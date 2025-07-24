Valley National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2025 net income of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $70.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025, $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, and $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "I am pleased by the continued balance sheet strength and commercial loan growth exhibited during the second quarter. Our profitability metrics are trending positively, consistent with our expectations for improvement throughout the year. We remain focused on growing low-cost deposits, which we expect will support our aspirations in 2025 and beyond.”

Mr. Robbins continued, “Our quarterly credit results continued to improve as illustrated by the significant reduction in our provision for loan losses on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our allowance coverage ratio remains at a comfortable level, and we expect general stability going forward.”

Key financial highlights for the second quarter 2025:

  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 5 basis points to 3.01 percent in the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2025 was mainly driven by higher yields on new loan originations, increases in average loans and taxable investments and one additional day during the second quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.
  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to increases of $719.8 million and $137.6 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans, respectively. Total commercial real estate (CRE) loans (including construction loans) decreased $288.6 million from March 31, 2025 largely due to normal repayments and continued selective origination activity. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 349 percent at June 30, 2025 from 353 percent at March 31, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.0 million and $594.1 million at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, representing 1.20 percent and 1.22 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The majority of this increase related to three CRE loans, of which two were no longer past due in July 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Deposits: Total deposit balances increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in both direct and indirect (brokered) customer time deposits during the second quarter 2025, partially offset by the outflows of certain indirect customer deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million to $11.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
  • Subordinated Debt Redemptions: On June 15, 2025, we redeemed in full $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in June 2020 and due in June 2030. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment and resulted in a $922 thousand pre-tax loss reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2025. In addition, we repaid $100 million of 4.55 percent fixed rate subordinated notes that matured on June 30, 2025.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $4.3 million to $62.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mainly due to increases of $2.8 million and $2.0 million in capital markets income and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in capital markets income was largely driven by a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2025.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $7.5 million to $284.1 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $2.8 million from the first quarter 2025 mainly due to annual salary merit increases late in the first quarter 2025 and higher cash incentive compensation and severance related expenses. These items were partially offset by lower payroll taxes.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 55.20 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 55.87 percent and 59.62 percent for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.86 percent, 7.08 percent and 9.62 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.87 percent, 7.15 percent and 9.71 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.3 million to $806.3 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025. The increase was mostly driven by (i) higher yields on new loan originations, (ii) increased average loan balances driven by new organic loan originations largely within the C&I loan portfolio, (iii) additional interest income from purchases of taxable investments mainly within the available for sale portfolio during the first half of 2025 and (iv) one additional day in the second quarter 2025. Total interest expense increased $8.0 million to $372.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to (i) a $548.7 million increase in average time deposit balances, (ii) the increased cost of certain non-maturity deposits and (iii) the aforementioned increase in day count. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025 increased by 5 basis points from 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 and increased 17 basis points from 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter 2025 was mostly due to the 7 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets largely caused by higher interest rates on new loan originations in the second quarter 2025 and higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 2 basis points to 3.56 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mostly due to higher interest rates on certain non-maturity deposit products, partially offset by a lower overall cost of time deposits driven by both new volumes and maturities. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.67 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.65 percent and 3.18 percent for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in the C&I and automobile loan portfolios, partially offset by lower CRE loan balances. C&I loans grew by $719.8 million, or 28.4 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to our continued strategic focus on organic growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $137.6 million, or 27.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Residential mortgage loans also moderately increased $73.6 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 as new loan originations outpaced repayment activity. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $288.6 million to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by runoff from repayment activity and our efforts to focus new CRE loan originations on more profitable holistic banking clients. Additionally, construction loans decreased $172.1 million to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category of the CRE loan portfolio during the second quarter 2025.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 due to increases of $962.9 million and $118.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by a $321.6 million decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposit balances was mainly driven by continued deposit inflows from new promotional retail CD offerings and additional fully-insured indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs during the second quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows in the second quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances decreased at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to lower indirect customer deposits, as well as some seasonal runoff in governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.5 billion and $6.3 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase and FHLB advances, increased $103.2 million to $162.2 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to an increase in FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2025. In June 2025, we fully redeemed $215 million of subordinated notes that were mostly offset by the issuance of new long-term FHLB advances during the second quarter 2025.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $4.6 million to $360.8 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $7.9 million to $354.4 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 mainly because of a net increase in non-performing CRE loans during the second quarter 2025, which was partially offset by a decline in non-performing C&I loans. Non-accrual C&I loans decreased largely due to the full charge-offs of four loan relationships totaling $17.4 million during the second quarter 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025. OREO decreased $2.9 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to the fair valuation write-down related to one CRE property recorded during the second quarter 2025.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $89.5 million to $123.0 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 due, in large part, to one $39.2 million CRE loan and one $35.0 million construction loan included in this early stage delinquency category at June 30, 2025. The $39.2 million CRE loan 30 to 59 days past due was subsequently paid in full by the borrower in July 2025. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $62.8 million to $73.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a $60.6 million CRE loan. This past due loan was subsequently modified and was brought current to its restructured terms in July 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $4.8 million to $2.9 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a decrease in residential mortgage loan delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024:

