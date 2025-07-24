Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing by 49% on a Year-over-Year Basis

Continued Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans on a Year-over-Year Basis

Quarterly Net Interest Margin Improves to 2.98%

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $27.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or $0.64 per diluted common share, compared to $19.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, or $0.43 per diluted common share.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “As we continue to execute on our growth plan, we were pleased with the solid growth in core deposits, business loans, net interest margin and capital ratios. We had an active second quarter from a recruiting standpoint, which will aid us in the years ahead as we diversify our balance sheet and continue to take market share. Of note, and recognizing the progress we have made in creating a high quality balance sheet, Kroll Bond Rating Agency revised our outlook from “Stable” to “Positive” in the month of June.”

Second Quarter Recruiting Update

  • Hired Shawn Gines as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Specialty Finance; Mr. Gines was previously the Regional President of the New York City and New Jersey metro markets for Webster Bank;
  • Hired Jason Brenner and Zach Schwartz to lead the newly created Lender Finance vertical; Mr. Brenner and Mr. Schwartz were previously with Axos Bank and First Citizens Bank, respectively;
  • Hired Michael Watts to lead the newly created Fund Finance vertical; Mr. Watts was previously with East West Bank;
  • Hired Raffaella Palazzo as Director of Business Banking; Ms. Palazzo was previously Chief Operations Officer at Hanover Bank; and
  • Hired Solomon Ponniah as Group Leader to grow metro NYC lending presence; Mr. Ponniah was previously Director of Business Banking at Popular Bank.

Geographic Expansion

  • Received all requisite regulatory approvals to open a branch location at 500 Boulevard of the Americas in Lakewood, New Jersey. The branch opening is planned for early 2026.
  • Expect to open a new branch location in Manhattan in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025 included:

  • Total deposits increased $711.7 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.21 billion on a year-over-year basis;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the second quarter was 30%;
  • Business loans grew $113.3 million on a linked quarter basis and $371.3 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.95% for the prior quarter; and
  • The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.25% at the end of the second quarter.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $98.1 million compared to $94.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $75.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

          
(Dollars in thousands) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024
Net interest income $98,097  $94,213  $75,502 
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")  (225)  (124)  (101)
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $97,872  $94,089  $75,401 
          
Average interest-earning assets $13,195,116  $12,963,320  $12,624,556 
          
NIM(1)  2.98%  2.95%  2.41%
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)(2)  2.98%  2.94%  2.40%


(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Mr. Lubow commented, “Dime has multiple levers to grow NIM over time.

  • First, we have a significant loan repricing opportunity starting in the second half of 2025 that will continue through 2027, assuming current forecasted interest rate levels remain accurate.

  • Second, and as demonstrated in the most recent rate cutting cycle, should the Federal Reserve cut short term rates in 2025 we anticipate a reduction in deposit costs, which will drive further NIM expansion.

  • Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive teams.”

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.33% at June 30, 2025, an 8 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.25% on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                         
  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance  WAR(1)  Balance  WAR(1)  Balance  WAR(1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                        
Business loans(2) $2,902,170   6.65% $2,788,848   6.55% $2,530,896   6.92%
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment  998,677   4.85   961,562   4.77   906,949   4.55 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)  3,693,481   4.48   3,780,078   4.46   3,920,354   4.59 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  3,128,453   5.12   3,191,536   5.07   3,315,100   5.25 
Acquisition, development, and construction  141,755   8.28   140,309   7.96   144,860   8.96 
Other loans  6,336   11.08   6,402   10.39   6,699   3.39 
Loans held for investment $10,870,872   5.33% $10,868,735   5.25% $10,824,858   5.39%


(1)    WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)    Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3)    Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)    While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

             
(Dollars in millions) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024
Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $ 227.3  $71.5  $162.4 
Originations Including New Lines of Credit   450.5   136.7   284.6 
             

