NowVertical to Attend Qlik AI Reality Tour, Deepening Strategic Partnerships and Showcasing AI Leadership

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the Qlik AI Reality Tour event in São Paulo, Brazil on July 29, 2025. This event brings together Qlik’s most innovative partners, clients, and thought leaders to explore the evolving landscape of enterprise AI adoption.

This attendance follows NowVertical’s recent recognition as Qlik’s 2024 Latin America Channel Growth Partner of the Year, and reflects the Company’s expanding global footprint and commitment to accelerating value through strategic technology partnerships. As part of the event, NowVertical will also present the transformational success of Natural One, a leading 100% natural juice company. The case study demonstrates how through partnering with NowVertical and Qlik, Natural One restructured its data architecture and modernised its sales, HR, and operational processes—embedding data culture across the organisation and driving tangible improvements in performance, efficiency, and decision-making.

The Qlik AI Reality Tour provides an opportunity for NowVertical to engage directly with enterprise customers, exchange insights with ecosystem peers, and contribute to shaping the future of real-world AI implementation. Events like this showcase the Company’s ability to deliver measurable results through collaborative innovation and real-world application of data intelligence.

“As enterprises around the world look to operationalise AI at scale, the opportunity lies in pairing vision with execution,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “NowVertical is uniquely positioned to help organisations make AI real—translating strategy into true business. Events like this deepen our ability to deliver on that promise through strong partner collaboration.”

NowVertical’s attendance underscores its position as a trusted transformation partner, uniquely equipped to deliver scalable, AI-powered data solutions across complex enterprise environments. With recognised expertise in integrating cloud, analytics, and business intelligence platforms, NowVertical continues to unlock measurable value for clients navigating digital modernisation.

For more information about the Qlik AI Reality Tour, visit: https://www.qlik.com/us/news/company/press-room/press-releases/qliks-ai-reality-tour-kicks-off-providing-tools-for-businesses-to-realize-the-full-potential-of-ai

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

