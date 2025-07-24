Altisource Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2025.

“We are pleased with our second quarter performance. In a close to historically low delinquency environment, we grew Service revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1), pre- and post-tax GAAP earnings and GAAP earnings per share compared to the second quarter of last year. This is largely from our focus on growing our businesses that have tailwinds, cost discipline, lower interest expense and the reversal of certain tax reserves related to our India operations,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.

Mr. Shepro further commented, “To support longer term growth, we are focusing our efforts on accelerating the growth of those businesses that we believe have tailwinds in what remains a close to historically low delinquency environment. Should loan delinquencies, foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales increase, we believe we are well positioned to also benefit from stronger revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth in our largest and most profitable countercyclical businesses.”

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights(2)

Company, Corporate and Financial :

Second quarter Service revenue of $40.8 million was $3.9 million, or 11%, higher than the same quarter of 2024

Second quarter Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million was $7.8 million higher than the same quarter of 2024

Second quarter Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million was $24.9 million higher than the same quarter of 2024

Second quarter Diluted earnings per share of $1.48 was $3.81 higher than the same quarter of 2024

Second quarter Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) (1) of $5.4 million was $1.0 million, or 19%, higher than the same quarter of 2024

of $5.4 million was $1.0 million, or 19%, higher than the same quarter of 2024 Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 13.2% was stronger than the 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin in the same quarter of 2024

margin of 13.2% was stronger than the 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the same quarter of 2024 During the second quarter of 2025, Management concluded that certain of its India tax positions for several years were more likely than not to be sustained based on current quarter developments. As a result, the Company recognized a $9.6 million reversal of its reserve for uncertain tax positions related to its India operations and a $9.0 million reversal of associated accrued interest

Ended the quarter with $30.0 million of cash and cash equivalents

On May 28, 2025, Altisource effected a consolidation of its shares (also known as a reverse stock split) at a ratio of 1-for-8 (the “Share Consolidation”). As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 8 shares of common stock outstanding immediately prior to effectiveness of the Share Consolidation were combined and converted into one share of common stock, reducing the total number of issued and outstanding shares from 88,129,766 to 11,016,220. No fractional shares were issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. Instead, shareholders received cash in lieu of fractional shares, based on the closing price of Altisource’s common stock on May 27, 2025.

Business and Industry :

Improved Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) to $12.9 million, or 31.5% of Service revenue, from $11.6 million, or 31.3% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth

in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) to $12.9 million, or 31.5% of Service revenue, from $11.6 million, or 31.3% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized Service revenue on a stabilized basis of $1.1 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $3.3 million for the Origination segment

Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $36 million and $44 million of estimated potential Service revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $22 million and $28 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $13 million and $16 million in the Origination segment)

Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 22% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 22% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019) (3)

Industrywide foreclosure sales were 3% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 51% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019) (3)

Industrywide mortgage origination volume increased by 14% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, comprised of a 2% decline in purchase origination and a 58% increase in refinancing origination(4)

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Service revenue of $40.8 million

Income from operations of $3.2 million

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million

Net income attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $5.4 million

of $5.4 million Diluted earnings per share of $1.48

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results Compared to the Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share data) Second

Quarter

2025 Second

Quarter

2024 %

Change Year-to-Date

June 30, 2025 Year-to-Date

June 30, 2024 %

Change Service revenue $ 40,787 $ 36,863 11 $81,682 $73,754 11 Revenue 43,288 39,121 11 86,727 78,590 10 Gross profit 13,027 12,717 2 26,352 25,021 5 Income from operations 3,231 2,083 55 6,476 1,535 322 Adjusted operating income(1) 5,435 4,210 29 10,634 7,168 48 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 187 (7,566 ) 102 (4,342 ) (16,001 ) 73 Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) 111 (7,601 ) 101 (4,491 ) (16,077 ) 72 Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) 2,787 (5,474 ) 151 3,119 (10,444 ) 130 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,382 4,384 23 10,644 9,016 18 Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource 16,582 (8,307 ) 300 11,238 (17,505 ) 164 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) 2,166 (5,963 ) 136 2,023 (11,561 ) 118 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.48 (2.33 ) 164 1.19 (4.94 ) 124 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.19 (1.67 ) 111 0.22 (3.26 ) 107 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (306 ) 180 (270 ) (5,278 ) (2,057 ) (157 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) (309 ) 180 (272 ) (5,306 ) (2,057 ) (158 ) Margins: Gross profit / service revenue 32 % 34 % 32 % 34 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)/ service revenue 13 % 12 % 13 % 12 %

