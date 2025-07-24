GFG Expands Aljo Gold System, Outlines Next Drill Program and Steps Up Regional Exploration

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG | OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) reports the final assay results from the 12-hole (2,600 metre) Phase 1 2025 drill program at the Aljo Gold Project (“Aljo”), located on the Company’s Goldarm Property (“Goldarm”) in the prolific Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada (See Figures 1 and 2).

Drilling successfully extended high-grade gold mineralization in the Hangingwall (“HW”) and Main Zones, confirmed broad mineralized envelopes in the Aljo West Zone, and led to the discovery of a new Footwall (“FW”) gold zone characterized by strong alteration, veining and visible gold (See Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4).

Located just north of the Porcupine-Destor Deformation Zone and surrounded by active mining and milling operations and infrastructure, the Aljo project remains a high-priority target for expansion and discovery. A follow-up 3,000 metre (“m”) drill program is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. Plans are currently being formalized to take an aggressive approach that will include significant regional geochemical and geophysical programs to develop and expand the target pipeline. Drill ready targets such as Carr and a 4-kilometre segment of the Pipestone Fault are expected to see drilling in the fourth quarter.

Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG stated, “We are thrilled with the results from our H1 drill campaign at Aljo. We have not only expanded the Main and HW Zones with significant high-grade mineralization but have also made a discovery at depth in the FW3 Zone - an area previously untested. The near-surface extensions and growing structural complexity support the potential for a sizeable, high-grade gold system. With only ~30 holes completed across the system, our results underscore the upside of the property and the opportunity to build critical mass in a tier-one gold camp.

We are equally excited to ramp up our exploration efforts across the Goldarm property, driven by our strong belief in the Pipestone Fault's potential to host high-grade, multi-million-ounce gold deposits, similar to the world-class systems along the Porcupine-Destor Deformation Zone. This is an area of significant untapped potential.”

Drill Program Highlights

High-grade gold intercepts from the HW, Main and FW zones, including: 6.62 grams of gold per tonne (“ g/t Au ”) over 11.2 m including 7.24 g/t Au over 10.2 m in ALJ-24-020, up dip of ALJ-24-012 of 13.94 g/t Au over 7.1 m. 4.13 g/t Au over 5.2 m including 8.98 g/t Au over 2.2 m in ALJ-24-018. 1.74 g/t Au over 13.2 m including 24.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m in ALJ-24-017. 4.39 g/t Au over 3.4 m in ALJ-24-019

from the HW, Main and FW zones, including: New Footwall discovery (“FW3”) : Hosted in strongly altered basalt with porphyry dykes; assays include 7.26 g/t Au over 0.6 m and 4.20 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ALJ-24-019). Zones remain open in all directions.

: Validation of near-surface mineralization and western extensions : 4.24 g/t Au over 3.0 m including 12.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m in ALJ-24-021. 1.20 g/t Au over 11.4 m including 5.12 g/t Au over 1.5 m in ALJ-25-025. 2.37 g/t Au over 4.0 m and 2.62 g/t Au over 2.4 m in ALJ-25-027, both with visible gold and 85 m step-out from ALJ-23-004 of 3.65 g/t Au over 6.3 m, including 18.4 g/t Au over 1.1 m.

: Broadened mineralized footprint : Strike length of the Aljo system now exceeds 600 m. Continuity confirmed from surface to over 300 m vertical depth across multiple zones.

:

Anders Carlson, Vice President Exploration of GFG added, “With fewer than 30 holes drilled, we've already delivered some of the best results in the project's history. The discovery of FW3 and consistent high grades in near-surface zones underscore the scalability of the system. We believe Aljo holds potential for a multi-zonal gold system with significant room for resource development and growth.”

Technical Summary

The H1-2025 program was designed to follow up on high-grade intercepts, test depth and lateral extensions, and evaluate new targets to the northwest. The drilling intersected multiple mineralized vein systems:

HW Zone : Broad, high-grade quartz-carbonate veining within mafic pillow breccias proximal to an ultramafic contact. Highlights include 6.62 g/t Au over 11.2 m (ALJ-24-020) and 4.39 g/t Au over 3.4 m (ALJ-24-019), typically with visible gold.

