West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2025 net income of $8.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2025 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, and second quarter 2024 net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share. For the first six months of 2025, net income was $15.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2024. On July 23, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 20, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2025.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We had a solid second quarter and have significantly improved year-to-date net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio compared to the first six months of 2024. We believe that we are well positioned for continued improvement in earnings through asset repricing while controlling funding costs and maintaining our pristine credit quality.”

David Nelson added, “Our best-in-class credit quality metrics continue to be extremely strong. We had no loans on nonaccrual status and no loans past due greater than 90 days at June 30, 2025. Loan balances have been relatively flat this year as loan production has been offset by payoffs resulting from customers selling business assets and refinancing commercial real estate in the secondary market. We continue to identify high-quality opportunities for growing our core customer base in all of our markets.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

 Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025		 Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025		 Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
Net income (in thousands)$7,979  $7,842  $5,192 
Return on average equity 13.65%  13.84%  9.50%
Return on average assets 0.80%  0.81%  0.53%
Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 56.45%  56.37%  67.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00%  0.00%  0.01%
            

Second Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Loans decreased $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in construction loans. The decrease in loan balances in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to payoffs resulting from customers selling business assets and refinancing commercial real estate in the secondary market, along with a slight reduction in the utilization of lines of credit within the commercial loans segment.
  • No credit loss expense on loans was recorded in either the second or first quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.03 percent at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01 percent at March 31, 2025. There were no nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025, compared to one nonaccrual loan with a balance of $181 thousand at March 31, 2025.
  • Deposits increased $67.5 million, or 2.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2025. Brokered deposits totaled $208.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $335.5 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $127.2 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $194.7 million, or 6.5 percent, during the second quarter of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $243.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over 24 months. As of June 30, 2025, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in a reciprocal deposit network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 27.2 percent of total deposits.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.27 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.28 percent for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $21.4 million, compared to $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income on deposits with banks due to the increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits with banks.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 56.45 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 56.37 percent for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.94 percent as of June 30, 2025, compared to 5.97 percent as of March 31, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans decreased $32.4 million at June 30, 2025, or 1.1 percent, compared to June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in commercial loans and construction loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans. The decrease in commercial loan balances at June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a reduction in the utilization of lines of credit.
  • Deposits increased $211.1 million, or 6.6 percent, at June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $208.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $370.3 million at June 30, 2024. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $373.1 million, or 13.3 percent, as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $243.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over 24 months.
  • Borrowed funds decreased to $390.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $85.5 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings and a decrease of $45.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The decrease in borrowed funds balances resulted primarily from the increase in deposits since June 30, 2024.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.27 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $21.4 million, compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin and net interest income was primarily due to the decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds. The cost of deposits and cost of borrowed funds decreased by 51 and 46 basis points, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the improvement was an increase in average deposit balances of $248.4 million, in comparing the same time periods, which resulted in the reduction of higher-cost borrowed funds and an increase in interest-earning deposits with banks.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 56.45 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.94 percent as of June 30, 2025, compared to 5.65 percent as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was due to retained net income and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until August 7, 2025, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129, followed by the # key.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; the threat or imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including the level and impact of inflation, and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto, and possible recession; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the 2024 presidential election; new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; talent and labor shortages and employee turnover; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $35,796  $39,253  $28,750  $34,157  $27,994 
Interest-earning deposits with banks  212,450   171,357   214,728   123,646   121,825 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  96,955             
Securities available for sale, at fair value  536,709   546,619   544,565   597,745   588,452 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  15,311   15,216   15,129   17,195   21,065 
Loans  2,966,357   3,016,471   3,004,860   3,021,221   2,998,774 
Allowance for credit losses  (30,539)  (30,526)  (30,432)  (29,419)  (28,422)
Loans, net  2,935,818   2,985,945   2,974,428   2,991,802   2,970,352 
Premises and equipment, net  109,806   110,270   109,985   106,771   101,965 
Bank-owned life insurance  45,567   45,272   44,990   44,703   44,416 
Other assets  68,257   72,737   82,416   72,547   89,046 
Total assets $4,056,669  $3,986,669  $4,014,991  $3,988,566  $3,965,115 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $3,391,993  $3,324,518  $3,357,596  $3,278,553  $3,180,922 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings              85,500 
Other borrowings  390,260   391,445   392,629   438,814   439,998 
Other liabilities  33,486   32,833   36,891   35,846   34,812 
Stockholders’ equity  240,930   237,873   227,875   235,353   223,883 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,056,669  $3,986,669  $4,014,991  $3,988,566  $3,965,115 
           