Second quarter 2025 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests includes $3.5 million of Debt Exchange Transaction expenses (no comparative amount for the second quarter 2024).

Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to Altisource includes an $18.5 million income tax benefit related to the reversal of a portion of its reserves for uncertain India tax positions and related accrued interest (no comparable amount for the second quarter of 2024).

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Service revenue $ 40,787 $ 36,863 $ 81,682 $ 73,754 Reimbursable expenses 2,425 2,223 4,896 4,760 Non-controlling interests 76 35 149 76 Total revenue 43,288 39,121 86,727 78,590 Cost of revenue 30,261 26,404 60,375 53,569 Gross profit 13,027 12,717 26,352 25,021 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,796 10,634 19,876 23,486 Income from operations 3,231 2,083 6,476 1,535 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (2,615 ) (9,788 ) (7,553 ) (19,317 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses (472 ) — (3,452 ) — Other income (expense), net 43 139 187 1,781 Total other income (expense), net (3,044 ) (9,649 ) (10,818 ) (17,536 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 187 (7,566 ) (4,342 ) (16,001 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 16,471 (706 ) 15,729 (1,428 ) Net income (loss) 16,658 (8,272 ) 11,387 (17,429 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (76 ) (35 ) (149 ) (76 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 16,582 $ (8,307 ) $ 11,238 $ (17,505 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.51 $ (2.33 ) $ 1.22 $ (4.94 ) Diluted $ 1.48 $ (2.33 ) $ 1.19 $ (4.94 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,966 3,569 9,178 3,546 Diluted 11,206 3,569 9,439 3,546 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 16,658 $ (8,272 ) $ 11,387 $ (17,429 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (76 ) (35 ) (149 ) (76 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 16,582 $ (8,307 ) $ 11,238 $ (17,505 )





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,985 $ 29,811 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,575 and $3,124, respectively 18,442 15,050 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,503 6,240 Total current assets 53,930 51,101 Premises and equipment, net 366 701 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 1,612 2,243 Goodwill 55,960 55,960 Intangible assets, net 18,928 21,468 Deferred tax assets, net 5,632 5,629 Other assets 6,513 6,504 Total assets $ 142,941 $ 143,606 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 31,991 $ 33,512 Current portion of long-term debt 1,225 230,544 Deferred revenue 3,401 3,979 Other current liabilities 3,507 3,238 Total current liabilities 40,124 271,273 Long-term debt 192,641 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,098 9,028 Other non-current liabilities 3,008 20,016 Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters Deficit: Common stock ($0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 11,016 issued and 10,983 outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 3,745 issued and 3,403 outstanding as of December 31, 2024) 110 37 Additional paid-in capital 255,228 211,523 Accumulated deficit (352,608 ) (259,977 ) Treasury stock, at cost (33 shares as of June 30, 2025 and 342 shares as of December 31, 2024) (5,419 ) (108,959 ) Altisource deficit (102,689 ) (157,376 ) Non-controlling interests 759 665 Total deficit (101,930 ) (156,711 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 142,941 $ 143,606





