributed market for functional drinks - with looming risks

Self-optimisation, flavour and fashion

What is the real driver of functional beverage growth?

Is "functional" demand driven by benefits - or flavour , bright colours and vibes?

Desire to cut sugar is re-igniting BFY drinks, re-branded as "functional"

Health care scepticism is an important factor fuelling BFY + functional drinks

Poppi lawsuit provides a cautionary tale for burgeoning gut health subcategory

Rapid growth of Trip in the UK prompts a rethink of core functional ingredients

A matcha revival from perceived health benefits, influencers and visual appeal

New packaged functional RTD beverages rooted in local ingredients and culture

But does the US really need another protein drink?

Perennial wellness appeal of juicing fails to ignite packaged juice growth

The darker side of functional beverages reflected in slimming teas

Adraful and Gorilla Mind point to the expanding territory of "energy drinks"

Hydration shifts from sports fuel to lifestyle accessory

What is really powering the functional boom?

Wellness is luxury

Wellness culture is creating a two-tier soft drinks shelf

Consumers invest in their health, as functionality drives industry pricing still higher

Mix at super-premium online retailer Thrive Market shows the "modern" shelf

A more premium, functional shelf blurs with beauty in South Korea

Likewise, in Japan rise in FFC claims in beverages targeting beauty and ageing

GLP-1 reshapes consumption and accelerates functional innovation

Is the functional category segmenting like the beauty industry?

Algorithmic self-optimisation

How can beverage brands capitalise on self- optimisation culture?

Wellness culture, fandom and the rise of algorithmic functional drinks

The global pandemic reshaped wellness, with algorithms steering the trends

Biohacking and the next frontier of wearable tech + personalisation + drinks

Pushing the limits of permissive function

What will algorithm-powered health mean for functional drinks?

Conclusion

What is the future of functional drinks?

Recommendations/Opportunities for growth

The longer-term future of functional?

Questions we are asking