  For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Assets $4,016,490  $3,944,789  $4,135,049  $3,973,824  $3,964,109 
Loans  2,989,638   3,016,119   3,007,558   2,991,272   2,994,492 
Deposits  3,353,982   3,284,394   3,434,234   3,258,669   3,123,282 
Stockholders’ equity  234,399   229,874   230,720   227,513   219,771 



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
LOANS June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Commercial $500,854  $531,267  $514,232  $512,884  $526,589 
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development  459,037   451,230   508,147   520,516   496,864 
1-4 family residential first mortgages  86,173   86,292   87,858   89,749   92,230 
Home equity  24,285   21,961   19,294   17,140   15,264 
Commercial  1,875,857   1,909,330   1,861,195   1,870,132   1,856,301 
Consumer and other  22,900   19,323   17,287   14,261   15,234 
   2,969,106   3,019,403   3,008,013   3,024,682   3,002,482 
Net unamortized fees and costs  (2,749)  (2,932)  (3,153)  (3,461)  (3,708)
Total loans $2,966,357  $3,016,471  $3,004,860  $3,021,221  $2,998,774 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (30,539)  (30,526)  (30,432)  (29,419)  (28,422)
Net loans $2,935,818  $2,985,945  $2,974,428  $2,991,802  $2,970,352 
           
CREDIT QUALITY          
Pass $2,958,318  $3,011,231  $2,999,531  $3,016,493  $2,994,310 
Watch  10,788   7,991   8,349   7,956   7,651 
Substandard     181   133   233   521 
Doubtful               
Total loans $2,969,106  $3,019,403  $3,008,013  $3,024,682  $3,002,482 
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing demand $521,990  $519,771  $541,053  $525,332  $530,441 
Interest-bearing demand  461,207   517,409   543,855   438,402   443,658 
Savings and money market - non-brokered  1,749,049   1,490,189   1,517,510   1,481,840   1,483,264 
Money market - brokered  98,877   143,423   126,381   123,780   97,259 
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,831,123   2,670,792   2,728,799   2,569,354   2,554,622 
Time - non-brokered  451,463   461,655   488,760   407,109   353,269 
Time - brokered  109,407   192,071   140,037   302,090   273,031 
Total time deposits  560,870   653,726   628,797   709,199   626,300 
Total deposits $3,391,993  $3,324,518  $3,357,596  $3,278,553  $3,180,922 
           
BORROWINGS          
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $  $  $  $  $85,500 
Subordinated notes, net  80,024   79,959   79,893   79,828   79,762 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  270,000   270,000   270,000   315,000   315,000 
Long-term debt  40,236   41,486   42,736   43,986   45,236 
Total borrowings $390,260  $391,445  $392,629  $438,814  $525,498 
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000 
Additional paid-in capital  35,773   35,072   35,619   34,960   34,322 
Retained earnings  285,990   282,247   278,613   275,724   273,981 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (83,833)  (82,446)  (89,357)  (78,331)  (87,420)
Total stockholders’ equity $240,930  $237,873  $227,875  $235,353  $223,883 



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $41,666  $40,988  $41,822  $42,504  $41,700 
Securities:          
Taxable  2,685   2,788   2,959   3,261   3,394 
Tax-exempt  742   743   795   806   808 
Deposits with banks  2,847   1,617   3,740   2,041   1,666 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  22             
Total interest income  47,962   46,136   49,316   48,612   47,568 
Interest expense:          
Deposits  22,676   21,423   25,706   26,076   23,943 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings           115   1,950 
Subordinated notes  1,104   1,105   1,106   1,112   1,105 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,259   2,235   2,522   2,748   2,718 
Long-term debt  504   518   560   601   622 
Total interest expense  26,543   25,281   29,894   30,652   30,338 
Net interest income  21,419   20,855   19,422   17,960   17,230 
Credit loss expense        1,000       
Net interest income after credit loss expense  21,419   20,855   18,422   17,960   17,230 
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  486   471   462   459   462 
Debit card usage fees  478   446   471   500   490 
Trust services  801   777   1,051   828   794 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  295   282   287   287   278 
Realized securities losses, net        (1,172)      
Other income  350   267   331   285   322 
Total noninterest income  2,410   2,243   1,430   2,359   2,346 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  7,343   7,004   7,107   6,823   7,169 
Occupancy and equipment  2,034   1,963   2,095   1,926   1,852 
Data processing  643   617   752   771   754 
Technology and software  791   786   743   722   731 
FDIC insurance  670   587   699   711   631 
Professional fees  303   308   301   239   244 
Director fees  202   206   170   223   236 
Other expenses  1,499   1,592   1,532   1,477   1,577 
Total noninterest expense  13,485   13,063   13,399   12,892   13,194 
Income before income taxes  10,344   10,035   6,453   7,427   6,382 
Income taxes  2,365   2,193   (644)  1,475   1,190 
Net income $7,979  $7,842  $7,097  $5,952  $5,192 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.47  $0.47  $0.42  $0.35  $0.31 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.47  $0.46  $0.42  $0.35  $0.31 



