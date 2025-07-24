Zefiro Subsidiary P&G Secures Award for Well-Plugging Project Near Columbus, Ohio

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin Inc. (“P&G”) has been awarded an orphan well plugging project in Morrow County, Ohio (near the Columbus metro area) funded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (“ODNR”). The Morrow 8 project consists of four orphan wells to be plugged in the townships of Washington and Perry, as well as two wells to be excavated, cut off below grade, and plated in the townships of Gilead and Perry. P&G was the prevailing bidder for Morrow 8, and was awarded its Scope of Work with a winning bid of USD $522,233.

The Scope of Work for the Morrow 8 project can be found on the ODNR’s website at the following link: https://dam.assets.ohio.gov/image/upload/ohiodnr.gov/documents/oil-gas/contractor/SOW-Morrow_8.pdf

In Zefiro’s recent Letter from the Interim CEO to Shareholders , Catherine Flax detailed how growth in the Company’s core business of environmental remediation services is currently the backbone for driving shareholder value as Zefiro continues its initiatives in adjacent business areas such as the origination of emission offset credits, which have already been pre-sold to Mercuria and EDF Trading .

At the end of June 2025, Zefiro announced that P&G had also been awarded the Scope of Work for Belmont 6 , an ODNR orphan well project in Belmont County (on the eastern edge of Ohio). Earlier this year, ODNR awarded P&G a USD $19.6 million plugging and abandonment management contract, further strengthening its presence in the state of Ohio as it ramps up efforts to remediate unplugged oil and gas wells.

In an NPR article dated July 8, 2025, ODNR Director Mary Mertz stated that the State of Ohio plugged 353 orphan wells in its 2024 fiscal year and 478 orphan wells in its 2025 fiscal year, marking a considerable increase from just 15 wells plugged in its 2017 fiscal year. P&G has remediated 28 wells so far in the calendar 2025 year under Ohio’s state-funded program, with an additional 23 wells presently under contract.





With over 100 crew members, Zefiro subsidiary P&G is a 55-year established leader in several types of work pertaining to oil/gas wells in the Appalachia region of the U.S. in states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York State.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and P&G’s Chief Executive Officer Luke Plants commented, “Zefiro continues to build on its strong historical success in Ohio, which is a key market in the environmental remediation services space given the number of wells that have been drilled across the state over the past several generations. The Columbus, Ohio metro area has more than 2.1 million residents (per the 2020 U.S. Census ), and the proximity of Morrow County to this population hub truly underscores how close the unplugged well crisis is to the communities in which so many Americans and their families live. We are pleased to have this opportunity to make a difference by way of taking on the Morrow 8 project, and we look forward to continuing to play an active role in cleaning up precious land, water, and air resources one well at a time.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

