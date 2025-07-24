First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

MATTOON, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights

  • Record high quarterly net income of $23.4 million, or $0.98 diluted EPS, quarterly increase of $0.05
  • Adjusted quarterly net income* of $23.7 million, or $0.99 diluted EPS
  • Net interest margin tax equivalent* expands to 3.72%, quarterly increase of 12 basis points, helping drive the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income
  • Total loans of $5.77 billion, quarterly increase of $68.1 million, or 1.20%
  • Total deposits of $6.19 billion, quarterly increase of $59.8 million, or 0.98%
  • Tangible book value per share* increased 4.3% during the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share

“The first half of 2025 has provided strong results. The second quarter provided a record high quarterly net income along with expansion in net interest income. The quarter reflects our strategic approach to driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Along with significant expansion of our net interest margin, we delivered growth in both loans and deposits.”

“I am pleased with our execution on our strategic plan and while the macro-economic environment continues to fluctuate, we continue to focus on what we can control by maintaining our disciplined credit culture. We continue to make investments in our technology platforms that will position us well for future growth,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $63.9 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily the result of higher yields on earning assets while maintaining funding costs. The increase in interest income included $0.5 million in higher accretion income, which totaled $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million of accretion income in the first quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 12.5%. Interest income was higher by $4.7 million, inclusive of a decrease in accretion income of $0.3 million compared to the second quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $2.4 million compared to the second quarter of last year.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis*, was 3.72% for the second quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 12 basis points over the prior quarter, driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and maintaining funding costs. Excluding the increase in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 9 basis points in the period.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.77 billion, representing an increase of $68.1 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. The increase was well diversified and included construction and land development, farm real estate, 1–4 family residential real estate, multi-family residential real estate, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate and consumer loans saw modest declines in the quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, loan balances increased $206.4 million, or 3.7%. The largest increases were in construction and land development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality
The second quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $71.2 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $28.7 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $2.6 million with net charge-offs of $1.5 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.38%, the ACL to non-performing loans ratio was 325%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.31%. During the quarter, nonperforming loans declined by $4.7 million to $21.9 million. Special mention loans increased by $7.8 million to $81.8 million and substandard loans increased $5.1 million to $39.0 million.

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.19 billion, which represented an increase of $59.8 million, or 0.98%, from the prior quarter. Interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $23.6 million compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by seasonality in the wealth management and insurance business lines. Wealth management revenues for the quarter were $5.4 million, which is in line with the second quarter of 2024. Insurance revenues for the quarter were $7.8 million, up $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2024. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.3 million in the period. Debit card fee income was boosted in the quarter by our annual incentive of $1.0 million from our service provider.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 5.2%, primarily driven by insurance commissions from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $54.8 million compared to $54.5 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $0.2 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company’s technology initiatives, versus $1.0 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. The quarter over quarter increase is primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits. This resulted from annual salary increases and higher incentive compensation from overall performance compared to budget.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $3.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and incentive accrual for overperformance compared to budget.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2025 was 58.09% compared to 58.88% in the prior quarter and 59.61% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.76%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.31%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.92%
Leverage ratio10.73%
  

Tangible book value per share* increased $1.09, or 4.3% during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.90 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.19 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.

The Company’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $0.25 payable on August 29, 2025, for shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
  As of
  
  June 30, December 31, June 30,
   2025   2024   2024 
       
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $190,017  $121,216  $235,480 
Investment securities  1,085,701   1,073,510   1,120,930 
Loans (including loans held for sale) 5,766,999   5,672,462   5,560,617 
Less allowance for credit losses  (71,160)  (70,182)  (68,312)
Net loans  5,695,839   5,602,280   5,492,305 
Premises and equipment, net  97,740   100,234   101,583 
Goodwill and intangibles, net  255,547   261,906   257,377 
Bank Owned Life Insurance  172,333   170,854   168,439 
Other assets  183,298   189,734   204,946 
Total assets $7,680,475  $7,519,734  $7,581,060 
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $1,321,446  $1,329,155  $1,393,336 
Interest bearing  4,868,753   4,727,941   4,722,443 
Total deposits  6,190,199   6,057,096   6,115,779 
Repurchase agreements with customers 193,941   204,122   205,955 
Other borrowings  245,000   242,520   263,735 
Junior subordinated debentures 24,384   24,280   24,169 
Subordinated debt  79,590   87,472   103,029 
Other liabilities  53,221   57,853   54,748 
Total liabilities  6,786,335   6,673,343   6,767,415 
       
