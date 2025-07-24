Vectorized Antibodies By In Vivo Expression Of DNA Or RNA Market Research 2025 | Overcoming Antibody Therapy Limitations with Vectorized Innovations

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vectorized Antibodies By In Vivo Expression Of DNA Or RNA: A Competitive Business, Stakeholder, Technology & Pipeline Analysis From an Industry Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of Vectorized antibodies by in vivo expression of DNA or RNA regarding stakeholders, R&D pipeline, profile & composition of drug candidates and business deals from an industry perspective as of June 2025.

Passive immunotherapy with monoclonal antibodies produced ex vivo mostly in mammalian cell culture systems has become a clinically and commercially successful treatment modality during the last three decades. Despite the clinical success of therapeutic antibodies, they still have limitations including the high cost, caused in great part by manufacturing and control, and the amount of drug needed for repeated administrations at high doses.

Development of the manufacturing process as well as commercial scale GMP manufacturing of antibodies in great amounts is a complex process. Other limitiations refer to the inconvenience of frequent administrations associated with an unsatisfactory pharmacokinetic profile, challenging administration procedures to the eye (e.g. subretinal injection) or the central nervous system (e.g. intrathecal infusion with indwelling catheter) or side effects and limited efficacy upon systemic administration without tissue specificity, an important aspect in cancer therapy.

Vectorized antibodies hold promise to overcome many of these limitations and provide a great opportunity for DNA and RNA technology companies to enter larger markets compared with the rare disease indications for which current gene therapies are approved or in development.

In vivo expression of therapeutics antibodies by DNA or RNA may overcome at least some of the limitations of conventional antibody therapy. The antibody transgene may be delivered by viral vectors, by direct injection of plasmid DNA into the muscle followed by electroporation or by molecular formulations, such as lipid nanoparticles, for systemic administration.

Ophthalmic diseases are the lead indication for vectorized antibodies expressed in vivo by viral DNA. Clinical results from phase I and II clinical studies of various anti-VEGF vectorized programs for treatment of wet AMD demonstrated safety and tolerability and stable to improved vision and retinal thickness as well as long-term, durable treatment effects up to 4 years. Three distinct anti-VEGF vectorized antibodies are competing in clinical phase III. Topline results from the first anti-VEGF vectorized antibody are expected in 2026 and may provide clinical validation of one vectorized antibody technology.

Methodology:

This report evaluates the industry landscape of vectorized antibodies in research and development. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the R&D and partnering activities of pharmaceutical and technology companies in the field of vectorized antibodies by in vivo expression of DNA or RNA.

This report is based on the identification and description of corporate stakeholders including biopharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. All publicly available information is fully referenced, either with more than 190 scientific references (abstracts, posters, presentations, full papers) or hyperlinks leading to the source of information, such as press releases, corporate presentations, annual reports, SEC disclosures and homepage content.

