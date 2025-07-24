AmpliTech Group Receives $3 Million in New Orders Beyond $40 Million LOI, Plus $2 Million Within LOI from Tier-1 North American MNO

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other advanced communications networks, including complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of IC packaging solutions, today announced the receipt of approximately $5 million in follow-on orders from a Tier-1 North American mobile network operator (MNO).

Of the $5 million in new bookings, $3 million represent brand new orders above and beyond the previously disclosed $40 million Letter of Intent (LOI), reflecting growing demand for AmpliTech’s 5G Open RAN radio products. The remaining $2 million are additional quantities within the scope of the original LOI. The increased demand follows successful deployment and performance of configurations shipped during the second quarter of 2025.

From July 1 through July 24, AmpliTech has recorded company-wide bookings exceeding $7 million, further reinforcing the momentum in its 5G business. As previously announced, AmpliTech announced unaudited revenue results of nearly $11 million in Q2.

"Receiving new orders outside of our existing LOI is a strong indicator of our customer’s satisfaction and growing reliance on our 5G technology," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group. "The fact that these orders exceed the original scope of the LOI shows we are not only meeting expectations, but also generating incremental demand as our products prove their performance in the field."

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

