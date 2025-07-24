Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

 | Source: Independent Bank Corporation Independent Bank Corporation

Second Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:

  • Increase in net interest income of $0.9 million (or 2.1% ) over the first quarter of 2025;
  • Increase in tangible common equity per share of common stock of $0.36 (or 6.9% annualized) from March 31, 2025;
  • Net interest margin expansion of nine basis points compared to March 31, 2025;
  • Net growth in loans of $91.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from March 31, 2025; and
  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2025.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2025 net income of $16.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "I am proud of our team and pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our second quarter 2025 results. Overall, loans increased by 9.0% (annualized), while core deposits were down by 1.4% (annualized) due to seasonality. We generated net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and a year-over-year quarterly basis, producing nine basis points of margin expansion from the prior quarter. We believe our expenses are well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments made in recent years. These fundamentals drove positive growth in tangible common equity per share of common stock (10.8%) compared to the prior year quarter, along with very healthy performance returns: a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Despite heightened uncertainty in the markets during the quarter, our credit metrics remain strong, with low levels of watch credits, 16 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.02% net charge-offs to average loans of the quarter (annualized). The allowance for credit losses was 1.47% of total loans. Our team has been effective in many areas during the first half of 2025, including business development from the existing customer base and onboarding new relationships which have enhanced the geographic and product line diversification of our business. We continue to succeed in recruiting talented bankers to join the Independent Bank team. During the second quarter, we rolled out several new technologies to make banking easier for both our customers and associates serving our customers. For all these reasons, I am optimistic about our prospects for growth in the balance of 2025 and 2026."

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.2) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

  • Gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-1 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $44.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.3 million, or 7.9% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.9 million, or 2.1%, from the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.58% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.40% in the year-ago period, and 3.49% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to both an increase in average interest-earning assets and the higher net interest margin. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.89 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to a gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter as well as variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.5 million and $2.1 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.1 million and $46.8 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first half of 2025 was primarily attributed to the aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.

Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Six months ended
 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$1,649  $2,214  $3,531  $4,433 
Fair value change due to price (219)  911   (1,752)  2,176 
Fair value change due to pay-downs (862)  (1,034)  (1,753)  (1,793)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights$(78) $   (172)   
Total$490  $2,091  $(146) $4,816 


Non-interest expenses totaled $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.3 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):

 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 6/30/2024
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$  $54  $312 
Mortgage 9,620   7,005   4,819 
Installment 833   733   843 
Sub total 10,453   7,792   5,974 
Less - government guaranteed loans 2,249   1,790   1,489 
Total non-performing loans$8,204  $6,002  $4,485 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.20%  0.15%  0.12%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.16%  0.13%  0.10%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 745.45%  989.32%  1253.98%

(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.50 million and $0.02 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.37 million and $0.09 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $61.2 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.42 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $80.4 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $4.66 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $5.3 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to increases in reciprocal and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $146.2 million at June 30, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $509.5 million at June 30, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $469.3 million at June 30, 2025, or 8.66% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $439.7 million at June 30, 2025, or $21.23 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets9.79% 9.58% 5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.90% 11.74% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.90% 11.74% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets13.15% 12.99% 10.00%


