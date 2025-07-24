Alliance Entertainment’s Handmade by Robots™ Launches First-to-Market Hello Kitty® Vinyl Figure at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

SUNRISE, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a leading distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, today announced the launch of a new limited-edition Handmade by Robots™ vinyl figure featuring global lifestyle brand, Sanrio® and its beloved character and icon Hello Kitty®.





Crafted in Handmade by Robots’ signature “knit-look” aesthetic, the Hello Kitty figure appears as if hand-stitched, while constructed from high-quality vinyl. The exclusive “Pink” edition will make its first-to-market debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), July 24–27, 2025, available only at the 7 Bucks A Pop booth (#4945).

“This Comic-Con debut is a celebration of one of the world’s most beloved characters reimagined through our signature design lens,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “Fans of Hello Kitty and vinyl collectibles alike won’t want to miss this unique release ahead of its broader retail rollout later this year.”

Officially licensed by Sanrio, the release marks Handmade by Robots’ latest entry in a growing portfolio of stylized figures based on top entertainment franchises. “We continue to build momentum behind Handmade by Robots, and we’re leveraging our platform to unlock its full potential,” added Walker.

The Hello Kitty launch is part of a broader 2025 roadmap for Handmade by Robots, which Alliance acquired in December 2024. Since the acquisition, Alliance has rapidly expanded the brand’s retail footprint and licensing pipeline. Major new figure releases slated for the second half of 2025 include characters from DC Comics, Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Peanuts, Disney, Sonic the Hedgehog, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and more.

For more information, visit www.handmadebyrobots.com.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

