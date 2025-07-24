FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Revenues of $943.7 Million, Compared to $949.2 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Second Quarter 2025 EPS of $2.13, Compared to EPS of $2.34 in Prior Year Quarter

Company Updates Full Year 2025 Guidance

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second quarter 2025 revenues of $943.7 million decreased $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to revenues of $949.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of foreign currency (“FX”) translation, revenues decreased $17.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to lower revenues in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications segments. Net income of $71.7 million compared to $83.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct costs, which includes higher forgivable loan amortization, an FX remeasurement loss compared to a gain in the prior year quarter and a higher effective tax rate, which was partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $111.6 million, or 11.8% of revenues, compared to $115.9 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $2.13 compared to $2.34 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, commented, “The strength we have shown this quarter, notwithstanding some of the major headwinds that we have been facing this year, demonstrates, once again, the underlying power of this institution and of our people, and the resilience of the business created by investing in great talent who can help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $55.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $135.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in forgivable loan issuances, compensation and income tax payments, which was partially offset by higher cash collections.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $161.88 for a total cost of $354.9 million. As of June 30, 2025, approximately $309.3 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Cash and cash equivalents of $152.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $226.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $151.1 million at March 31, 2025. Total debt, net of cash, of $317.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $(166.4) million at June 30, 2024 and $8.9 million at March 31, 2025. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to share repurchases and forgivable loan issuances.

Second Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $31.3 million, or 9.0%, to $379.2 million in the quarter compared to $348.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for restructuring and transactions services and higher realized bill rates, which was partially offset by lower demand for transformation & strategy services. Segment operating income of $78.1 million compared to $63.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $81.7 million, or 21.5% of segment revenues, compared to $66.5 million, or 19.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $17.0 million, or 10.0%, to $186.5 million in the quarter compared to $169.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates for risk and investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services. Segment operating income of $29.1 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $31.2 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, compared to $15.0 million, or 8.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $39.2 million, or 17.0%, to $191.7 million in the quarter compared to $230.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $43.8 million, or 19.0%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and non-M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by higher realized bill rates for M&A-related antitrust services and higher demand for financial economics services. Segment operating income of $12.8 million compared to $43.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.2 million, or 7.4% of segment revenues, compared to $44.3 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and an increase in forgivable loan amortization, which was partially offset by lower compensation, primarily driven by a 7.9% decline in billable headcount.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $32.3 million, or 27.9%, to $83.6 million in the quarter compared to $115.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $33.5 million or 28.9%. The decrease in revenues was due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Segment operating income of $1.6 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.3 million, or 6.3% of segment revenues, compared to $20.9 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in compensation, which includes lower as-needed consultant costs, as well as lower SG&A expenses.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $17.7 million, or 20.8%, to $102.7 million in the quarter compared to $84.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $15.8 million or 18.6%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in pass-through revenues and higher demand for corporate reputation and financial communications services. Segment operating income of $17.5 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.5 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, compared to $11.6 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher pass-through expenses and an increase in compensation.

2025 Guidance

The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion, EPS will range between $7.24 and $7.84 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.40. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to a first quarter 2025 special charge to align staffing with demand, which the Company estimated would be $0.36 when guidance was provided in February 2025 and thereafter reported to be $0.55 when the Company reported first quarter 2025 results in April 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share



We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment Operating Income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,831 $ 660,493 Accounts receivable, net 1,126,919 1,020,174 Current portion of notes receivable 86,605 44,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,661 93,953 Total current assets 1,503,016 1,819,514 Property and equipment, net 168,727 150,295 Operating lease assets 195,754 198,318 Goodwill 1,242,900 1,226,556 Intangible assets, net 14,938 16,770 Notes receivable, net 274,744 109,119 Other assets 94,081 76,258 Total assets $ 3,494,160 $ 3,596,830 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 184,869 $ 224,394 Accrued compensation 467,073 639,745 Billings in excess of services provided 61,554 67,620 Total current liabilities 713,496 931,759 Long-term debt 470,000 — Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 216,746 208,036 Deferred income taxes 106,973 111,825 Other liabilities 87,064 86,920 Total liabilities 1,594,279 1,338,540 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares

issued and outstanding — 32,727 (2025) and 35,913 (2024) 327 359 Additional paid-in capital — 39,650 Retained earnings 2,027,779 2,394,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128,225 ) (176,572 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,899,881 2,258,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,494,160 $ 3,596,830





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 943,662 $ 949,156 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 641,141 637,749 Selling, general and administrative expenses 202,204 206,235 Amortization of intangible assets 1,053 1,080 844,398 845,064 Operating income 99,264 104,092 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (2,068 ) 1,909 Interest expense (5,257 ) (3,319 ) (7,325 ) (1,410 ) Income before income tax provision 91,939 102,682 Income tax provision 20,241 18,735 Net income $ 71,698 $ 83,947 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 2.16 $ 2.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,261 35,221 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 2.13 $ 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 33,591 35,845 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 33,773 $ (1,718 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 33,773 (1,718 ) Comprehensive income $ 105,471 $ 82,229





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 1,841,944 $ 1,877,709 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,250,069 1,263,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses 386,539 408,105 Special charges 25,295 — Amortization of intangible assets 2,070 2,096 1,663,973 1,673,984 Operating income 177,971 203,725 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 774 3,490 Interest expense (6,225 ) (5,038 ) (5,451 ) (1,548 ) Income before income tax provision 172,520 202,177 Income tax provision 38,998 38,265 Net income $ 133,522 $ 163,912 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 3.91 $ 4.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 34,152 35,099 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 3.87 $ 4.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 34,541 35,816 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 48,347 $ (13,151 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 48,347 (13,151 ) Comprehensive income $ 181,869 $ 150,761





