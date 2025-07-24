LifeVantage To Open Iceland Market

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced its upcoming launch into Iceland expected in September. This marks the company’s continued partnership with its field leadership on international expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering science-backed wellness solutions to consumers around the world.

The Iceland launch will begin with a carefully selected lineup of LifeVantage’s top-performing products:

Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer ®: a flagship product known for its cellular defense and antioxidant-support properties.

®: a flagship product known for its cellular defense and antioxidant-support properties. MindBody GLP-1 System™ : a cutting-edge system supporting metabolic wellness and healthy weight management.

: a cutting-edge system supporting metabolic wellness and healthy weight management. TrueScience® Liquid Collagen : a customer favorite designed to support skin elasticity and hydration.

: a customer favorite designed to support skin elasticity and hydration. LifeVantage® ProBio : a targeted probiotic formula aligning with Iceland’s strong gut health culture.

In addition, customers in Iceland will have access to three curated wellness stacks designed to support different health goals:

The company plans to introduce additional products into the Icelandic market over time.

Along with the introduction of its activation products comes the launch of the LifeVantage business opportunity, powered by the industry-leading Evolve Compensation Plan. Consultants can prepare to enroll for the launch into Iceland by sending an inquiry to issupport@lifevantage.com.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch in Iceland and welcome a new community of passionate entrepreneurs to Activation Nation,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “This expansion represents more than just business growth—it’s a meaningful step in our mission to empower individuals with the tools, support, and science-backed products they need to take control of their health and build their own success stories. We look forward to the positive impact our launch will have in this vibrant new market and the success Consultants will have here.”

This announcement underscores LifeVantage’s broader strategy to grow its international footprint and deliver high-impact wellness solutions to an expanding global customer base.

For more information on LifeVantage, the Evolve Compensation Plan, and its activating products, visit LifeVantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

