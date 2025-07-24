Nexusguard positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune India, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Nexusguard as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, " Nexusguard offers AI-driven DDoS mitigation for CSPs, blending global scrubbing centers with on-prem Bastions. Its modular platform supports branded, multi-layered protection and real-time response for critical services.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes analysis of the global market dynamics, trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™.

We’re proud to be named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for DDoS Mitigation. From our roots to now serving 100+ ISPs globally, our focus has remained on the evolving needs of Communications Service Providers. This recognition highlights both our innovation and the market’s move toward telco-focused, scalable mitigation. As threats grow, we stay committed to helping CSPs deliver the protection and performance their customers expect. By Donny Chong, Product Director of Nexusguard.

Established in 2008, Nexusguard operates globally with its headquarters in Singapore. Nexusguard is a trusted provider of DDoS protection solutions, dedicated to helping enterprises and CSPs safeguard their networks, web applications, and DNS from malicious attacks. Leveraging our proprietary Bastions DDoS defense technology and a global network of over 50 DDoS scrubbing centers, we deliver reliable, scalable solutions that ensure service availability and operational continuity. Trusted by more than 100 CSPs including some of the top 10 CSPs in the world, and protecting over 50,000 ASNs, Nexusguard secures organizations worldwide against evolving threats with comprehensive and proactive protection. Visit www.nexusguard.com.

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm that empowers organizations to achieve business transformation through strategic growth guidance. Our research-driven insights help clients navigate change, seize opportunities, and build resilient, forward-looking strategies.

