Accel-Dev Provides Development Capital to Eddy Energy to Advance Local Storage Infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK, NY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel-Dev, a provider of development capital for clean energy infrastructure backed by Madison Energy Infrastructure, today announced a new investment in Eddy Energy to support a growing portfolio of battery storage projects across the Pacific Northwest. This facility will accelerate execution on a cluster of projects serving high-load urban and industrial centers—areas where localized capacity is essential to meeting growing energy demands without triggering costly distribution upgrades.

“Eddy Energy represents the kind of forward-thinking, execution-driven partner we look for,” said Chip Brubaker, President of Accel-Dev. “At a time when regulatory uncertainty is creating hesitation in the market, we're proud to be putting capital to work behind real projects, real teams, and real value. This deal reflects our conviction that distributed storage will be central to the energy transition and our commitment to back it regardless of the headlines.”

This investment marks a milestone for Accel-Dev: Eddy Energy is the firm’s first dedicated energy storage partner, and this transaction reflects a deliberate step into distributed storage as a core pillar of its clean energy investment strategy. These initial projects are focused in Washington, with follow-on opportunities across Oregon and California already underway. Accel-Dev and Eddy share a belief that flexible assets co-located with load will be essential to modernizing the grid by enabling electrification, supporting load growth, and enhancing reliability across the U.S.

“To meet the energy demands of tomorrow, it's clear that we need flexibility across the grid,” said Sam Maslin, CEO of Eddy. “Eddy Energy is very excited to partner with Accel-Dev to develop and deploy fleets of community-scale energy storage systems. Their experience and expertise will be critical to making our local storage projects a reality.”

About Accel-Dev

Accel-Dev is a premier renewable energy investment firm specializing in flexible capital solutions for innovative and under-served developers. Accel-Dev’s goal is to partner and support entrepreneurs in the renewable space who see the long-term value in their projects and platforms. The venture is backed by Madison Energy Infrastructure. Learn more at acceldevteam.com



About Eddy Energy

Eddy Energy is an innovative distributed energy firm that looks to maximize the value of our grid infrastructure. With deep experience and a clear strategic focus, we are developing projects now to power the energy system of the future. Learn more at eddyenergy.co