Total stockholders' equity  894,140   846,391   813,645 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,680,475  $7,519,734  $7,581,060 
       


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans $84,784  $79,560  $164,702  $157,383 
Interest on investment securities  6,895   7,405   13,672   14,810 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,722   1,718   2,586   4,162 
Total interest income  93,401   88,683   180,960   176,355 
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits  24,964   26,338   48,686   52,434 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,218   1,615   2,398   3,671 
Interest on other borrowings  2,043   2,248   3,874   4,562 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures  464   537   932   1,079 
Interest on subordinated debt  849   1,180   1,798   2,374 
Total interest expense  29,538   31,918   57,688   64,120 
Net interest income  63,863   56,765   123,272   112,235 
Provision for credit losses  2,567   1,083   4,219   726 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,296   55,682   119,053   111,509 
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues  5,394   5,405   11,205   10,727 
Insurance commissions  7,840   6,531   17,765   15,744 
Service charges  2,995   3,227   5,896   6,183 
Net securities losses  0   (156)  (181)  (156)
Mortgage banking revenues  1,070   1,038   1,781   1,744 
ATM/debit card revenue  4,636   4,281   8,282   8,336 
Other  1,658   2,096   3,709   4,322 
Total non-interest income  23,593   22,422   48,457   46,900 
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits  33,623   30,164   65,371   60,612 
Net occupancy and equipment expense  7,869   7,507   16,348   15,067 
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 75   85   176   64 
FDIC insurance  873   902   1,722   1,771 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,121   3,340   6,352   6,837 
Stationary and supplies  367   370   798   761 
Legal and professional expense  2,757   2,536   5,833   4,985 
ATM/debit card expense  1,144   1,281   2,975   2,472 
Marketing and donations  777   814   1,629   1,676 
Other  4,156   4,392   8,030   10,508 
Total non-interest expense  54,762   51,391   109,234   104,753 
Income before income taxes  30,127   26,713   58,276   53,656 
Income taxes  6,689   6,968   12,667   13,408 
Net income $23,438  $19,745  $45,609  $40,248 
          
Per Share Information         
Basic earnings per common share $0.98  $0.83  $1.91  $1.69 
Diluted earnings per common share  0.98   0.82   1.90   1.68 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding  23,867,592   23,896,210   23,863,229   23,884,472 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,988,974   23,998,152   23,974,183   23,979,244 
          


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
             
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30,  March 31, December 31,  September 30, June 30,
   2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Interest income:            
Interest and fees on loans $84,784  $79,918  $81,288  $81,775  $79,560 
Interest on investment securities  6,895   6,777   6,990   7,036   7,405 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits  1,722   864   1,564   2,371   1,718 
Total interest income  93,401   87,559   89,842   91,182   88,683 
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits  24,964   23,722   26,144   28,341   26,338 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,218   1,180   1,333   1,444   1,615 
Interest on other borrowings  2,043   1,831   1,917   2,195   2,248 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures  464   468   510   567   537 
Interest on subordinated debt  849   949   988   1,092   1,180 
Total interest expense  29,538   28,150   30,892   33,639   31,918 
Net interest income  63,863   59,409   58,950   57,543   56,765 
Provision for credit losses  2,567   1,652   3,643   1,266   1,083 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  61,296   57,757   55,307   56,277   55,682 
Non-interest income:            
Wealth management revenues  5,394   5,800   6,275   5,816   5,405 
Insurance commissions  7,840   9,925   6,805   6,003   6,531 
Service charges  2,995   2,901   3,058   3,121   3,227 
Net securities losses  0   (181)  0   (277)  (156)
Mortgage banking revenues  1,070   711   1,104   1,109   1,038 
ATM/debit card revenue  4,636   3,646   4,204   4,267   4,281 
Other  1,658   2,062   4,917   2,984   2,096 
Total non-interest income  23,593   24,864   26,363   23,023   22,422 
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits  33,623   31,748   31,957   31,565   30,164 
Net occupancy and equipment expense  7,869   8,479   7,285   8,055   7,507 
Net other real estate owned expense  75   101   240   107   85 
FDIC insurance  873   849   863   829   902 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,121   3,231   3,314   3,405   3,340 
Stationary and supplies  367   431   642   482   370 
Legal and professional expense  2,757   3,076   5,386   2,573   2,536 
ATM/debit card expense  1,144   1,831   2,043   1,869   1,281 
Marketing and donations  777   852   906   836   814 
Other  4,156   3,874   3,661   4,212   4,392 
Total non-interest expense  54,762   54,472   56,297   53,933   51,391 
Income before income taxes  30,127   28,149   25,373   25,367   26,713 
Income taxes  6,689   5,978   6,205   5,885   6,968 
Net income $23,438  $22,171  $19,168  $19,482  $19,745 
             
