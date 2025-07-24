MediPharm Labs Expands Leading CBN Oil Portfolio with The Launch of New Nighttime Inhaler

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it has launched the new Shake & Puff CBN THC Nighttime Inhaler in Canada. This innovative product expands MediPharm’s leading CBN oil product portfolio and builds on the success of the Company’s THC Inhaler introduced earlier this year.

The new metered dose inhaler delivers a precise formulation of minor cannabinoid CBN and THC in a consistent, smoke-free format. Designed for nighttime use, the product offers a fast onset experience without combustion or vapour, making it a discreet and convenient option for both consumers and medical patients.

David Pidduck, CEO of MediPharm Labs, commented:

"The launch of our CBN THC Metered Dose Inhaler represents a significant step forward in our strategy to deliver innovative, pharma-grade cannabinoid products globally. As international markets increasingly seek smoke-free, precisely dosed formats, MediPharm is well-positioned to lead with differentiated solutions that reflect both consumer wellness trends and medical needs. This product not only strengthens our Canadian portfolio but also supports our broader vision to scale precision cannabinoid delivery methods across regulated cannabis markets worldwide."





Key Product Highlights:

Metered dose inhaler format ensures precision and repeatability for consistent outcomes.

Smoke-free and vapour-free delivery with rapid onset.

Familiar format similar to asthma inhalers, offering comfort and ease of use.

Discreet and portable, with no lingering smell or by-products.

Direct to lung delivery for higher bioavailability of CBN and THC compared to ingested formats.

Available now through select Ontario adult-use retailers and nationally via the Canna Farms medical platform, with expansion to additional provinces and channels planned.





The Company plans to expand their inhaler offering with additional CBD and CBG options available in the future. MediPharm Labs continues to lead in pharma-grade cannabinoid innovation, offering a diverse range of product formats tailored to the evolving needs of consumers and patients. Inhaled formats like the metered dose inhaler provide rapid onset, while other MediPharm Labs products, such as tinctures, soft chews, and soft gels offer a slower onset and longer-lasting effects.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies, and purpose-built facilities for the delivery of pure, trusted, and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company’s current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc., which expanded MediPharm’s reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical e-commerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada, which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

