Enphase Energy Continues Expanding Product Offering in Europe with IQ8P Microinverter Launch in Italy and Switzerland

FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it is continuing to expand its product offering in Europe to meet the needs of customers with initial shipments of IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, in Italy and Switzerland to support newer, high-powered solar modules.

IQ8P Microinverters help to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous direct current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules up to 670 W DC through enabling increased energy harvesting compared to previous microinverter models. The newly available IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful available to date from Enphase. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Italy and Switzerland come with a 25-year warranty.

“IQ8P Microinverters help us maximize energy production from today's high-powered solar modules,” said Michele Celi, technical manager of Link Impianti, an installer of Enphase products in Italy. “This way, we can offer top-performing systems to our customers without compromising safety or reliability.”

“Swiss homeowners demand high-quality energy solutions that provide long-term peace of mind,” said Lamine Allouache, CEO of Habit'avenir, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “With Enphase, we can deliver the precision and transparency they expect, with detailed monitoring that shows how their system is performing.”

Homeowners can also install Enphase IQ® Batteries, offering a fully integrated solar and battery solution that gives customers more energy independence and reduces reliance on expensive energy from the grid.

“The streamlined integration between the IQ8P Microinverters and IQ Batteries creates a complete energy solution for our customers,” said Johan Rinaldi, managing partner of Helvetia Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “Homeowners have the flexibility to manage their solar production during the day while storing excess energy for later use.”

“Our customers appreciate the comprehensive monitoring and control they get with Enphase,” said Paolo Misuraca, manager at Teca SRL, an installer of Enphase products in Italy. “The Enphase App makes it easy to view real-time production and consumption, and they can easily adjust settings to help manage production and energy costs.”

“The introduction of the IQ8P Microinverter in Italy and Switzerland highlights Enphase's dedication to enhancing global access to leading energy solutions,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to deliver advanced solutions that help homeowners and businesses in Europe get more value, reliability, and performance from their clean energy systems.”

For more information about IQ8P Microinverters, please visit the Enphase websites for Italy and Switzerland (French, German, Italian).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

