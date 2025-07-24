India Electric Vehicle Market Analysis Report 2024-2031 | Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra Control Over 90% of Market Share

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Market, India, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The adoption of electric four-wheelers in India is growing gradually, making it a major market for global companies. The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the country is predominantly driven by government initiatives and incentives, mainly focusing on manufacturing localization, supply chain security, and export competitiveness, as well as environmental awareness.
To keep up with the growing demand, global and domestic companies are on the verge of launching new EV models in the Indian market, which will not only open significant opportunities for charging infrastructure providers and battery technology companies but also pave the way for innovative financing business models, enhancing local EV component manufacturing capability and encouraging private and public companies to electrify their fleets; for example, last-mile delivery service companies shifting to EVs will see a significant spike.
This study covers the following topics:
- Industry trends impacting the Indian EV market EV adoption by regions/states
- EV sales contributions by primary OEMs
- OEMs' production infrastructure, investments, and market development approach
- Future outlook for the Indian EV market
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian EV Market
Why
- Presently, domestic and offshore OEM brands dominate the Indian electric PV market by securing the top 2 positions in the sales chart. These OEMs primarily focus on compact SUVs and hatchbacks to attract urban consumers in India's metropolitan areas.
Analyst Perspective
- India's EV industry is poised for heightened competition in the coming years as more OEMs enter the market. Notably, the entry of established companies such as Maruti, backed by a vast customer base and strong scalability, will not only boost EV sales but also enhance consumer confidence in EVs. Maruti is expected to launch at least 4 EVs in India over the next 5 years.
Why
- As major Indian cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai struggle with severe air quality issues, the electrification of urban mobility has become a crucial initiative to successfully tackle pollution challenges.
Analyst Perspective
- Alongside consumers adopting EVs due to advantages related to operating and maintenance costs, the transition of fleet owners to EVs will significantly contribute to addressing air quality issues in major cities. Nevertheless, chasing infrastructure expansion by public and private networks will play a crucial role in realizing change in urban mobility.
Why
- Indian companies are collaborating with global technology and battery firms; for example, market leader Tata is partnering with Renesas (a Japanese chip maker) to develop an EV ecosystem in India with a focus on semiconductor solutions and EV-specific technology.
Analyst Perspective
- These global partnerships, along with local production investments, reduce dependency on imports and lower production costs. Apart from this, these alliances combine international technology and investment with local market understanding and policy incentives to create a high-impact model for scaling EV adoption.
Number of Competitors the Study Considers
14 (Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra, BYD India, PCA India (Citroen), BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor India, Volvo Auto India, Kia India, Audi, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, JLR India)
Competitive Factors
EV unit sales
- Top 5 Competitors Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra, BYD India, PCA India (Citroen)
- Market Share of the Top 3 OEMs 91.1% (Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra)
- Other Notable Competitors BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor India, Volvo Auto India, Kia India
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- The Indian EV Market: Overview
- Regional Segmentation
Transformation in the Indian EV Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian EV Market
Ecosystem
- Research Methodology
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Factors Influencing EV OEMs
- EV Distribution Channels
Growth Generator
- Primary Findings: Current and Future Outlook
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Potential Trends Influencing Market Growth
- Supply Chain Localization
- Interoperable Charging Networks
- Key Strategic Collaborations
- Connected Features
- UX IoT: Premium Features in Mass EVs
- Battery Technology Advancements
- Incentive Evolution In India
- Timeline: Major Schemes and Incentives
- Purchase Subsidies/Exemptions by Leading States
- Impact of New US Tariffs on the Indian EV Industry
- Forecast Considerations
- Indian EV Market: 2024 and 2025e
- EV Adoption by Region: 2024 Comparison Summary
- India: EV Sales Forecast
- EV Sales Forecast by Region
- EV Unit Sales Share and Market Share by OEMs, 2024
Northern Region EV Market: Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Regional Overview: Northern Region
Northeastern Region EV Market: Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Regional Overview: Northeastern Region
Eastern Region EV Market: Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Regional Overview: Eastern Region
Central Region EV Market: Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Regional Overview: Central Region
Western Region EV Market: Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Regional Overview: Western Region
Southern Region EV Market: Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Regional Overview: Southern Region
Competitive Landscape
- Operating OEMs' Investments/Initiatives
- Key EV Production Facilities in India: Summary
- Primary Electric PV Production Capability in India: Summary
- Key EV Development Regional Clusters
- EV Developments Key Areas: Adoption Status
- Battery Cell Production Outlook by Key Participants
- Timeline: OEMs' Strategic Focus
Key Contributors: Exhibits
- Tata Motors
- JSW MG Motors India
- Mahindra & Mahindra
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives Pushing the EV Industry Toward Self-sufficiency
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enabling Localization
- Growth Opportunity 3: Domestic Collaboration
Key Conclusions
- Top 3 Conclusions