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at June 30, 2025 were $11.74 billion, compared to $11.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $11.03 billion at June 30, 2024. The Company reduced its brokered deposit levels to $200.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $285.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $780.3 million at June 30, 2024.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $508.0 million at March 31, 2025 and $633.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $60.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, $65.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $55.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, adjusted non-interest expense was $59.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $55.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, The increase in non-interest expense on year-over-year-basis has been due to significant investments and hires the Company has made as we execute on our growth plan, which is centered around growing core deposits, diversifying our loan portfolio and selectively adding new geographies. In the second quarter of 2025, we launched various commercial lending verticals that we expect to contribute to loan and revenue growth in the years ahead.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.72% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.90% during the linked quarter and 1.66% during the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.71% during the second quarter of 2025, 1.68% during the first quarter of 2025, and 1.65% during the second quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 55.0% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 63.1% during the linked quarter and 63.8% during the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net gain on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.7% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 55.8% during the linked quarter and 65.9% during the second quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 26.1%, compared to 25.3% for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $53.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $58.0 million at March 31, 2025 and $24.8 million at June 30, 2024.

A credit loss provision of $9.2 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, and a credit loss provision of $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $19.0 million to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.41 billion at March 31, 2025.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of June 30, 2025. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the second quarter of 2025.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Book value per common share was $29.95 at June 30, 2025 compared to $29.58 at March 31, 2025.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $26.32 at June 30, 2025 compared to $25.94 at March 31, 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qhzfy2o. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb23e2d2040014fbe89e85e3654130c71. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qhzfy2o.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island. (1)

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, tariffs, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy 
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer 
718-782-6200 extension 5909 


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 
  June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025 2025 2024
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks $1,156,754  $1,030,702  $1,283,571 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  703,461   710,579   690,693 
Securities held-to-maturity  625,188   631,334   637,339 
Loans held for sale  13,617   2,527   22,625 
Loans held for investment, net:         
Business loans(1)  2,902,170   2,788,848   2,726,602 
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment  998,677   961,562   952,195 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3)  3,693,481   3,780,078   3,820,492 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  3,128,453   3,191,536   3,231,398 
Acquisition, development and construction   141,755   140,309   136,172 
Other loans   6,336   6,402   5,084 
Allowance for credit losses   (93,189)  (90,455)  (88,751)
Total loans held for investment, net   10,777,683   10,778,280   10,783,192 
Premises and fixed assets, net   33,957   33,650   34,858 
Restricted stock   67,110   66,987   69,106 
BOLI   393,345   389,167   290,665 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets   3,409   3,644   3,896 
Operating lease assets   44,717   45,657   46,193 
Derivative assets   90,966   98,740   116,496 
Accrued interest receivable   55,418   56,044   55,970 
Other assets   86,513   94,574   162,857 
Total assets $14,207,935  $14,097,682  $14,353,258 
Liabilities:         
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $3,432,667  $3,245,409  $3,355,829 
Interest-bearing checking  1,029,297   950,090   1,079,823 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)  1,923,277   1,939,852   1,927,903 
Money market  4,229,503   4,271,363   4,198,784 
Certificates of deposit  1,080,093   1,121,068   1,069,081 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)  11,694,837   11,527,782   11,631,420 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits  45,256   88,138   54,715 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits  2   4   6 
Total mortgage escrow deposits  45,258   88,142   54,721 
FHLBNY advances  508,000   508,000   608,000 
Other short-term borrowings        50,000 
Subordinated debt, net   272,414   272,370   272,325 
Derivative cash collateral   69,840   85,230   112,420 
Operating lease liabilities   47,559   48,432   48,993 
Derivative liabilities   86,110   92,516   108,347 
Other liabilities   52,911   63,197   70,515 
Total liabilities   12,776,929   12,685,669   12,956,741 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock, Series A  116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock  461   461   461 
Additional paid-in capital  622,660   623,305   624,822 
Retained earnings  820,221   803,202   794,526 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes  (37,937)  (39,045)  (45,018)
Unearned equity awards  (13,525)  (12,909)  (7,640)
Treasury stock, at cost   (77,443)  (79,570)  (87,203)
Total stockholders' equity   1,431,006   1,412,013   1,396,517 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,207,935  $14,097,682  $14,353,258 


