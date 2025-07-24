Microbix Exhibiting & Presenting at ADLM

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be attending, exhibiting, and presenting at the Association for Diagnostic & Laboratory Medicine (“ADLM”) conference taking place in Chicago, Illinois July 28 to 31, 2025.

At ADLM, Microbix will exhibit alongside leading firms that provide tests to diagnose and direct treatment of many infectious and other diseases. Microbix will thereby showcase its ever-growing portfolio of quality assessment products (“QAPs™”) that help ensure the accuracy of antigen and molecular (i.e., “PCR” or “NAAT”) tests and their workflows. Microbix will also be meeting with many current and prospective clients to determine how best to support their quality management system needs.

Also at ADLM, Microbix will present results of a pilot External Quality Assessment (EQA) program enabled by Microbix QAPs. Its poster is titled “ Quality Control Rapid Response in Pre-Pandemic Preparedness Showcasing a Synthetic H5N1 Genetic Template. ” which reviews the performance of novel QAPs for answering the critical question of whether pre-existing molecular tests for Influenza A can accurately detect the emerging H5N1 (Bird Flu) pandemic strain. A Microbix customer and collaborator, American Proficiency Institute (“API”), is presenting a related poster titled “ Evaluation of NAAT Recovery of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) Clade 2.3.4.4b from Novel Proficiency Samples. ” After each poster is presented at ADLM, they will be made available at https://microbix.com.

The two posters detail the results of work first announced on January 13, 2025, whereby Microbix and API disclosed the creation of QAPs and a pilot proficiency testing program for evaluating the performance of Flu tests in detecting H5N1. As widely reported in the media, H5N1 Flu is a novel variant for which the human population does not have established immunity. Accordingly, H5N1 Flu has pandemic potential, with it having thus far caused severe disease or death in approximately 50% of those persons infected. Microbix gratefully acknowledges the vital role of API in helping to conduct this societally important work.

Amer Alagic, Microbix’s Director of R&D and lead author of its poster commented, “Working alongside API, our team is privileged to help answer vital questions concerning the accuracy and usefulness of currently available Flu tests for detecting H5N1. Microbix’s novel H5N1 QAPs were created by our team to ensure full genetic coverage of a potential pandemic strain and were made safely under Microbix IP and with cutting-edge synthetic biology techniques. H5N1 QAPs are fully-characterized, accurately-quantified, and are available in liquid and FLOQSwab formats to support both lab-based and point-of-care assays. These Microbix capabilities can be rapidly deployed in response to any emerging pandemic.”

Purchase enquiries for these or other Microbix QAPs can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues targeting C$ 2.0 million or more per month. It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency-testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of API, the pilot proficiency testing program, the H5N1 QAPs, or their relevance, Microbix’s or others’ products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2025 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, and QAPs™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

FLOQ® and FLOQSwab® are trademarks of Copan Italia S.p.A.

Other companies’ names and products are protected by their respective trademarks.