F*STI By CuraaHealth launches as an all inclusive one-stop shop for STI and PrEP management*

Nationwide Accessibility: Services for Every Individual

F*STI is more than just another telehealth company — they are building a patient-first platform that ensures everyone, regardless of location, gender, or background, has access to essential sexual health services. “We place a strong emphasis on care, satisfaction, and accessibility, reinforcing our mission to deliver better health outcomes for all,” says F*STI.

While they currently only offer PrEP services, they are rapidly expanding into a comprehensive, nationwide one-stop shop for STI prevention, testing, and treatment. With F*STI, patients are no longer underserved — they’re finally seen, heard, and cared for.

Uncompromised Privacy and Discretion

CuraaHealth places the utmost importance on privacy and confidentiality. F*STI guarantees that all interactions, from consultations to medication delivery, are conducted with the highest level of discretion and security.

$0 Out of Pocket

F*STI ensures that you can get PrEP and that healthcare is affordable, with 99% of their patients paying as low as $0 with insurance. Uninsured? No problem. They provide assistance with patient assistance programs to help manage costs effectively.

Utmost Convenience: No Visits Required

Their streamlined process eliminates the need for traditional clinic visits. Patients can manage their health needs online, from obtaining prescriptions to consulting with health experts, all from the comfort of their home.

Discreet Medication Delivery

Insured patients benefit from free medication delivery in discreet packaging, emphasizing our commitment to privacy and ease of access.

Inclusivity at Our Core: A Safer World for Everyone

At F* STI, they believe that everyone deserves access to quality health care. With F*STI they offer their services to everyone, regardless of background or lifestyle, underscoring their mission to foster a healthier, safer world.

About F*STI by CuraaHealth

F*STI by CuraaHealth is a leading health company specializing in comprehensive sexual health services, including STI management and PrEP. With a focus on accessibility, privacy, affordability, convenience, and expert care, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and providing inclusive health services nationwide.

