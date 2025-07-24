Primech Holdings Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Results, Contracted Revenue Backlog at $120.8 Million

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facilities-services provider to public and private-sector customers in Singapore, today reported audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

FY 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenue grew 2.5% to $74.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared with revenue of $72.5 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points to 23.6% as technology adoption and grant support offset wage pressures.
  • Net loss narrowed 40% to $2.2 million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.10) per share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased by 32.7% to $10.1 million; total assets were $41.2 million, and total liabilities were $26.5 million.
  • Future contracted revenue, scheduled for recognition in FY 2026 and onward, totals $120.8 million, providing multi-year visibility.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results:

Financial Metrics (US$ millions, except per share data)FY 2025FY 2024Change
Revenue$74.3$72.5+2.5%
Gross profit$17.5$16.0+9.8%
Gross profit margin23.6%22.0%+160 bps
Operating loss$(0.9)$(2.8)+65.9% improvement
Net loss$(2.2)$(3.2)+31.1% improvement
Basic & diluted EPS$(0.05)$(0.10)+50.0% improvement
Cash & cash equivalents$10.1$7.6+32.6%
    

Primech A&P Highlights:

  • Over $18.9 million in new contracts secured during fiscal year 2025, including a major contract extension worth $8.3 million
  • Industry recognition achievements, including ASEAN Public Toilet Award for Newton Food Centre management and LOO Awards 2024 Best Market Award
  • Sustainability leadership with nomination as a finalist for the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards in the "LowCarbonSG" category
  • Strategic partnerships, including membership in the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA)

Primech AI Highlights:

  • Revolutionary HYTRON robot launch with successful deployments at Temasek Polytechnic, a major Singapore shopping mall, and one of Singapore's largest hospitals
  • Global expansion achievements, including partnerships in Hong Kong (Chinachem Group), Japan (Golden Rim Investment), and Europe (TCOrobotics GmbH covering Germany, Austria, and Switzerland)
  • Technology excellence recognition, winning the Robotics category at the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2025
  • Advanced AI integration incorporating NVIDIA Jetson Orin technology components for enhanced robotics performance
  • Manufacturing scale-up with a China production partnership targeting 300 robots' initial production capacity
  • Product innovation with the launch of the compact HYTRON Lite model optimized for space-constrained environments

CEO Commentary
"Primech delivered resilient top-line growth and achieved a significant improvement in our bottom line during our second year as a public company," said Mr. Kin Wai Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "More importantly, this year marked our dramatic transformation into a technology-first organization through our revolutionary HYTRON AI-powered cleaning robots and aggressive global expansion strategy. We've evolved from a traditional facilities services company into an innovative robotics and automation leader."

"Our HYTRON technology represents the future of commercial cleaning. We've successfully deployed robots at prestigious locations and established partnerships across Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Europe. With our three-phase expansion plan and $120.8 million of contracted backlog, we are positioned to return to profitability and capture significant market share in the rapidly growing global service robotics sector."

Future Contracted Revenues
As of March 31, 2025, our contracted revenues for future fulfilment were approximately $120.8 million. The following table provides a breakdown of the value of our contracted revenues, which we estimate will be fulfilled in FY2026, FY2027, and subsequent years, subject to cancellations or other contractual changes that are not presently foreseeable. Our order book as of any particular date is not indicative of our revenue for succeeding periods, as secured contracts are subject to cancellations, deferrals, or early terminations by our customers:

 ($’000)(%)
Estimated amount of services contracted for at April 1, 2025 to be recorded in revenue for FY ending March 31,
2026		59,87649.5
Estimated amount of services contracted for at April 1, 2026 to be recorded in revenue for FY ending March 31,
2027		34,06928.2
Estimated amount of services contracted for at April 1, 2027 to be recorded in revenue for FY ending March 31,
2028		26,89922.3
 120,844100.0
   

Annual Report on Form 20-F
The Company will file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, which can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on Primech’s investor relations website at https://investor.primechholdings.com/filings/

About Primech Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.    