  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
    Allocation   Allocation   Allocation
    as a % of   as a % of   as a % of
  Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan
 Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category
 ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:           
Commercial and industrial loans$173,415 1.60% $184,700 1.82% $149,243 1.57%
Commercial real estate loans:           
 Commercial real estate 270,937 1.04   266,938 1.02   246,316 0.87 
 Construction 64,042 2.24   54,724 1.81   54,777 1.54 
Total commercial real estate loans 334,979 1.16   321,662 1.10   301,093 0.95 
Residential mortgage loans 48,830 0.86   48,906 0.87   47,697 0.85 
Consumer loans:           
 Home equity 3,689 0.58   3,401 0.56   3,077 0.54 
 Auto and other consumer 18,587 0.55   19,531 0.62   18,200 0.63 
Total consumer loans 22,276 0.56   22,932 0.61   21,277 0.62 
Allowance for loan losses 579,500 1.17   578,200 1.19   519,310 1.03 
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 14,520    15,854    13,231  
Total allowance for credit losses for loans$594,020   $594,054   $532,541  
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans  1.20%   1.22%   1.06%


Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $42.1 million for the second quarter 2025 and included $23.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to five non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $11.2 million at March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025, 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.06 percent at June 30, 2024. For the second quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. The second quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan growth mainly within the C&I loan portfolio and loan charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories and lower specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2025.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.67 percent, 11.57 percent, 10.85 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The reduction in our total risk-based capital ratio reflects the early redemption of our $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in June 2030, which was previously eligible for full regulatory capital treatment.

Investor Conference Call

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss Valley's second quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should preregister using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 25, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $63 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;
  • the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
  • changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
  • damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;
  • greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;
  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;
  • our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
FINANCIAL DATA:         
Net interest income - FTE (1)$433,675  $421,378  $402,984  $855,052  $797,831 
Net interest income$432,408  $420,105  $401,685  $852,513  $795,233 
Non-interest income 62,604   58,294   51,213   120,898   112,628 
Total revenue 495,012   478,399   452,898   973,411   907,861 
Non-interest expense 284,122   276,618   277,497   560,740   557,807 
Pre-provision net revenue 210,890   201,781   175,401   412,671   350,054 
Provision for credit losses 37,799   62,661   82,070   100,460   127,270 
Income tax expense 39,924   33,062   22,907   72,986   56,080 
Net income 133,167   106,058   70,424   239,225   166,704 
Dividends on preferred stock 6,948   6,955   4,108   13,903   8,227 
Net income available to common shareholders$126,219  $99,103  $66,316  $225,322  $158,477 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:         
Basic 560,336,610   559,613,272   509,141,252   559,976,939   508,740,986 
Diluted 562,312,330   563,305,525   510,338,502   563,431,390   510,437,959 
Per common share data:         
Basic earnings$0.23  $0.18  $0.13  $0.40  $0.31 
Diluted earnings 0.22   0.18   0.13   0.40   0.31 
Cash dividends declared 0.11   0.11   0.11   0.22   0.22 
Closing stock price - high 9.20   10.42   8.02   10.42   10.80 
Closing stock price - low 7.87   8.56   6.52   7.87   6.52 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Net interest margin 3.01%  2.95%  2.83%  2.98%  2.81%
Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.01   2.96   2.84   2.99   2.81 
Annualized return on average assets 0.86   0.69   0.46   0.77   0.54 
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 7.08   5.69   4.17   6.39   4.95 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2)         
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted$0.23  $0.18  $0.13  $0.40  $0.32 
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.23   0.18   0.13   0.40   0.32 
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.87%  0.69%  0.47%  0.78%  0.56%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 7.15   5.69   4.24   6.42   5.08 
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.62   7.76   5.95   8.70   7.07 
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.71   7.76   6.05   8.74   7.25 
Efficiency ratio 55.20   55.87   59.62   55.53   59.36 
          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:         
Assets$62,106,945  $61,502,768  $61,518,639  $61,806,614  $61,387,754 
Interest earning assets 57,553,624   56,891,691   56,772,950   57,224,486   56,695,874 
Loans 49,032,637   48,654,921   50,020,901   48,844,823   50,133,746 
Interest bearing liabilities 41,913,735   41,230,709   41,576,344   41,574,732   41,566,466 
Deposits 49,907,124   49,139,303   49,383,209   49,525,957   48,979,591 
Shareholders' equity 7,524,231   7,458,177   6,753,981   7,491,395   6,739,838 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 As Of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Assets$62,705,358  $61,865,655  $62,491,691  $62,092,332  $62,058,974 
Total loans 49,391,420   48,657,128   48,799,711   49,355,319   50,311,702 
Deposits 50,725,284   49,965,844   50,075,857   50,395,966   50,112,177 
Shareholders' equity 7,575,421   7,499,897   7,435,127   6,972,380   6,737,737 
          
