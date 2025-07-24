US Defense Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Markets, FY2024-FY2029 | Disruptive Tech and Small Firms Challenge UMV Market Giants

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Defense Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Market, FY2024-FY2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the defense unmanned maritime vehicles (UMVs) market in the United States, highlighting key growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. As global security threats rise, UMVs are poised to become crucial assets for strengthening the US Navy.

Despite the high potential of UMV technology in naval defense, the market is still nascent and faces several financial and technological challenges. Government funding for these initiatives is subject to strict testing, as autonomous capabilities must be demonstrated at sea before large-scale adoption can occur.

Nevertheless, the US government has become increasingly involved in research and development (R&D) projects, showing a strong commitment to integrating UMVs into military operations. By minimizing costs and risks associated with traditional manned operations, UMVs present a cost-effective alternative to the high personnel and equipment demands.

This study examines current market trends, identifies key companies to watch, and offers insights into US UMV budgets and contracts. Additionally, it explores the role of UMVs in global conflicts and their evolving applications in modern warfare.



Scope of Analysis

This study explores the US defense unmanned maritime vehicles (UMVs) market, highlighting trends, challenges, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

The study offers an examination of current market trends and an identification of key companies to watch.

Use cases are provided through a regional analysis, illustrating how UMVs are being used globally.

The market is segmented by the primary types of UMVs used in the maritime domain.

This study also provides a US Navy spending forecast, constructed from contract data obtained from official fiscal year (FY) 2025 budgets found on defense department websites.

Additionally, an overview of the main UMV government programs is provided, covering prototyping and experimentation, system integration, and operational deployment. This is followed by a listing of key recent industry contracts, highlighting notable market developments.

Why

The maritime domain is crucial in ongoing conflicts due to disputes over control of natural resources, waterways, or attacks on naval vessels. For instance, current tensions in the South China Sea stem from maritime border disputes with untapped oil and gas reserves.

Analyst Perspective

Additionally, Houthi rebels in the Middle East have launched attacks on commercial ships, facing retaliation from the United States. Such conflicts have called for increased implementation of UMVs to carry out challenging tasks (like ocean exploration or mine countermeasures) to avoid human casualties.

Disruptive Technologies

Why

The unmanned systems industry is making strides toward increased system autonomy while also keeping a human in the loop for complex decision-making. Part of this effort has entailed the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into UMVs during their development.

Analyst Perspective

Large language models will most likely be used in UMVs for activities like training, data capture and filtering, and navigation, to name a few. The US government has shown interest in AI adoption, particularly in defense. For example, the US Department of Defense (DoD) established the AI Rapid Capabilities Cell in late 2024.

Competitive Intensity

Why

Small- and mid-size businesses have disrupted the UMV space, challenging the supremacy of established companies. The swift assembly of the end product and the use of alternative, cheaper materials allow their entrance into the market.

Analyst Perspective

Nevertheless, traditional defense providers still hold relevant market share thanks to longstanding partnerships with the DoD.Dual use of UMVs for military and non-defense purposes (such as search and rescue and logistics) also allows commercial companies to participate in this market.

Growth Drivers



Given the rise in sophistication of criminal networks and rival military forces in this domain, the US and other nations require cutting-edge maritime surveillance technologies. Tools like UMVs are thus in high demand for ISR and defense-related tasks, particularly in border areas, to identify, monitor, and potentially neutralize threats.