About Primech AI
Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:
Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:        
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President                                        
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC                                         
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

 
Primech Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data, U.S. dollars)
 
  As of March 31, 
  2025  2024 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $10,145  $7,648 
Accounts receivable, net (including unbilled receivable of $3,520 and $4,068)  15,633   18,452 
Government subsidies receivable  1,485   1,368 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,700   3,810 
Inventories  44   55 
Total current assets  29,007   31,333 
         
Non-current assets        
Property and equipment, net  9,686   10,082 
Right of use assets  2,114   3,406 
Goodwill  391   667 
Intangible assets, net  2   21 
Total assets $41,200  $45,509 
         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $10,330  $9,406 
Notes payable-current portion  8,481   11,277 
Lease liabilities-current portion  1,595   2,059 
Income tax liabilities  461    
Total current liabilities  20,742   22,742 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Notes payable-long term  4,331   5,705 
Lease liabilities-long term  1,068   1,752 
Deferred tax liability  255   251 
Total liabilities  26,521   30,450 
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Common Stock, 38,417,987 and 35,550,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively,  23,961   22,193 
Additional paid-in capital  924   924 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  995   923 
Accumulated deficit  (10,991)  (9,049)
Total Primech Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity  14,889   14,991 
         
Non-controlling interests  (210  68 
Total shareholders’ equity  14,679   15,059 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $41,200  $45,509 


 
Primech Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and other Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands except share and per share data, U.S. dollars)
 
  For the Years Ended
March 31,		 
  2025  2024 
Revenues      
Revenues, net $74,349  $72,524 
         
Operating costs and expenses        
Cost of revenue (net of $4,148 and $2,550 of government subsidies)  56,823   59,915 
General and administrative expenses (net of $318 and $68 of government subsidies)  16,176   13,160 
Sales and marketing expenses  2,007   2,231 
Goodwill impairment  291    
Total operating costs and expenses  75,297   75,306 
Loss from operations  (948)  (2,782)
Other operating income, net (includes $8 and $202 of government subsidies)  (27  211 
Interest expense  (789)  (1,145)
Loss before income taxes  (1,764)  (3,716)
Income tax benefit  (456  493 
Net loss  (2,220)  (3,223)
(Profit)/ loss attributable to non-controlling interests  278   (16
Net loss attributable to Primech Holdings Limited  (1,942)  (3,239)
Total foreign currency translation adjustment  72   (24
Comprehensive loss $(1,870)  (3,263)
         
Earnings loss per share:        
Basic and diluted $(0.05) $(0.10)
         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:        
Basic and Diluted  37,584,000   33,929,000 


 
Primech Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands except share data, U.S. dollars)
 
  For the Years Ended
March 31,		 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(2,220) $(3,223)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation of property and equipment  1,483   1,640 
Amortization of right of use assets  2,479   2,203 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment  1   (13)
Amortization of intangible assets  29   29 
Share based payment  1,768    
Provision for doubtful accounts  31    
Impairment of Goodwill  291    
         
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Deferred tax liability     (454
Accounts receivable  2,888   (3,330)
Government subsidies receivables  (111  290 
Prepaid expenses & other current assets  2,132   (2,657
Inventories  11   84 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  879   (1,329
Operating lease liability  (2,731)  (2,322)
Tax payable  462    
Net cash used in operating activities  7,382   (9,082)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of property and equipment  (1,098)  (909)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  67   102 
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,031)  (807)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net Proceeds from issue of new shares     9,473 
Deferred offering costs     545 
Payment of finance lease liabilities  (126)  (86)
Repayment of bank loans  (159,107)  (3,163)
Proceeds from bank loans  154,846   1,412 
Net cash provided by financing activities  (4,387  8,181 
         
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  1,963   (1,708
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  533   284 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year  7,648   9,072 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $10,145  $7,648 
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing transactions        
Acquisition of equipment under finance leases  367   173 
Recognition of Right of use assets and liabilities  1,167   2,553 

