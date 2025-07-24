REPL STOCK NEWS: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is Facing a Securities Fraud Investigation – Investors with Losses are Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is Replimune being Investigated?

Replimune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune’s lead product candidate is RP1, a treatment for melanoma. On June 6, 2024, the Company announced positive top line results from its IGNYTE Phase 1/2 clinical trial for RP1 in combination with the immunotherapy drug nivolumab. On November 21, 2024, Replimune announced that it had submitted a biologics license application (“BLA”) to the FDA for RP1 on the strength of the results of the IGNYTE Phase 1/2 trial.

During the relevant period, the Company repeatedly touted the results of the IGNYTE Phase 1/2 trial. In truth, the IGNYTE Phase 1/2 trial design was not adequate to produce reliable results.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On July 22, 2025, Replimune announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding the BLA for RP1. According to the Company, “[t]he FDA has indicated that the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.” More specifically, “the FDA said the trial cannot be adequately interpreted due to the heterogeneity of the patient population.” On this news, the price of Replimune stock fell more than 75% on July 22, 2025.