Per Share Information            
Basic earnings per common share $0.98  $0.93  $0.80  $0.81  $0.83 
Diluted earnings per common share  0.98   0.93   0.80   0.81   0.82 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding  23,867,592   23,858,817   23,818,806   23,905,099   23,896,210 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  23,988,974   23,959,228   23,908,340   24,006,647   23,998,152 
             


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
           
Loan Portfolio           
Construction and land development $298,812  $269,148  $236,093  $190,857  $195,389 
Farm real estate loans  381,517   373,413   390,760   384,620   387,015 
1-4 Family residential properties  495,787   488,139   496,597   505,342   507,517 
Multifamily residential properties  360,604   356,858   332,644   338,167   334,446 
Commercial real estate  2,393,640   2,397,985   2,417,585   2,440,120   2,406,955 
Loans secured by real estate  3,930,360   3,885,543   3,873,679   3,859,106   3,831,322 
Agricultural operating loans  306,374   296,811   239,671   233,414   213,997 
Commercial and industrial loans  1,324,653   1,303,712   1,335,920   1,283,631   1,268,646 
Consumer loans  41,604   47,220   53,960   63,222   70,841 
All other loans  164,008   165,572   169,232   175,218   175,811 
Total loans  5,766,999   5,698,858   5,672,462   5,614,591   5,560,617 
           
Deposit Portfolio           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $1,321,446  $1,394,590  $1,329,155  $1,387,290  $1,393,336 
Interest bearing demand deposits  1,947,744   1,814,427   1,907,733   1,834,123   1,909,993 
Savings deposits  632,925   643,289   636,427   648,582   673,381 
Money Market  1,206,140   1,215,420   1,196,537   1,183,594   1,127,699 
Time deposits  1,081,944   1,062,654   987,244   1,035,245   1,011,370 
Total deposits  6,190,199   6,130,380   6,057,096   6,088,834   6,115,779 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $21,895  $26,598  $29,835  $18,242  $19,079 
Non-performing assets  23,572   28,703   32,030   20,076   20,557 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  1,458   1,783   2,235   804   708 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  325.00%  263.36%  235.23%  377.01%  358.05%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding  1.23%  1.23%  1.24%  1.22%  1.23%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.38%  0.47%  0.53%  0.32%  0.34%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.31%  0.38%  0.43%  0.27%  0.27%
Special Mention loans  81,815   74,019   57,848   38,151   30,767 
Substandard and Doubtful loans  39,031   33,884   35,516   29,037   27,594 
           
Common Share Data          
Common shares outstanding  23,988,845   23,981,916   23,895,807   23,904,051   23,895,868 
Book value per common share $37.27  $36.32  $35.42  $35.91  $34.05 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  26.62   25.53   24.46   24.82   23.28 
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)  32.07   31.21   30.42   29.70   29.43 
Market price of stock  37.49   34.90   36.82   38.91   32.88 
           
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics          
End of period earning assets $6,924,934  $6,844,096  $6,775,075  $6,786,458  $6,812,574 
Average earning assets  6,975,783   6,769,858   6,884,303   6,857,070   6,815,932 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)  5.41%  5.29%  5.24%  5.35%  5.27%
Average rate on cost of funds  1.75%  1.74%  1.83%  2.00%  1.91%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)  3.72%  3.60%  3.41%  3.35%  3.36%
Return on average assets  1.20%  1.19%  1.01%  1.03%  1.05%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  1.23%  1.23%  1.10%  1.05%  1.07%
Return on average common equity  10.52%  10.35%  9.04%  9.40%  9.92%
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)  10.80%  10.78%  9.80%  9.58%  10.11%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)  58.09%  58.88%  58.76%  61.33%  59.61%
Full-time equivalent employees  1,190   1,194   1,198   1,207   1,185 
           