: Broad, high-grade quartz-carbonate veining within mafic pillow breccias proximal to an ultramafic contact. Highlights include 6.62 g/t Au over 11.2 m (ALJ-24-020) and 4.39 g/t Au over 3.4 m (ALJ-24-019), typically with visible gold. Main Zone : Hosted in variolitic mafic volcanics with stacked vein sets in proximity to porphyry dyking. ALJ-25-027 returned 2.37 g/t Au over 4.0 m and 2.62 g/t Au over 2.4 m less than 60 metres from surface with significant visible gold.

: Hosted in variolitic mafic volcanics with stacked vein sets in proximity to porphyry dyking. ALJ-25-027 returned 2.37 g/t Au over 4.0 m and 2.62 g/t Au over 2.4 m less than 60 metres from surface with significant visible gold. FW3 Zone: Hosted in altered amygdaloidal basalt with feldspar porphyry intrusions and sulphide-bearing quartz veining. ALJ-24-019 intersected a 45 m thick altered panel with assays up to 7.26 g/t Au and remains open.



Notable step-out holes include:

ALJ-25-023 extended the Aljo West Zone 85 m down-dip with 0.54 g/t Au over 20.4 m.

ALJ-25-026, a 75 m step-out, intersected 0.31 g/t Au over 32.0 m and a high-grade interval of 8.56 g/t Au over 0.9 m.

ALJ-25-028 tested a historical intercept and encountered a mineralized porphyry system with fuchsite-bearing pyroxenite.



Next Steps

GFG is preparing to initiate a 3,000 m follow-up drill program in the coming weeks. The program will focus on:

Expanding the new FW3 and associated FW Zones both along strike and down-plunge.

Testing further extensions of the HW and Main Zones.

Advancing new targets in the Aljo West and Northwest Zones.



In addition to the drill program, GFG is well underway with its summer surface exploration programs focused on all three of its Timmins properties. A particular focus will be placed along a 4-kilometre stretch of the Pipestone Fault, located in the central area of the Goldarm Property. The Pipestone Fault is a productive structural corridor that hosts multiple gold systems despite being relatively underexplored. A recent discovery by Onyx Gold Corp. of 3.4 g/t Au over 69.6 m, 1.8 g/t Au over 91.0 m and 2.2 g/t Au over 52.2 m underscore the potential for high-grade, large-scale mineral systems along the Pipestone Fault. Plans for this regional program will include an aggressive approach including geochemical, geophysical and both base-of-till sonic and diamond drilling.

About the Aljo Gold Project

The Aljo Gold Project lies within GFG’s Goldarm Property, located in the Timmins Gold District of northeastern Ontario. The property is situated near the Porcupine-Destor Deformation Zone and includes historical underground workings. The project is proximal to regional mills and producers, offering excellent infrastructure and discovery potential in a tier-one jurisdiction.

Table 1: Summary of 2025 Aljo Mine Project Assay Results (1)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone Visible Gold New























































