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 11,387 $ (17,429 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 363 572 Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases 546 811 Amortization of intangible assets 2,540 2,540 Paid-in-kind accrual — 4,269 Share-based compensation expense 1,758 3,057 Bad debt expense (38 ) 550 Amortization of debt premium (1,677 ) — Amortization of debt discount 718 1,901 Amortization of debt issuance costs 448 1,224 Deferred income taxes 70 18 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,354 ) (2,058 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 737 3,027 Other assets (23 ) 61 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,521 ) (44 ) Current and non-current operating lease liabilities (563 ) (838 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (16,669 ) 269 Net cash used in operating activities (5,278 ) (2,057 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to premises and equipment (28 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (28 ) — Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the Super Senior Facility 11,250 — Debt issuance costs (1,741 ) — Repayments of long-term debt (306 ) — Equity issuance costs (3,350 ) — Purchase of fractional shares (1 ) — Exercise of Warrants, net of costs — (90 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (55 ) (51 ) Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares (328 ) (632 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,469 (773 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 163 (2,830 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 32,700 35,416 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 32,863 $ 32,586 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 7,910 $ 11,870 Income taxes (refunded) paid, net (682 ) 1,121 Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities 77 65 Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments (162 ) (21 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued in exchange for debt reduction 45,370 —





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted operating income, pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, Adjusted EBITDA, Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA and net debt, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income from operations, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share, net cash (used in) provided by operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis. Specifically, management uses adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource to measure the on-going after tax performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for the after tax impact of more significant non-recurring items, amortization expense relating to prior acquisitions (some of which fluctuates with revenue from certain customers and some of which is amortized on a straight-line basis) and non-cash share-based compensation expense which can fluctuate based on vesting schedules, grant date timing and the value attributable to awards. We believe adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it provides an after-tax measure of Altisource’s on-going performance that enables these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to further evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource while taking into account changes in the number of diluted shares over the comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource on a per share basis. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s overall performance and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA to measure the segments overall performance (with the adjustments discussed earlier with regard to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource) without regard to its capitalization (debt vs. equity) or its income taxes and to perform trend analysis of the Company’s performance over time. Our effective income tax rate can vary based on the jurisdictional mix of our income. Additionally, as the Company’s capital expenditures have significantly declined over time, it provides a measure for management to evaluate the Company’s performance without regard to prior capital expenditures. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the measures in determining bonus compensation for certain employees. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons that management finds the measure useful. Management uses net debt in evaluating the amount of debt the Company has that is in excess of cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons management finds the measure useful.

Altisource operates in several countries, including Luxembourg, India, the United States and Uruguay. The Company has differing effective tax rates in each country and these rates may change from year to year. In determining the tax effects related to the adjustments in calculating adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, we use the tax rate in the country in which the adjustment applies or, if the adjustment is recognized in more than one country, we separate the adjustment by country, apply the relevant tax rate for each country to the applicable adjustment, and then sum the result to arrive at the total adjustment, net of tax. In 2019, the Company recognized a full valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Accordingly, for 2025 and 2024, the Company has an effective tax rate of close to 0% in Luxembourg.

It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.

Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income from operations. Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing additions to premises and equipment from net cash (used in) provided by operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource. Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows: Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from operations $ 3,231 $ 2,083 $ 6,476 $ 1,535 Intangible asset amortization expense 1,270 1,270 2,540 2,540 Share-based compensation expense 664 844 1,758 3,057 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 270 13 (140 ) 36 Adjusted operating income $ 5,435 $ 4,210 $ 10,634 $ 7,168 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ 187 $ (7,566 ) $ (4,342 ) $ (16,001 ) Non-controlling interests (76 ) (35 ) (149 ) (76 ) Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource 111 (7,601 ) (4,491 ) (16,077 ) Intangible asset amortization expense 1,270 1,270 2,540 2,540 Share-based compensation expense 664 844 1,758 3,057 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 270 13 (140 ) 36 Debt exchange transaction expenses 472 — 3,452 — Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 2,787 $ (5,474 ) $ 3,119 $ (10,444 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 16,582 $ (8,307 ) $ 11,238 $ (17,505 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (16,471 ) 706 (15,729 ) 1,428 Interest expense (net of interest income) 2,417 9,582 7,162 18,888 Depreciation and amortization 178 276 363 572 Intangible asset amortization expense 1,270 1,270 2,540 2,540 Share-based compensation expense 664 844 1,758 3,057 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 270 13 (140 ) 36 Debt exchange transaction expenses 472 — 3,452 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,382 $ 4,384 $ 10,644 $ 9,016 Business Segments: Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ 11,824 $ 9,907 $ 22,680 $ 19,054 Non-controlling interests (76 ) (35 ) (149 ) (76 ) Depreciation and amortization 76 88 154 185 Intangible asset amortization expense 1,270 1,270 2,540 2,540 Share-based compensation expense (364 ) 314 (85 ) 710 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 102 9 131 28 Interest expense (net of interest income) 19 1 46 1 Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,851 $ 11,554 $ 25,317 $ 22,442 Corporate and Others: Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ (11,637 ) $ (17,473 ) $ (27,022 ) $ (35,055 ) Depreciation and amortization 102 188 209 387 Share-based compensation expense 1,028 530 1,843 2,347 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 168 4 (271 ) 8 Debt exchange transaction expenses 472 — 3,452 — Interest expense (net of interest income) 2,398 9,581 7,116 18,887 Corporate and Others Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,469 ) $ (7,170 ) $ (14,673 ) $ (13,426 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 16,582 $ (8,307 ) $ 11,238 $ (17,505 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 1,270 1,270 2,540 2,540 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 701 710 1,655 2,672 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax 297 10 (99 ) 27 Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax 472 — 3,452 — Certain income tax related items (17,156 ) 354 (16,763 ) 705 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 2,166 $ (5,963 ) $ 2,023 $ (11,561 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.48 $ (2.33 ) $ 1.19 $ (4.94 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.11 0.36 0.27 0.72 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.06 0.20 0.18 0.75 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share 0.03 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.01 Debt exchange transaction expenses, per diluted share 0.04 — 0.37 — Certain income tax related items, per diluted share (1.53 ) 0.10 (1.78 ) 0.20 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ (1.67 ) $ 0.22 $ (3.26 ) Calculation of the per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax Intangible asset amortization expense $ 1,270 $ 1,270 $ 2,540 $ 2,540 Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization — — — — Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 1,270 1,270 2,540 2,540 Diluted share count 11,206 3,569 9,439 3,546 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.11 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.72 Calculation of the per share impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax Share-based compensation expense $ 664 $ 844 $ 1,758 $ 3,057 Tax provision (benefit) from share-based compensation expense 38 (134 ) (103 ) (385 ) Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 701 710 1,655 2,672 Diluted share count 11,206 3,569 9,439 3,546 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.75 Calculation of the per share impact of debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax Debt exchange transaction expenses $ 472 $ — $ 3,452 $ — Tax benefit from debt exchange transaction expenses — — — — Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax 472 — 3,452 — Diluted share count 11,206 3,569 9,439 3,546 Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.37 $ — Calculation of the per share impact of cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax Cost of cost savings initiatives and other $ 270 $ 13 $ (140 ) $ 36 Tax provision (benefit) from cost of cost savings initiatives and other 27 (3 ) 41 (9 ) Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax 297 10 (99 ) 27 Diluted share count 11,206 3,569 9,439 3,546 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Calculation of the per share impact of certain income tax related items resulting from: Foreign income tax reserves / other $ (17,156 ) $ 354 $ (16,763 ) $ 705 Certain income tax related items (17,156 ) 354 (16,763 ) 705 Diluted share count 11,206 3,569 9,439 3,546 Certain income tax related items, per diluted share $ (1.53 ) $ 0.10 $ (1.78 ) $ 0.20 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (306 ) $ 180 $ (5,278 ) $ (2,057 ) Less: additions to premises and equipment (3 ) — (28 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment $ (309 ) $ 180 $ (5,306 ) $ (2,057 )





June 30, 2025 Senior secured term loans $ 159,725 Super senior term loan 12,469 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (29,985 ) Net debt $ 142,209

Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.