(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(2)     Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(3)    While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income:                  
Loans $145,448  $142,705  $147,099  $288,153  $290,664 
Securities  11,353   11,323   7,907   22,676   15,787 
Other short-term investments  10,749   7,837   4,412   18,586   13,976 
Total interest income  167,550   161,865   159,418   329,415   320,427 
Interest expense:                  
Deposits and escrow  60,181   58,074   72,878   118,255   145,947 
Borrowed funds  8,354   8,381   9,033   16,735   23,730 
Derivative cash collateral  918   1,197   2,005   2,115   3,718 
Total interest expense  69,453   67,652   83,916   137,105   173,395 
Net interest income  98,097   94,213   75,502   192,310   147,032 
Provision for credit losses  9,221   9,626   5,585   18,847   10,795 
Net interest income after provision  88,876   84,587   69,917   173,463   136,237 
Non-interest income:                  
Service charges and other fees  4,642   4,643   3,972   9,285   8,516 
Title fees  118   98   294   216   427 
Loan level derivative income  942   61   1,085   1,003   1,491 
BOLI income  4,186   3,993   2,484   8,179   4,945 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans  387   82   113   469   366 
Gain on sale of residential loans  50   32   27   82   104 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  83   18   (416)  101   (1,258)
Net gain on securities  149         149    
Gain on sale of other assets        3,695      6,663 
Other  1,038   706   554   1,744   1,021 
Total non-interest income  11,595   9,633   11,808   21,228   22,275 
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits  36,218   35,651   32,184   71,869   64,221 
Severance  136   76      212   42 
Occupancy and equipment  7,729   8,002   7,409   15,731   14,777 
Data processing costs  4,903   4,794   4,405   9,697   8,718 
Marketing  1,756   1,666   1,637   3,422   3,134 
Professional services  2,097   2,116   2,766   4,213   4,233 
Federal deposit insurance premiums  1,692   2,047   2,250   3,739   4,489 
Loss on extinguishment of debt              453 
Loss due to pension settlement     7,231      7,231    
Amortization of other intangible assets  235   252   285   487   592 
Other  5,533   3,676   4,758   9,209   7,546 
Total non-interest expense  60,299   65,511   55,694   125,810   108,205 
Income before taxes  40,172   28,709   26,031   68,881   50,307 
Income tax expense  10,475   7,251   7,552   17,726   14,137 
Net income  29,697   21,458   18,479   51,155   36,170 
Preferred stock dividends  1,821   1,822   1,822   3,643   3,643 
Net income available to common stockholders $27,876  $19,636  $16,657  $47,512  $32,527 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                  
Basic $0.64  $0.45  $0.43  $1.09  $0.84 
Diluted $0.64  $0.45  $0.43  $1.09  $0.84 
                   
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS  43,030,023   42,948,690   38,329,485   42,989,581   38,292,253 


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  At or For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Per Share Data:                    
Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.64  $0.45  $0.43  $1.09  $0.84 
Cash dividends paid per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.50   0.50 
Book value per common share  29.95   29.58   28.97   29.95   28.97 
Tangible common book value per share(1)  26.32   25.94   24.87   26.32   24.87 
Common shares outstanding  43,889   43,799   39,148   43,889   39,148 
Dividend payout ratio  39.06%  55.56%  58.14%  45.87%  59.52%
                     
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                    
Return on average assets  0.85%  0.62%  0.55%  0.74%  0.53%
Return on average equity  8.28   6.04   5.88   7.16   5.78 
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  9.68   6.92   6.88   8.30   6.76 
Net interest margin  2.98   2.95   2.41   2.96   2.31 
Non-interest expense to average assets  1.72   1.90   1.66   1.81   1.59 
Efficiency ratio  55.0   63.1   63.8   58.9   63.9 
Effective tax rate  26.08   25.26   29.01   25.73   28.10 
                     