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE Year Ended December 31, 2025 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP) (1) $ 7.24 $ 7.84 Special charges 0.73 0.73 Tax impact of special charges (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 7.80 $ 8.40





(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 71,698 Interest income and other 2,068 Interest expense 5,257 Income tax provision 20,241 Operating income $ 78,128 $ 29,071 $ 12,807 $ 1,560 $ 17,474 $ (39,776 ) $ 99,264 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,768 1,889 1,376 3,724 938 628 11,323 Amortization of intangible assets 756 228 — — 69 — 1,053 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,652 $ 31,188 $ 14,183 $ 5,284 $ 18,481 $ (39,148 ) $ 111,640 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 133,522 Interest income and other (774 ) Interest expense 6,225 Income tax provision 38,998 Operating income $ 119,078 $ 59,177 $ 24,896 $ 8,154 $ 26,199 $ (59,533 ) $ 177,971 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,350 3,602 2,735 6,794 1,779 1,208 21,468 Amortization of intangible assets 1,475 457 — — 138 — 2,070 Special charges 11,696 5,475 983 1,928 3,268 1,945 25,295 Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,599 $ 68,711 $ 28,614 $ 16,876 $ 31,384 $ (56,380 ) $ 226,804





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 83,947 Interest income and other (1,909 ) Interest expense 3,319 Income tax provision 18,735 Operating income $ 63,193 $ 13,100 $ 42,952 $ 17,137 $ 10,594 $ (42,884 ) $ 104,092 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,560 1,627 1,344 3,793 918 507 10,749 Amortization of intangible assets 714 267 — — 99 — 1,080 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,467 $ 14,994 $ 44,296 $ 20,930 $ 11,611 $ (42,377 ) $ 115,921 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 163,912 Interest income and other (3,490 ) Interest expense 5,038 Income tax provision 38,265 Operating income $ 135,112 $ 45,067 $ 55,817 $ 28,076 $ 22,068 $ (82,415 ) $ 203,725 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,033 3,256 2,629 7,435 1,800 1,020 21,173 Amortization of intangible assets 1,547 380 — — 169 — 2,096 Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,692 $ 48,703 $ 58,446 $ 35,511 $ 24,037 $ (81,395 ) $ 226,994





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Billable

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 379,239 $ 81,652 21.5 % 61 % $ 532 2,188 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 186,517 31,188 16.7 % 57 % $ 439 1,482 Economic Consulting 191,657 14,183 7.4 % 64 % $ 593 991 Technology (1) 83,599 5,284 6.3 % N/M N/M 655 Strategic Communications (1) 102,650 18,481 18.0 % N/M N/M 892 $ 943,662 $ 150,788 16.0 % 6,208 Unallocated Corporate (39,148 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,640 11.8 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 722,884 $ 137,599 19.0 % 59 % $ 513 2,188 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 377,119 68,711 18.2 % 58 % $ 434 1,482 Economic Consulting 371,518 28,614 7.7 % 63 % $ 566 991 Technology (1) 180,755 16,876 9.3 % N/M N/M 655 Strategic Communications (1) 189,668 31,384 16.5 % N/M N/M 892 $ 1,841,944 $ 283,184 15.4 % 6,208 Unallocated Corporate (56,380 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 226,804 12.3 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 347,971 $ 66,467 19.1 % 60 % $ 496 2,167 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 169,496 14,994 8.8 % 58 % $ 390 1,457 Economic Consulting 230,873 44,296 19.2 % 70 % $ 599 1,076 Technology (1) 115,875 20,930 18.1 % N/M N/M 662 Strategic Communications (1) 84,941 11,611 13.7 % N/M N/M 972 $ 949,156 $ 158,298 16.7 % 6,334 Unallocated Corporate (42,377 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,921 12.2 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 713,981 $ 141,692 19.8 % 61 % $ 505 2,167 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 345,570 48,703 14.1 % 58 % $ 398 1,457 Economic Consulting 435,421 58,446 13.4 % 69 % $ 566 1,076 Technology (1) 216,588 35,511 16.4 % N/M N/M 662 Strategic Communications (1) 166,149 24,037 14.5 % N/M N/M 972 $ 1,877,709 $ 308,389 16.4 % 6,334 Unallocated Corporate (81,395 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 226,994 12.1 %





N/M Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 133,522 $ 163,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 21,468 21,173 Amortization of intangible assets 2,070 2,096 Amortization of notes receivable 30,445 24,960 Provision for expected credit losses 11,909 19,923 Share-based compensation 19,671 18,101 Deferred income taxes 17,506 (6,840 ) Other 159 (770 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (91,734 ) (115,106 ) Notes receivable, net of repayments (234,081 ) (70,157 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,224 ) (12,630 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (11,623 ) (8,934 ) Income taxes (84,105 ) (29,727 ) Accrued compensation (204,284 ) (145,509 ) Billings in excess of services provided (7,216 ) (84 ) Net cash used in operating activities (409,517 ) (139,592 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and other (35,228 ) (14,700 ) Maturity of short-term investment — 25,246 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (35,228 ) 10,546 Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 745,000 520,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (275,000 ) (460,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (536,678 ) — Share-based compensation tax withholdings (16,880 ) (14,320 ) Proceeds on stock option exercises 782 10,614 Deposits and other (1,418 ) 2,023 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (84,194 ) 58,317 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 21,277 (6,065 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (507,662 ) (76,794 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 660,493 303,222 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 152,831 $ 226,428