At June 30, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.02 billion and $484.6 million, respectively. We also had approximately $486.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $455.9 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the six month period ended June 30, 2025, there were 252,276 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.36 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 493553). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/394984135.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 372693). The replay will be available through July 31, 2025.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.4 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $74,354  $56,984 
Interest bearing deposits  71,805   62,898 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  146,159   119,882 
Securities available for sale  509,511   559,182 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $293,658 at June 30, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)  329,302   339,436 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  18,102   16,099 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  12,492   7,643 
Loans    
Commercial  2,068,081   1,937,364 
Mortgage  1,528,360   1,516,726 
Installment  567,926   584,735 
Total Loans  4,164,367   4,038,825 
Allowance for credit losses  (61,157)  (59,379)
Net Loans  4,103,210   3,979,446 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  426   938 
Property and equipment, net  38,409   37,492 
Bank-owned life insurance  53,587   53,855 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  32,053   46,796 
Other intangibles  1,244   1,488 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  145,724   147,547 
Total Assets $5,418,519  $5,338,104 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $1,007,976  $1,013,647 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  1,989,941   1,995,314 
Reciprocal  911,814   907,031 
Time  627,986   628,285 
Brokered time  121,642   109,811 
Total Deposits  4,659,359   4,654,088 
Other borrowings  102,008   45,009 
Subordinated debt  39,624   39,586 
Subordinated debentures  39,830   39,796 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  108,448   104,939 
Total Liabilities  4,949,269   4,883,418 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,715,650 shares at June 30, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024  311,653   318,777 
Retained earnings  227,484   205,853 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (69,887)  (69,944)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  469,250   454,686 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $5,418,519  $5,338,104 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
        June 30,
  June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
  (Unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $59,535  $57,768  $56,786  $117,303  $111,829 
Interest on securities          
Taxable  3,796   4,036   4,713   7,832   9,964 
Tax-exempt  2,773   2,770   3,400   5,543   6,791 
Other investments  774   1,570   1,439   2,344   2,880 
Total Interest Income  66,878   66,144   66,338   133,022   131,464 
Interest Expense          
Deposits  20,462   20,955   22,876   41,417   45,686 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  1,801   1,504   2,116   3,305   4,235 
Total Interest Expense  22,263   22,459   24,992   44,722   49,921 
Net Interest Income  44,615   43,685   41,346   88,300   81,543 
Provision for credit losses  1,500   721   19   2,221   763 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  43,115   42,964   41,327   86,079   80,780 
Non-interest Income          
Interchange income  3,390   3,127   3,401   6,517   6,552 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,981   2,814   2,937   5,795   5,809 
Net gains (losses) on assets          
Mortgage loans  1,631   2,303   1,333   3,934   2,697 
Equity securities at fair value        2,693      2,693 
Securities available for sale  11   (330)     (319)  (269)
Mortgage loan servicing, net  490   (636)  2,091   (146)  4,816 
Other  2,822   3,146   2,717   5,968   5,435 
Total Non-interest Income  11,325   10,424   15,172   21,749   27,733 
Non-interest Expense          
Compensation and employee benefits  21,123   20,383   21,251   41,506   42,021 
Data processing  3,847   3,729   3,257   7,576   6,512 
Occupancy, net  2,046   2,223   1,886   4,269   3,960 
Interchange expense  1,177   1,119   1,127   2,296   2,224 
Advertising  833   861   788   1,694   1,279 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  793   885   948   1,678   1,902 
Loan and collection  744   786   699   1,530   1,211 
FDIC deposit insurance  637   711   695   1,348   1,477 
Communications  470   591   499   1,061   1,114 
Legal and professional  500   479   544   979   1,030 
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments  (389)  196   (137)  (193)  (789)
Other  1,981   2,299   1,776   4,280   3,585 
Total Non-interest Expense  33,762   34,262   33,333   68,024   65,526 
Income Before Income Tax  20,678   19,126   23,166   39,804   42,987 
Income tax expense  3,801   3,536   4,638   7,337   8,468 
Net Income $16,877  $15,590  $18,528  $32,467  $34,519 
Net Income Per Common Share          
Basic $0.81  $0.74  $0.89  $1.56  $1.65 
Diluted $0.81  $0.74  $0.88  $1.54  $1.64 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$44,615  $43,685  $42,851  $41,854  $41,346 
Provision for credit losses 1,500   721   2,217   1,488   19 
Non-interest income 11,325   10,424   19,121   9,508   15,172 
Non-interest expense 33,762   34,262   36,987   32,583   33,333 
Income before income tax 20,678   19,126   22,768   17,291   23,166 
Income tax expense 3,801   3,536   4,307   3,481   4,638 
Net income$16,877  $15,590  $18,461  $13,810  $18,528 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.81  $0.74  $0.88  $0.66  $0.89 
Diluted earnings per share 0.81   0.74   0.87   0.65   0.88 
Cash dividend per share 0.26   0.26   0.24   0.24   0.24 
          