LOANS:         
(In thousands)         
Commercial and industrial$10,870,036  $10,150,205  $9,931,400  $9,799,287  $9,479,147 
Commercial real estate:         
Non-owner occupied 11,747,491   11,945,222   12,344,355   12,647,649   13,710,015 
Multifamily 8,434,173   8,420,385   8,299,250   8,612,936   8,976,264 
Owner occupied 5,789,397   5,722,014   5,886,620   5,654,147   5,536,844 
Construction 2,854,859   3,026,935   3,114,733   3,487,464   3,545,723 
Total commercial real estate 28,825,920   29,114,556   29,644,958   30,402,196   31,768,846 
Residential mortgage 5,709,971   5,636,407   5,632,516   5,684,079   5,627,113 
Consumer:         
Home equity 634,553   602,161   604,433   581,181   566,467 
Automobile 2,178,841   2,041,227   1,901,065   1,823,738   1,762,852 
Other consumer 1,172,099   1,112,572   1,085,339   1,064,838   1,107,277 
Total consumer loans 3,985,493   3,755,960   3,590,837   3,469,757   3,436,596 
Total loans$49,391,420  $48,657,128  $48,799,711  $49,355,319  $50,311,702 
          
CAPITAL RATIOS:         
Book value per common share$12.89  $12.76  $12.67  $13.00  $12.82 
Tangible book value per common share (2) 9.35   9.21   9.10   9.06   8.87 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.63%  8.61%  8.40%  7.68%  7.52%
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.49   9.41   9.16   8.40   8.19 
Common equity tier 1 capital 10.85   10.80   10.82   9.57   9.55 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.57   11.53   11.55   10.29   9.98 
Total risk-based capital 13.67   13.91   13.87   12.56   12.17 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Allowance for credit losses for loans         
Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans$594,054  $573,328  $487,269  $573,328  $465,550 
Loans charged-off:         
Commercial and industrial (25,189)  (28,456)  (14,721)  (53,645)  (29,014)
Commercial real estate (14,623)  (12,260)  (22,144)  (26,883)  (23,348)
Construction    (1,163)  (212)  (1,163)  (7,806)
Total consumer (2,259)  (2,140)  (1,262)  (4,399)  (3,071)
Total loans charged-off (42,071)  (44,019)  (38,339)  (86,090)  (63,239)
Charged-off loans recovered:         
Commercial and industrial 2,789   810   742   3,599   1,424 
Commercial real estate 188   249   150   437   391 
Construction 455         455    
Residential mortgage 37   168   5   205   30 
Total consumer 773   843   603   1,616   1,000 
Total loans recovered 4,242   2,070   1,500   6,312   2,845 
Total net charge-offs (37,829)  (41,949)  (36,839)  (79,778)  (60,394)
Provision for credit losses for loans 37,795   62,675   82,111   100,470   127,385 
Ending balance$594,020  $594,054  $532,541  $594,020  $532,541 
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:         
Allowance for loan losses$579,500  $578,200  $519,310  $579,500  $519,310 
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 14,520   15,854   13,231   14,520   13,231 
Allowance for credit losses for loans$594,020  $594,054  $532,541  $594,020  $532,541 
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:         
Provision for credit losses for loans$39,129  $61,299  $86,901  $100,428  $133,624 
(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments (1,334)  1,376   (4,790)  42   (6,239)
Total provision for credit losses for loans$37,795  $62,675  $82,111  $100,470  $127,385 
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans 0.31%  0.34%  0.29%  0.33%  0.24%
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 1.20%  1.22%  1.06%  1.20%  1.06%