ALJ-25-023 172.9 193.3 20.4 0.54 Northwest incl. 177.5 178.2 0.7 2.54 Northwest also incl. 185.0 186.5 1.5 1.87 Northwest ALJ-25-025 20.0 31.4 11.4 1.20 Main - West Ext incl. 20.0 21.5 1.5 5.12 Main - West Ext and 41.0 46.5 5.5 1.28 Main - West Ext and 169.0 169.7 0.7 2.97 Main - West Ext ALJ-25-026 18.0 19.0 1.0 1.23 Main - West Ext and 34.5 41.2 6.7 0.63 Main - West Ext and 87.6 119.5 32.0 0.31 Main - West Ext and 125.9 126.8 0.9 8.56 Main - West Ext ✓ ALJ-25-027 43.5 47.5 4.0 2.37 Main ✓ incl. 46.0 47.5 1.5 5.92 Main ✓ and 50.9 52.4 1.5 1.37 Main ✓ and 57.6 62.0 4.4 0.52 Main ✓ and 68.0 72.5 4.5 1.12 Main ✓ incl. 72.0 72.5 0.5 7.83 Main ✓ and 78.8 81.2 2.4 2.62 Main ✓ incl. 78.8 79.4 0.6 7.52 Main ✓ and 136.1 136.6 0.5 4.25 Main ✓ and 152.5 157.0 4.5 0.47 Main and 167.3 168.2 0.9 1.34 HW ALJ-25-028 123.2 124.2 1.0 1.10 North ALJ-24-017 45.8 59.0 13.2 1.74 HW ✓ incl. 45.8 46.3 0.5 24.20 HW ✓ also incl. 54.5 55.0 0.5 5.72 HW ✓ and 71.5 74.5 3.0 1.74 HW and 107.0 108.5 1.5 1.79 HW and 170.3 171.3 1.0 2.24 HW and 374.6 378.9 4.3 0.81 Main and 392.0 393.0 1.0 3.07 FW and 426.0 431.2 5.2 1.51 FW incl. 426.0 427.5 1.5 4.68 FW ALJ-24-018 115.5 120.7 5.2 4.13 HW ✓ incl. 118.5 120.7 2.2 8.98 HW ✓ and 183.2 186.0 2.8 2.16 HW incl. 184.2 185.2 1.0 3.84 HW and 214.1 227.8 13.8 0.43 Main and 272.9 274.3 1.4 2.26 Main incl. 273.4 274.3 0.9 3.33 Main and 327.2 328.7 1.4 5.90 Main ALJ-24-019 5.3 8.7 3.4 4.39 HW ✓ incl. 8.0 8.7 0.7 10.70 HW ✓ and 27.0 28.5 1.5 7.76 HW ✓ and 34.5 38.0 3.5 1.01 HW and 42.3 49.3 7.0 1.07 HW incl. 45.8 46.8 1.0 5.24 HW and 58.3 61.7 3.5 0.76 HW and 97.4 104.4 7.0 0.48 Main and 133.3 135.5 2.2 1.94 Main ✓ and 140.0 140.5 0.5 8.00 Main ✓ and 182.5 183.5 1.0 1.27 Main and 202.2 203.7 1.5 2.78 Main incl. 203.0 203.7 0.8 5.11 Main and 228.0 235.0 7.0 0.66 Main incl. 231.2 231.9 0.7 4.16 Main and 254.7 255.8 1.1 1.21 Main and 364.0 366.6 2.6 0.55 FW3 and 383.3 384.2 0.8 1.52 FW3 and 387.0 388.5 1.5 2.17 FW3 incl. 387.0 387.7 0.7 4.20 FW3 and 391.5 392.1 0.6 7.26 FW3 ALJ-24-020 49.3 49.8 0.5 32.70 HW ✓ and 70.7 81.9 11.2 6.62 HW ✓ incl. 71.7 81.9 10.2 7.24 HW ✓ and 109.5 111.0 1.5 1.92 HW and 129.5 133.3 3.8 2.67 HW ✓ incl. 132.2 132.7 0.5 16.40 HW ✓ and 137.5 142.0 4.5 0.85 HW and 167.0 168.0 1.0 4.92 HW ALJ-25-021 12.3 15.3 3.0 4.24 Main - West Ext ✓ incl. 13.3 14.3 1.0 12.00 Main - West Ext ✓ and 23.0 26.4 3.4 0.71 Main - West Ext and 178.3 186.0 7.7 0.51 Main - West Ext ALJ-25-022 15.2 16.5 1.3 4.38 Main - West Ext ✓ incl. 15.2 15.8 0.7 8.21 Main - West Ext ✓ and 43.3 46.8 3.5 0.71 Main - West Ext and 61.5 64.0 2.5 0.85 Main - West Ext ALJ-25-024 4.8 9.0 4.2 0.53 Northwest and 21.5 25.0 3.5 0.44 Northwest and 37.1 49.6 12.6 0.69 Northwest incl. 41.0 42.0 1.0 2.49 Northwest



*Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 1 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.20 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 1 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% drilled length.

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District





Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map





Figure 3: Aljo Gold Project Plan View Map(1)





Figure 4: Aljo Project Cross Section(1)





About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions. The Company operates three gold projects, each hosting large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO

or

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: info@gfgresources.com

Website: www.gfgresources.com

Footnotes:

(1) Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 1 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% of drilled length. Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic drill core samples quoted in this news release have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

Sampling and Quality Control

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Anders Carlson, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Gold analysis consists of the preparation of a 500-gram pulp and an assay of a 50-gram aliquot by Pb collection fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50. Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are routinely re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Selected samples are analysed by metallic screen method (Package 1A4) using a 100-mesh in order to better determine the size of gold grains in the system. Selected samples are also undergoing multi-element analysis for 59 other elements using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials, coarse blanks and preparation duplicates of drill core.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company’s projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company’s most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