     
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
  For the Six Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Interest income:    
Loans, including fees $82,654  $81,896 
Securities:    
Taxable  5,473   6,810 
Tax-exempt  1,485   1,618 
Deposits with banks  4,464   1,814 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  22    
Total interest income  94,098   92,138 
Interest expense:    
Deposits  44,099   45,502 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     4,133 
Subordinated notes  2,209   2,213 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  4,494   5,043 
Long-term debt  1,022   1,267 
Total interest expense  51,824   58,158 
Net interest income  42,274   33,980 
Credit loss expense      
Net interest income after credit loss expense  42,274   33,980 
Noninterest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts  957   922 
Debit card usage fees  924   948 
Trust services  1,578   1,570 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  577   552 
Other income  617   653 
Total noninterest income  4,653   4,645 
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  14,347   13,658 
Occupancy and equipment  3,997   3,299 
Data processing  1,260   1,468 
Technology and software  1,577   1,431 
FDIC insurance  1,257   1,150 
Professional fees  611   501 
Director fees  408   435 
Other expenses  3,091   3,120 
Total noninterest expense  26,548   25,062 
Income before income taxes  20,379   13,563 
Income taxes  4,558   2,562 
Net income $15,821  $11,001 
     
Basic earnings per common share $0.94  $0.66 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.93  $0.65 
     



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)              
               
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.47  $0.47  $0.42  $0.35  $0.31  $0.94  $0.66 
Earnings per common share (diluted)  0.47   0.46   0.42   0.35   0.31   0.93   0.65 
Dividends per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.50   0.50 
Book value per common share(1)  14.22   14.06   13.54   13.98   13.30     
Closing stock price  19.63   19.94   21.65   19.01   17.90     
Market price/book value(2)  138.05%  141.82%  159.90%  135.98%  134.59%    
Price earnings ratio(3)  10.41   10.46   12.96   13.65   14.36     
Annualized dividend yield(4)  5.09%  5.02%  4.62%  5.26%  5.59%    
               
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS              
Consolidated:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.53%  12.18%  12.11%  11.95%  11.85%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  9.89   9.59   9.51   9.39   9.30     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.33   8.36   7.93   8.15   8.08     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  9.32   9.02   8.95   8.83   8.74     
West Bank:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.21%  12.90%  12.86%  12.73%  12.66%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.29   11.99   11.96   11.86   11.79     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  10.36   10.46   9.97   10.29   10.25     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  12.29   11.99   11.96   11.86   11.79     
               
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS              
Return on average assets(5)  0.80%  0.81%  0.68%  0.60%  0.53%  0.80%  0.57%
Return on average equity(6)  13.65   13.84   12.24   10.41   9.50   13.74   10.07 
Net interest margin(7)(13)  2.27   2.28   1.98   1.91   1.86   2.27   1.87 
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)  5.07   5.04   5.02   5.16   5.13   5.06   5.06 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.28   3.25   3.57   3.84   3.83   3.27   3.77 
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)  56.45   56.37   60.79   63.28   67.14   56.41   64.62 
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)  0.00   0.00   0.00   0.01   0.01     
ACL ratio(11)  1.03   1.01   1.01   0.97   0.95     
Loans/total assets  73.12   75.66   74.84   75.75   75.63     
Loans/total deposits  87.45   90.73   89.49   92.15   94.27     
Tangible common equity ratio(12)  5.94   5.97   5.68   5.90   5.65     


(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans. 
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.
   

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

 (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income (GAAP) $21,419  $20,855  $19,422  $17,960  $17,230  $42,274  $33,980 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  59   66   16   29   55   125   137 
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  21,478   20,921   19,438   17,989   17,285   42,399   34,117 
Average interest-earning assets  3,799,081   3,717,441   3,910,978   3,749,688   3,731,674   3,758,487   3,663,814 
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  2.27%  2.28%  1.98%  1.91%  1.86%  2.27%  1.87%
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $21,478  $20,921  $19,438  $17,989  $17,285  $42,399  $34,117 
Noninterest income  2,410   2,243   1,430   2,359   2,346   4,653   4,645 
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net        1,172             
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net     8      26   21   8   21 
Adjusted income  23,888   23,172   22,040   20,374   19,652   47,060   38,783 
Noninterest expense  13,485   13,063   13,399   12,892   13,194   26,548   25,062 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2)  56.45%  56.37%  60.79%  63.28%  67.14%  56.41%  64.62%


(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.


