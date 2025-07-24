India Electric Vehicle Market Analysis Report 2024-2031 | Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra Control Over 90% of Market Share

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Market, India, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The adoption of electric four-wheelers in India is growing gradually, making it a major market for global companies. The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the country is predominantly driven by government initiatives and incentives, mainly focusing on manufacturing localization, supply chain security, and export competitiveness, as well as environmental awareness.

To keep up with the growing demand, global and domestic companies are on the verge of launching new EV models in the Indian market, which will not only open significant opportunities for charging infrastructure providers and battery technology companies but also pave the way for innovative financing business models, enhancing local EV component manufacturing capability and encouraging private and public companies to electrify their fleets; for example, last-mile delivery service companies shifting to EVs will see a significant spike.



This study covers the following topics:

Industry trends impacting the Indian EV market EV adoption by regions/states

EV sales contributions by primary OEMs

OEMs' production infrastructure, investments, and market development approach

Future outlook for the Indian EV market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian EV Market

Why

Presently, domestic and offshore OEM brands dominate the Indian electric PV market by securing the top 2 positions in the sales chart. These OEMs primarily focus on compact SUVs and hatchbacks to attract urban consumers in India's metropolitan areas.

Analyst Perspective

India's EV industry is poised for heightened competition in the coming years as more OEMs enter the market. Notably, the entry of established companies such as Maruti, backed by a vast customer base and strong scalability, will not only boost EV sales but also enhance consumer confidence in EVs. Maruti is expected to launch at least 4 EVs in India over the next 5 years.

Why

As major Indian cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai struggle with severe air quality issues, the electrification of urban mobility has become a crucial initiative to successfully tackle pollution challenges.

Analyst Perspective

Alongside consumers adopting EVs due to advantages related to operating and maintenance costs, the transition of fleet owners to EVs will significantly contribute to addressing air quality issues in major cities. Nevertheless, chasing infrastructure expansion by public and private networks will play a crucial role in realizing change in urban mobility.

Why

Indian companies are collaborating with global technology and battery firms; for example, market leader Tata is partnering with Renesas (a Japanese chip maker) to develop an EV ecosystem in India with a focus on semiconductor solutions and EV-specific technology.

Analyst Perspective

These global partnerships, along with local production investments, reduce dependency on imports and lower production costs. Apart from this, these alliances combine international technology and investment with local market understanding and policy incentives to create a high-impact model for scaling EV adoption.

Number of Competitors the Study Considers



Competitive Factors



EV unit sales

EV unit sales

Market Share of the Top 3 OEMs 91.1% (Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra)

Other Notable Competitors BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor India, Volvo Auto India, Kia India

91.1% (Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra) Other Notable Competitors BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor India, Volvo Auto India, Kia India