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Average assets $14,013,592  $13,777,665  $13,418,441  $13,896,281  $13,606,682 
Average interest-earning assets  13,195,116   12,963,320   12,624,556   13,079,859   12,820,156 
Average tangible common equity(1)  1,158,738   1,145,915   979,611   1,152,361   974,165 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2)  92.6%  93.6%  98.2%  92.6%  98.2%
                     
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:(3)                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  8.22%  8.15%  7.27%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)  9.05   8.99   8.14         
Tier 1 common equity ratio  11.25   11.11   10.06         
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.34   12.21   11.17         
Total risk-based capital ratio  15.84   15.68   14.46         
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.43   9.46   8.78         
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4)  425   442   499         
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans  0.86   0.83   0.72         
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   175.12   155.85   313.21         


(1)    See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)    Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)   June 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

(4)   The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The June 30, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
           Average           Average           Average 
  Average      Yield/  Average      Yield/  Average      Yield/ 
  Balance Interest  Cost  Balance Interest  Cost  Balance Interest  Cost 
Assets:                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Business loans(1) $2,798,899  $46,593   6.68% $2,748,142  $45,047   6.65% $2,400,219  $42,933   7.19%
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop  981,138   11,532   4.71   962,046   11,069   4.67   886,037   9,968   4.52 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use  3,740,939   42,462   4.55   3,796,754   42,329   4.52   3,958,617   45,775   4.65 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  3,175,062   41,822   5.28   3,214,758   41,326   5.21   3,359,004   44,728   5.36 
Acquisition, development, and construction  136,154   3,009   8.86   138,428   2,906   8.51   164,283   3,638   8.91 
Other loans  7,135   30   1.69   5,740   28   1.98   5,100   57   4.50 
Securities  1,361,383   11,353   3.34   1,372,563   11,323   3.35   1,537,487   7,907   2.07 
Other short-term investments  994,406   10,749   4.34   724,889   7,837   4.38   313,809   4,412   5.65 
Total interest-earning assets  13,195,116   167,550   5.09%  12,963,320   161,865   5.06%  12,624,556   159,418   5.08%
Non-interest-earning assets  818,476           814,345           793,885         
Total assets $14,013,592          $13,777,665          $13,418,441         
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing checking(2) $943,716  $4,141   1.76% $912,852  $4,164   1.85% $631,403  $1,499   0.95%
Money market  4,174,694   32,818   3.15   4,076,612   31,294   3.11   3,495,989   33,193   3.82 
Savings(2)  1,925,224   14,048   2.93   1,970,338   14,185   2.92   2,336,202   23,109   3.98 
Certificates of deposit  1,075,729   9,174   3.42   973,108   8,431   3.51   1,393,678   15,077   4.35 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,119,363   60,181   2.97   7,932,910   58,074   2.97   7,857,272   72,878   3.73 
FHLBNY advances  508,000   4,053   3.20   509,111   4,066   3.24   671,242   6,429   3.85 
Subordinated debt, net  272,385   4,301   6.33   272,341   4,302   6.41   202,232   2,604   5.18 
Other short-term borrowings           633   13   8.33          
Total borrowings  780,385   8,354   4.29   782,085   8,381   4.35   873,474   9,033   4.16 
Derivative cash collateral  79,188   918   4.65   104,126   1,197   4.66   145,702   2,005   5.53 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,978,936   69,453   3.10%  8,819,121   67,652   3.11%  8,876,448   83,916   3.80%
Non-interest-bearing checking(2)  3,412,215           3,322,583           3,042,382         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  187,774           213,876           242,980         
Total liabilities  12,578,925           12,355,580           12,161,810         
Stockholders' equity  1,434,667           1,422,085           1,256,631         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,013,592          $13,777,665          $13,418,441         
Net interest income     $98,097          $94,213          $75,502     
Net interest rate spread          1.99%          1.95%          1.28%
Net interest margin          2.98%          2.95%          2.41%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2) $11,531,578  $60,181   2.09% $11,255,493  $58,074   2.09% $10,899,654  $72,878   2.69%


(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)     Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
Asset Quality Detail 2025 2025 2024
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")         
Business loans(1) $18,007  $21,944  $20,287 
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment  1,642   3,763   3,884 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  32,908   31,677   15 
Acquisition, development, and construction  657   657   657 
Other loans         
Total Non-accrual loans $53,214  $58,041  $24,843 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $53,214  $58,041  $24,843 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $53,214  $58,041  $24,843 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.37%  0.41%  0.18%
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $5,405  $7,058  $3,640 
NCOs / Average loans(2)  0.20%  0.26%  0.14%


(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)     Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

           

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net gain on sale of securities and other assets, severance, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement.  

                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,  June 30, 
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders               
Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 27,876  $19,636  $16,657  $ 47,512  $32,527 
Adjustments to net income (1):                
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   (83)  (18)  416    (101)  1,258 
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets   (72)     (3,695)   (72)  (6,663)
Severance   136   76       212   42 
Loss on extinguishment of debt              453 
Loss due to pension settlement     7,231       7,231    
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above (1)   6   (2,237)  1,043    (2,231)  1,561 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 27,863  $24,688  $14,421  $ 52,551  $29,178 
                
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)               
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.64  $0.57  $0.37  $ 1.20  $0.75 
Adjusted return on average assets   0.85%   0.77%  0.48%   0.81%  0.48%
Adjusted return on average equity   8.28   7.46   5.17    7.87   5.25 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   9.67   8.68   5.97    9.18   6.07 
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.71   1.68   1.65    1.70   1.57 
Adjusted efficiency ratio   54.7   55.8   65.9    55.2   65.4 


(1)    Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

            
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
     June 30,   March 31,  June 30,  June 30,     June 30, 
   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.72 %  1.90%  1.66%   1.81 %  1.59%
Loss on extinguishment of debt              (0.01)
Loss due to pension settlement     (0.21)      (0.10)   
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)   (0.01)  (0.01)
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.71 %  1.68%  1.65%   1.70%  1.57%
                     

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,  June 30, 
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      55.0%  63.1%  63.8%   58.9 %  63.9%
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 60,299  $65,511  $55,694  $ 125,810  $108,205 
Severance   (136)  (76)      (212)  (42)
Loss on extinguishment of debt              (453)
Loss due to pension settlement     (7,231)      (7,231)   
Amortization of other intangible assets   (235)  (252)  (285)   (487)  (592)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 59,928  $57,952  $55,409  $ 117,880  $107,118 
Net interest income - as reported $ 98,097  $94,213  $75,502  $ 192,310  $147,032 
Non-interest income - as reported $ 11,595  $9,633  $11,808  $ 21,228  $22,275 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   (83)  (18)  416    (101)  1,258 
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets   (72)     (3,695)   (72)  (6,663)
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 11,440  $9,615  $8,529  $ 21,055  $16,870 
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 109,537  $103,828  $84,031  $ 213,365  $163,902 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    54.7%   55.8%  65.9%   55.2 %  65.4%


      (1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
      (2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

          
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2025 2025 2024
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:         
Total assets $14,207,935  $14,097,682  $13,548,763 
Goodwill  (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797)
Other intangible assets  (3,409)  (3,644)  (4,467)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $14,048,729  $13,938,241  $13,388,499 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:         
Total stockholders' equity $1,431,006  $1,412,013  $1,250,596 
Goodwill  (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797)
Other intangible assets  (3,409)  (3,644)  (4,467)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)  1,271,800   1,252,572   1,090,332 
Preferred stock, net  (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,155,231  $1,136,003  $973,763 
          
Common shares outstanding  43,889   43,799   39,148 
          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.22%  8.15%  7.27%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  9.05   8.99   8.14 
          
Book value per common share $29.95  $29.58  $28.97 
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  26.32   25.94   24.87 

