StayModernAI Launches New Platform to Help Small and Medium Businesses Transition into The Age of AI

New York, NY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayModernAI is a newly launched website and platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses transition into the age of AI with industry-specific solutions and expert guidance.



After noticing a gap in online education for business owners, StayModern is focused on providing AI-driven product recommendations, reviews, and comparisons for business owners across a wide range of niches, including E-Commerce, Legal, Healthcare, HR, marketing, and more.



“The overall goal of our website is to reduce the friction business owners experience when trying to adopt AI solutions into their businesses,” said a spokesperson for StayModernAI. “Whether that’s for their own use or to train their employees.”



With a 60-70% average productivity increase for SMBs adopting AI solutions, 91% of businesses reporting positive ROI within 6 months of implementation, and a 75% reduction in manual tasks through AI automation, StayModernAI helps small and medium businesses leverage the latest AI advancements to enhance their productivity and boost their bottom line.



The new platform offers a range of effective, cutting-edge features, including:



Industry Analysis: Tailored AI solutions specific to a business’s industry’s unique challenges.



Vendor Matching: Connect with pre-vetted AI vendors that specialize in business needs.



Use-Case Guidance for Implementation: Users can review clear examples of how specific AI tools can benefit their business, directly on staymodern.ai



In addition, StayModernAI offers a catalogue of articles that offer industry-specific AI solutions that showcase how businesses in a variety of industries are leveraging AI to gain competitive advantages, such as:

Best AI Call Center Automation Tools for Ecommerce

Best AI Fulfillment Platforms

Best AI Ad Creative Tools for Ecommerce

Best AI Ecommerce Automation Software

The platform also provides access to a comprehensive AI solutions directory, enabling business owners to discover and compare the best AI technology for their specific business needs.

The first batch of content currently available is focused on helping Ecommerce business owners, but StayModernAI is continually expanding its resources and is already in the process of rolling out new content for other industries.



StayModernAI encourages business owners with questions about how AI can transform their operations to contact its team via the online contact form to learn the best way to navigate the AI landscape today.



About StayModernAI



StayModernAI is a newly launched website and platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses transition into the age of AI with industry-specific solutions and expert guidance.



More Information



To learn more about StayModernAI and its newly launched website and platform, which helps small and medium businesses transition into the age of AI, please visit https://www.staymodern.ai/.



https://thenewsfront.com/staymodernai-launches-new-platform-to-help-small-and-medium-businesses-transition-into-the-age-of-ai/