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 As Of
ASSET QUALITY:June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
($ in thousands) 2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Accruing past due loans:         
30 to 59 days past due:         
Commercial and industrial$10,451  $3,609  $2,389  $4,537  $5,086 
Commercial real estate 42,884   170   20,902   76,370   1,879 
Construction 35,000             
Residential mortgage 21,744   16,747   21,295   19,549   17,389 
Total consumer 12,878   12,887   12,552   14,672   21,639 
Total 30 to 59 days past due 122,957   33,413   57,138   115,128   45,993 
60 to 89 days past due:         
Commercial and industrial 1,095   420   1,007   1,238   1,621 
Commercial real estate 60,601      24,903   43,926    
Residential mortgage 7,627   7,700   5,773   6,892   6,632 
Total consumer 4,001   2,408   4,484   2,732   3,671 
Total 60 to 89 days past due 73,324   10,528   36,167   54,788   11,924 
90 or more days past due:         
Commercial and industrial       1,307   1,786   2,739 
Commercial real estate             4,242 
Construction             3,990 
Residential mortgage 2,062   6,892   3,533   1,931   2,609 
Total consumer 859   864   1,049   1,063   898 
Total 90 or more days past due 2,921   7,756   5,889   4,780   14,478 
Total accruing past due loans$199,202  $51,697  $99,194  $174,696  $72,395 
Non-accrual loans:         
Commercial and industrial$90,973  $110,146  $136,675  $120,575  $102,942 
Commercial real estate 193,604   172,011   157,231   113,752   123,011 
Construction 24,068   24,275   24,591   24,657   45,380 
Residential mortgage 41,099   35,393   36,786   33,075   28,322 
Total consumer 4,615   4,626   4,215   4,260   3,624 
Total non-accrual loans 354,359   346,451   359,498   296,319   303,279 
Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,783   7,714   12,150   7,172   8,059 
Other repossessed assets 1,642   2,054   1,681   1,611   1,607 
Total non-performing assets$360,784  $356,219  $373,329  $305,102  $312,945 
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.72%  0.71%  0.74%  0.60%  0.60%
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.12%  0.82%  0.94%  0.95%  0.75%
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 163.53%  166.89%  155.45%  185.05%  171.23%


NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1)Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2)Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as reported (GAAP)$133,167  $106,058  $70,424  $239,225  $166,704 
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 922         922    
Add: FDIC special assessment (a)       1,363      8,757 
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net (b)    11   4   11   11 
Add: Restructuring charge (c) 800      334   800   954 
Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division (d)             (3,629)
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income 1,722   11   1,701   1,733   6,093 
Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (e) (474)  (3)  (482)  (477)  (1,706)
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$134,415  $106,066  $71,643  $240,481  $171,091 
Dividends on preferred stock 6,948   6,955   4,108   13,903   8,227 
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$127,467  $99,111  $67,535  $226,578  $162,864 
__________         
(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.
(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(d) Included in other income within non-interest income.
(e) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
 
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):         
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$127,467  $99,111  $67,535  $226,578  $162,864 
Average number of shares outstanding 560,336,610   559,613,272   509,141,252   559,976,939   508,740,986 
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$0.23  $0.18  $0.13  $0.40  $0.32 
Average number of diluted shares outstanding 562,312,330   563,305,525   510,338,502   563,431,390   510,437,959 
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$0.23  $0.18  $0.13  $0.40  $0.32 
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$134,415  $106,066  $71,643  $240,481  $171,091 
Average shareholders' equity$7,524,231  $7,458,177  $6,753,981  $7,491,395  $6,739,838 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,987,381   1,994,061   2,016,766   1,990,702   2,020,883 
Average tangible shareholders' equity$5,536,850  $5,464,116  $4,737,215  $5,500,693  $4,718,955 
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 9.71%  7.76%  6.05%  8.74%  7.25%
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$134,415  $106,066  $71,643  $240,481  $171,091 
Average assets$62,106,945  $61,502,768  $61,518,639  $61,806,614  $61,387,754 
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 0.87%  0.69%  0.47%  0.78%  0.56%


