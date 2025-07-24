AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q2 2025

On 24 July 2025 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the members of the Management Board introduced the results of the second quarter of 2025. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at Reports & Financial key figures.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment