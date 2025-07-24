Industrial Services Global Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 | Digitalization and AI Propel Growth in Advanced Service Solutions Through Tailored Offerings and Automation

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Services Market, Global, 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is seeing a shift from simple, limited coverage of an asset to comprehensive asset stewardship. Services are changing in response to customer expectations and the rapid proliferation of advanced technologies, and now may include subscriptions or rentals, consumable models, uptime-based contracts, and as-a-service offerings including robotics-as-a-service.

Industrial services ensure maximum performance of equipment and processes. Spare parts replacement, calibration, repairs, predictive maintenance, advanced services, and training improve productivity, minimize cost, and extend the useful life of products and systems, and give customers in process, hybrid, and discrete industries a faster return on their investment.



The industrial services market is segmented into installation and commissioning, maintenance and support, connected and consulting, outcome-based, and revamp and decommissioning. Products and applications include measurement and analytics tools, valves, industrial robotics, control systems, safety systems, and software.



Talent, digital transformation, data analytics, data entrepreneurship, and speed and expertise are important differentiators. Service providers focus on advanced offerings, degree of customization, value-based pricing, technology, supply chain efficiency, and customer-centricity.

Growth Drivers



Access to and adoption of digital and automation solutions, data and advanced analytics, IoT, robotics and augmented/virtual reality, and AI enable more sophisticated services offerings and allow solution providers to tailor their value propositions.



Growth Restraints



The labor market is supply-constrained. The shortage of talent/skilled workers means that companies face a skills gap in digital and analytics capabilities and difficulties in finding, training, and retaining skilled employees because of an aging workforce. Large industrial groups have hundreds of open positions for skilled people with different types of expertise to deploy their new digital services to customers globally.



Why

A remote-first approach, workforce empowerment with technology and actionable insights, and advanced offerings (as-a-service solutions) are changing the way industrial services organizations work and generate revenue.

Industrial services rely on digital capabilities. Technology-enabled service delivery significantly enhances workforce productivity, efficiency, and the customer experience through faster dispatching, seamless access to real-time, remote expert support, and faster resolution of issues.

The labor market is tight, and companies face a skills gap in digital and analytics capabilities amid the expected increase in demand for new technological skills.

Analyst Perspective

The delivery of services (i.e., operating models) is changing where remote-first operations are scaled across organizations. Commercial models are also changing. An example is the move from subscription-to-performance-based agreements. Service providers will fine-tune their value propositions to meet future industry challenges.

Today's younger, tech-savvy workforce is demanding access to the latest technology with digital interactions and advanced user interfaces, which will provide them with the most relevant information when needed to increase their impact and improve the flexibility, reach, and efficiency of services.

Attracting and retaining the right talent is essential for future operating models. In addition to recruiting, companies are upskilling their current workforce to build capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Industrial Services Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Services Market

Ecosystem in the Industrial Services Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the Industrial Services Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Industrial Services Market, Global, 2025-2029

The Business Case for Industrial Services

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue by Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Top Findings

Top Findings/Futuristic Industrial Services

Customer Interaction and Product Management

Industrial Services Transformation

Technology and Digitalization Enhance Industrial Services

Skills Gap and Talent Management in Industrial Services

Evolving Service Models

Digitization Shifts the Business Model for Service Providers

Technology Integration and Knowledge Sharing Enhance Service Delivery

Unified Business Platform for Continuous Innovation

Transforming Services Landscape

Robotics-as-a-Service

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Companies 2 Action

Growth Generator: Installation and Commissioning Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Maintenance and Support Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Connected and Consulting Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Outcome-based Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Revamp and Decommissioning Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Industrial Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Improving Customer Experiences through Digital Offerings and Self-Service Tools

Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Industrial Automation Market in China

Growth Opportunity 3: Tailor Services to Customers' Needs

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