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$134,415  $106,066  $71,643  $240,481  $171,091 
Average shareholders' equity$7,524,231  $7,458,177  $6,753,981  $7,491,395  $6,739,838 
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 7.15%  5.69%  4.24%  6.42%  5.08%
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as reported (GAAP)$133,167  $106,058  $70,424  $239,225  $166,704 
Average shareholders' equity$7,524,231  $7,458,177  $6,753,981  $7,491,395  $6,739,838 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,987,381   1,994,061   2,016,766   1,990,702   2,020,883 
Average tangible shareholders' equity$5,536,850  $5,464,116  $4,737,215  $5,500,693  $4,718,955 
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 9.62%  7.76%  5.95%  8.70%  7.07%
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):          
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)$284,122  $276,618  $277,497  $560,740  $557,807 
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) 922         922    
Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)       1,363      8,757 
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) 800      334   800   954 
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 9,134   9,320   5,791   18,454   11,353 
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$273,266  $267,298  $270,009  $540,564  $536,743 
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 432,408   420,105   401,685   852,513   795,233 
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 62,604   58,294   51,213   120,898   112,628 
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)    11   4   11   11 
Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)             (3,629)
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$62,604  $58,305  $51,217  $120,909  $109,010 
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$495,012  $478,410  $452,902  $973,422  $904,243 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.20%  55.87%  59.62%  55.53%  59.36%
                    
 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):         
Common shares outstanding 560,281,821   560,028,101   558,786,093   509,252,936   509,205,014 
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)$7,575,421  $7,499,897  $7,435,127  $6,972,380  $6,737,737 
Less: Preferred stock 354,345   354,345   354,345   354,345   209,691 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,983,515   1,990,276   1,997,597   2,004,414   2,012,580 
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$5,237,561  $5,155,276  $5,083,185  $4,613,621  $4,515,466 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)$9.35  $9.21  $9.10  $9.06  $8.87 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):         
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$5,237,561  $5,155,276  $5,083,185  $4,613,621  $4,515,466 
Total assets (GAAP)$62,705,358  $61,865,655  $62,491,691  $62,092,332  $62,058,974 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,983,515   1,990,276   1,997,597   2,004,414   2,012,580 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$60,721,843  $59,875,379  $60,494,094  $60,087,918  $60,046,394 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.63%  8.61%  8.40%  7.68%  7.52%


