FDA Recalls - Before You Start, and After You Finish (2-Day Online Training Course with 12 RAC Credits: October 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Recalls - Before You Start, and After You Finish" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding FDA's Recall Authority and Policy
This course will teach how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls. The knowledge you gain will sharpen your recall management decisions and strategy. You will learn how to use the FDA's health risk criteria so you can develop effective recall procedures. One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again. Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.
Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.
You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow up or a regulatory action, and in some cases a legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business. A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.
Learning Objectives
- Understand FDA's recall authority and policy
- Learn how to manage recalls under FDA oversight
- Learn how to interact with FDA
- See how to develop health risk determinations
- Learn critical recall strategy components
- Manage possible FDA enforcement actions
RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.
Who Should Attend:
- Recall managers
- Quality assurance managers
- Regulatory affairs directors
- Risk and product liability managers
- Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers
- Own label distributors
Companies and departments:
- Manufacturers
- Own Label Distributors
- Importers
- Healthcare institutions
- Nursing homes
- Medical practice groups
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
FDA's Regulatory Authority
- Recall Regulations
- Voluntary recall: 21 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) Part 7
- Mandatory recall actions
- 21 C.F.R. Part 810
- 21 C.F.R. Part 806
Recall Classification
- Violation of the law
- Risk to Health
- Precedents
- Exemptions
- Stock Recovery
- Product Withdrawal
- Product Improvement
Recalls and Risk to Health
- Risk to health categories
- Death
- Serious injury / serious illness
- Non-reversible / reversible
- May cause, if it were to recur
- Remote possibility
- Health Hazard Evaluation for Recall Classification
- FDA's internal evaluation
- Vulnerable subpopulations
- Scoring
- Participants
- Industry HHE equivalent
- FDA's recall database
Day 2
FDA's Recall Procedures
- Understanding FDA's program and implementation
- FDA's agency-wide recall procedures
- The FDA's investigator's job
- Preparing a recall strategy
- Preparing for FDA oversight
- Recall notification to FDA's District Office
- Recall notification to the public
- Root cause identification
- Correction and Prevent Action (CAPA)
FDA inspectional Follow-up
Enforcement: FDA Administrative and Legal Remedies
Speaker:
Kelly Thomas
Vice President
Stallergenes Greer
Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.
Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im4ge0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.