Algoma Steel Comments on Ongoing Trade Impasse and Prolonged Tariff Environment

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or “the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today commented on the ongoing trade impasse and prolonged tariff environment in Canada.

Algoma acknowledges the ongoing efforts of Canadian government negotiators to secure a fair and durable trade resolution with the United States. While bilateral trade negotiations continue, the Company is concerned with the significant impact the current 50% Section 232 tariff on Canadian steel is having on its operations and outlook. Algoma is Canada's only independent and publicly owned steelmaker, and the nation's only producer of steel plate. The Company is near completion of an over C$900 million investment in electric arc furnace steelmaking that is expected to lower the Company's carbon footprint and, absent tariffs, benefit all stakeholders and improve cash flow generation.

Algoma has sufficient resources on hand to manage its liquidity over the near term. However, given the ongoing uncertainty caused by the U.S. tariffs resulting in a structural imbalance in the Canadian market, the Company is considering various alternatives to bolster liquidity. Algoma anticipates that such support would be used to support the Company’s continuing operations while exploring diversification of the Company’s customer base to facilitate long-term competitiveness. The amount of additional financing that Algoma will seek will depend, in part, on the duration and severity of the trade dispute and the extent to which the Canadian steel market remains exposed to unfairly priced imports.

As part of ongoing constructive engagement with the Government of Canada, Algoma is exploring targeted liquidity tools and funding programs that could support its current operations and enable strategic diversification. This includes an application to the federal Large Enterprise Tariff Loan (LETL) program for $500 million, ongoing discussion of potential terms of LETL support and an evaluation of capital investments that align with long-term domestic demand in sectors such as defense and construction, while reinforcing Canada’s industrial resilience and low-carbon transformation.

“We are taking a measured and disciplined approach to evaluating the implications of sustained trade barriers,” said Michael Garcia, CEO of Algoma Steel. “We continue to call for timely, prudent policy support to ensure Canadian steelmakers can remain viable contributors to the national interest. A strong Canadian steel industry is essential to Canada’s economic strength, environmental goals, and national security. With the right frameworks in place, we are confident Algoma will emerge from this period as a vital part of Canada’s nation-building agenda.”

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products, including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (DSPC) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.

Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today, Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America’s leading producers of green steel.

As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future.