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
 June 30, December 31,
  2025   2024 
  (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$440,870  $411,412 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 745,547   1,478,713 
Investment securities:   
Equity securities 77,408   71,513 
Available for sale debt securities 3,896,205   3,369,724 
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $637 at June 30, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024) 3,530,924   3,531,573 
Total investment securities 7,504,537   6,972,810 
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $9,146 at June 30, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale) 28,096   25,681 
Loans 49,391,420   48,799,711 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (579,500)  (558,850)
Net loans 48,811,920   48,240,861 
Premises and equipment, net 337,371   350,796 
Lease right of use assets 332,324   328,475 
Bank owned life insurance 735,026   731,574 
Accrued interest receivable 238,278   239,941 
Goodwill 1,868,936   1,868,936 
Other intangible assets, net 114,579   128,661 
Other assets 1,547,874   1,713,831 
Total Assets$62,705,358  $62,491,691 
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing$11,746,770  $11,428,674 
Interest bearing:   
Savings, NOW and money market 26,091,633   26,304,639 
Time 12,886,881   12,342,544 
Total deposits 50,725,284   50,075,857 
Short-term borrowings 162,244   72,718 
Long-term borrowings 2,903,091   3,174,155 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,629   57,455 
Lease liabilities 392,633   388,303 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 889,056   1,288,076 
Total Liabilities 55,129,937   55,056,564 
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:   
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 111,590   111,590 
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 98,101   98,101 
Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 144,654   144,654 
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,522,946 shares at June 30, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024) 196,606   195,998 
Surplus 5,451,543   5,442,070 
Retained earnings 1,694,903   1,598,048 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119,889)  (155,334)
Treasury stock, at cost (241,125 common shares at June 30, 2025) (2,087)   
Total Shareholders’ Equity 7,575,421   7,435,127 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$62,705,358  $62,491,691 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$720,282  $703,609  $770,964  $1,423,891  $1,542,517 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:         
Taxable 67,164   63,898   40,460   131,062   76,257 
Tax-exempt 4,681   4,702   4,799   9,383   9,595 
Dividends 5,528   5,664   6,341   11,192   13,169 
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 7,357   6,879   10,902   14,236   20,584 
Total interest income 805,012   784,752   833,466   1,589,764   1,662,122 
Interest Expense         
Interest on deposits:         
Savings, NOW and money market 203,390   200,221   231,597   403,611   464,103 
Time 129,324   125,069   160,442   254,393   311,507 
Interest on short-term borrowings 1,736   2,946   691   4,682   21,303 
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 38,154   36,411   39,051   74,565   69,976 
Total interest expense 372,604   364,647   431,781   737,251   866,889 
Net Interest Income 432,408   420,105   401,685   852,513   795,233 
Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities 4   (14)  (41)  (10)  (115)
Provision for credit losses for loans 37,795   62,675   82,111   100,470   127,385 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 394,609   357,444   319,615   752,053   667,963 
Non-Interest Income         
Wealth management and trust fees 14,056   15,031   13,136   29,087   31,066 
Insurance commissions 3,430   3,402   3,958   6,832   6,209 
Capital markets 9,767   6,940   7,779   16,707   13,449 
Service charges on deposit accounts 14,705   12,726   11,212   27,431   22,461 
(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net (1)  46   3   45   52 
Fees from loan servicing 3,671   3,215   2,691   6,886   5,879 
Gains on sales of loans, net 2,025   2,197   884   4,222   2,502 
Bank owned life insurance 6,019   4,777   4,545   10,796   7,780 
Other 8,932   9,960   7,005   18,892   23,230 
Total non-interest income 62,604   58,294   51,213   120,898   112,628 
Non-Interest Expense         
Salary and employee benefits expense 145,422   142,618   140,815   288,040   282,646 
Net occupancy expense 25,483   25,888   24,252   51,371   48,575 
Technology, furniture and equipment expense 30,667   29,896   35,203   60,563   70,665 
FDIC insurance assessment 12,192   12,867   14,446   25,059   32,682 
Amortization of other intangible assets 7,427   8,019   8,568   15,446   17,980 
Professional and legal fees 19,970   15,670   17,938   35,640   34,403 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 922         922    
Amortization of tax credit investments 9,134   9,320   5,791   18,454   11,353 
Other 32,905   32,340   30,484   65,245   59,503 
Total non-interest expense 284,122   276,618   277,497   560,740   557,807 
Income Before Income Taxes 173,091   139,120   93,331   312,211   222,784 
Income tax expense 39,924   33,062   22,907   72,986   56,080 
Net Income 133,167   106,058   70,424   239,225   166,704 
Dividends on preferred stock 6,948   6,955   4,108   13,903   8,227 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders$126,219  $99,103  $66,316  $225,322  $158,477 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
  Average   Avg.  Average   Avg.  Average   Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate  Balance Interest Rate  Balance Interest Rate
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:               
Loans (1)(2)$49,032,637 $720,305  5.88% $48,654,921 $703,632  5.78% $50,020,901 $770,987  6.17%
Taxable investments (3) 7,350,792  72,692  3.96   7,100,958  69,562  3.92   5,379,101  46,801  3.48 
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 544,302  5,925  4.35   552,291  5,952  4.31   575,272  6,075  4.22 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 625,893  7,357  4.70   583,521  6,879  4.72   797,676  10,902  5.47 
Total interest earning assets 57,553,624  806,279  5.60   56,891,691  786,025  5.53   56,772,950  834,765  5.88 
Other assets 4,553,321      4,611,077      4,745,689    
Total assets$62,106,945     $61,502,768     $61,518,639    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                 
Interest bearing liabilities:                 
Savings, NOW and money market deposits$26,451,349 $203,390  3.08% $26,345,983 $200,221  3.04% $24,848,266 $231,597  3.73%
Time deposits 12,119,461  129,324  4.27   11,570,758  125,069  4.32   13,311,381  160,442  4.82 
Short-term borrowings 196,491  1,736  3.53   307,637  2,946  3.83   97,502  691  2.83 
Long-term borrowings (4) 3,146,434  38,154  4.85   3,006,331  36,411  4.84   3,319,195  39,051  4.71 
Total interest bearing liabilities 41,913,735  372,604  3.56   41,230,709  364,647  3.54   41,576,344  431,781  4.15 
Non-interest bearing deposits 11,336,314      11,222,562      11,223,562    
Other liabilities 1,332,665      1,591,320      1,964,752    
Shareholders' equity 7,524,231      7,458,177      6,753,981    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$62,106,945     $61,502,768     $61,518,639    
                  
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)  $433,675  2.04%   $421,378  1.99%   $402,984  1.73%
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1,267)      (1,273)      (1,299)  
Net interest income, as reported  $432,408      $420,105      $401,685   
Net interest margin (6)    3.01%     2.95%     2.83%
Tax equivalent effect    0.00      0.01      0.01 
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)    3.01%     2.96%     2.84%

____________

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