Average shares outstanding 20,749,925   20,943,094   20,893,820   20,896,019   20,901,741 
Average diluted shares outstanding 20,945,522   21,150,550   21,122,096   21,115,273   21,105,387 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.27%  1.18%  1.39%  1.04%  1.44%
Return on average equity 14.66   13.71   16.31   12.54   17.98 
Efficiency ratio (1) 59.67   62.20   59.09   62.82   61.49 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)        
Interest income 5.35%  5.28%  5.37%  5.48%  5.45%
Interest expense 1.77   1.79   1.92   2.11   2.05 
Net interest income 3.58   3.49   3.45   3.37   3.40 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$4,128,771  $4,060,941  $3,994,661  $3,909,954  $3,849,199 
Securities 846,052   883,676   912,073   933,750   944,435 
Total earning assets 5,036,090   5,078,596   5,007,566   4,985,842   4,893,367 
Total assets 5,324,959   5,378,022   5,300,368   5,275,623   5,181,317 
Deposits 4,646,639   4,715,331   4,655,091   4,616,119   4,531,917 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,763,477   3,799,852   3,717,483   3,689,684   3,611,972 
Shareholders' equity 461,720   461,291   450,214   438,077   414,549 

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 8.16%  8.26%  8.00%  8.08%  7.63%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.24   9.31   9.10   8.99   8.76 
Average equity to average assets 8.67   8.58   8.49   8.30   8.00 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.20   14.51   14.22   14.25   14.21 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.23   12.34   12.06   12.06   12.01 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.36   11.45   11.17   11.16   11.09 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 10.07   9.89   9.85   9.63   9.59 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$22.65  $22.28  $21.76  $21.65  $20.60 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 21.23   20.87   20.33   20.22   19.16 
Total shares outstanding 20,715,650   20,970,115   20,895,714   20,893,800   20,899,358 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$4,164,367  $4,072,691  $4,038,825  $3,942,287  $3,851,889 
Securities 838,813   866,604   898,618   932,312   936,194 
Total earning assets 5,105,579   5,031,975   5,024,083   4,964,784   4,979,555 
Total assets 5,418,519   5,328,428   5,338,104   5,259,268   5,277,500 
Deposits 4,659,359   4,633,931   4,654,088   4,626,875   4,614,328 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,832,845   3,768,435   3,764,832   3,682,482   3,694,025 
Shareholders' equity 469,250   467,277   454,686   452,369   430,459 

(2) June 30, 2025 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$44,615  $41,346  $88,300  $81,543 
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 444   175   896   355 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$45,059  $41,521  $89,196  $81,898 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.55%  3.39%  3.50%  3.33%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.58%  3.40%  3.54%  3.35%

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 June 30,
2025		 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$469,250  $467,277  $454,686  $452,369  $430,459 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 1,244   1,366   1,488   1,617   1,746 
Tangible common equity 439,706   437,611   424,898   422,452   400,413 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 64,089   61,285   64,146   52,454   65,030 
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$503,795  $498,896  $489,044  $474,906  $465,443 
          
Total assets$5,418,519  $5,328,428  $5,338,104  $5,259,268  $5,277,500 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 1,244   1,366   1,488   1,617   1,746 
Tangible assets 5,388,975   5,298,762   5,308,316   5,229,351   5,247,454 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 64,089   61,285   64,146   52,454   65,030 
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,453,064  $5,360,047  $5,372,462  $5,281,805  $5,312,484 
          
Common equity ratio 8.66%  8.77%  8.52%  8.60%  8.16%
Tangible common equity ratio 8.16%  8.26%  8.00%  8.08%  7.63%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.24%  9.31%  9.10%  8.99%  8.76%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$469,250  $467,277  $454,686  $452,369  $430,459 
Tangible common equity$439,706  $437,611  $424,898  $422,452  $400,413 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,716   20,970   20,896   20,894   20,899 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$22.65  $22.28  $21.76  $21.65  $20.60 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$21.23  $20.87  $20.33  $20.22  $19.16 


The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact:

William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929


Recommended Reading