           
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
2 During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.
 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
  QTD Average    Average
  Balance Interest  Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS      
Interest bearing deposits$146,907  $1,694  4.63%
Federal funds sold 75   -  0.00%
Certificates of deposits investments 2,515   28  4.47%
Investment Securities 1,082,974   7,381  2.73%
Loans (net of unearned income) 5,743,312   85,070  5.94%
        
Total interest earning assets 6,975,783   94,173  5.41%
        
NONEARNING ASSETS      
Other nonearning assets 767,422      
Allowance for loan losses (70,671)     
        
Total assets$7,672,534      
        
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES      
Demand deposits$3,119,484  $15,594  2.01%
Savings deposits 638,174   158  0.10%
Time deposits 1,078,174   9,213  3.43%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,835,832   24,965  2.07%
Repurchase agreements 199,345   1,218  2.45%
FHLB advances 218,846   2,043  3.74%
Federal funds purchased -   -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 79,554   849  4.28%
Jr. subordinated debentures 24,360   464  7.64%
Other debt  -   -  0.00%
Total borrowings 522,105   4,574  3.51%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,357,937   29,539  2.21%
        
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES      
Demand deposits 1,402,374  Avg Cost of Funds1.75%
Other liabilities 35,264      
Stockholders' equity 876,959      
        
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$7,672,534      
        
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $64,634  3.20%

Tax effected yield on interest earning assets		    3.72%
        
Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30,
   2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
           
Net interest income as reported $63,863  $59,409  $58,950  $57,543  $56,765 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)  64,634   60,162   59,717   58,627   57,361 
Average earning assets  6,975,783   6,769,858   6,884,303   6,857,070   6,815,932 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.72%  3.60%  3.41%  3.35%  3.36%
           
           
Common stockholder's equity $894,140  $870,949  $846,391  $858,497  $813,645 
Goodwill and intangibles, net  255,547   258,671   261,906   265,139   257,377 
Common shares outstanding  23,989   23,982   23,896   23,904   23,896 
Tangible Book Value per common share $26.62  $25.53  $24.46  $24.82  $23.28 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)  (130,710)  (136,097)  (142,383)  (116,692)  (146,998)
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $32.07  $31.21  $30.42  $29.70  $29.43 
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30,
   2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation          
Net Income - GAAP $23,438  $22,171  $19,168  $19,482  $19,745 
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)          
Nonrecurring technology project expenses  246   728   1,710   -   - 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales  -   143   -   219   123 
Integration and acquisition expenses  3   41   -   137   250 
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $249  $912  $1,710  $356  $373 
           
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $23,687  $23,083  $20,878  $19,838  $20,118 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.99  $0.96  $0.87  $0.83  $0.84 
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP  1.23%  1.23%  1.10%  1.05%  1.07%
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP  10.80%  10.78%  9.80%  9.58%  10.11%
           
           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation          
Noninterest expense - GAAP $54,762  $54,472  $56,297  $53,933  $51,391 
Other real estate owned property income (expense)  (75)  (101)  (240)  (107)  (85)
Amortization of intangibles  (3,121)  (3,231)  (3,314)  (3,405)  (3,340)
Nonrecurring technology project expense  (311)  (921)  (2,164)  -   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses  (4)  (52)  -   (174)  (316)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $51,251  $50,167  $50,579  $50,247  $47,650 
           
Net interest income -GAAP $63,863  $59,409  $58,950  $57,543  $56,765 
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)  771   753   767   1,084   596 
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $64,634  $60,162  $59,717  $58,627  $57,361 
           
Noninterest income - GAAP $23,593  $24,864  $26,363  $23,023  $22,422 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales  0   181   0   277   156 
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $23,593  $25,045  $26,363  $23,300  $22,578 
           
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $88,227  $85,207  $86,080  $81,927  $79,939 
           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  58.09%  58.88%  58.76%  61.33%  59.61%
           
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.
      

