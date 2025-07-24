Bitcoin Swift Presale Stage 1 Nears Completion as Programmable Yield Protocol Reaches Key Milestone





LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift, a next-generation blockchain platform focused on programmable yield and intelligent governance, today announced the final countdown to the completion of Stage 1 of its BTC3 token presale. The current Stage 1 token price of $1.00 will increase to $2.00 with the start of Stage 2 on July 26, 2025. The full presale will run for 64 days, concluding on September 18, 2025, with a confirmed launch price of $15.00.

The Bitcoin Swift protocol is designed to address key structural and functional limitations found in legacy blockchain systems. It introduces an automated Proof-of-Yield (PoY) system, privacy-enhancing technologies, and AI-driven governance to create a more responsive and participatory financial ecosystem.

Unlike traditional token sales that delay access to utility until mainnet launch, Bitcoin Swift’s infrastructure enables early participants to engage with on-chain functions—such as staking and governance—immediately following each presale stage.

Stage 1 Presale Details

Stage 1 Ends: July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 Current Token Price: $1.00

$1.00 Stage 2 Price: $2.00

$2.00 Confirmed Launch Price: $15.00

$15.00 Presale Ends: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Stage 1 APY: 143%, distributed via Proof-of-Yield









What Sets Bitcoin Swift Apart

Bitcoin Swift is built from the ground up to support real-time user interaction and reward distribution. Its unique Proof-of-Yield model automates staking rewards based on network activity, transaction volume, and protocol sustainability metrics. Rewards are distributed automatically at the end of each presale stage, giving users immediate exposure to protocol incentives.

The protocol uses federated AI oracles to monitor live blockchain metrics, environmental factors, and transaction behaviors. These oracles feed data into smart contracts that update staking logic dynamically, ensuring the system adapts to actual usage rather than relying on static parameters.

In addition to programmable yield, Bitcoin Swift introduces several innovations to promote decentralization, transparency, and long-term utility:

AI-Assisted Governance: Governance proposals are evaluated by AI agents before they reach community voting, helping to filter out spam and low-quality submissions.

Governance proposals are evaluated by AI agents before they reach community voting, helping to filter out spam and low-quality submissions. Quadratic Voting System: Voting is weighted based on reputation and identity, using decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to ensure fair representation.

Voting is weighted based on reputation and identity, using decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to ensure fair representation. Sustainability Tracking: Rewards are tied not only to user activity but also to the protocol’s environmental impact, as monitored by AI-led metrics.

Rewards are tied not only to user activity but also to the protocol’s environmental impact, as monitored by AI-led metrics. zk-SNARK Integration: The platform uses privacy-preserving cryptography to protect user identities while enabling transparent, verifiable transactions.





Smart Contract Design and Compliance

The BTC3 smart contract ecosystem is designed to deliver both performance and adaptability. Unlike fixed APY models, the Bitcoin Swift protocol adjusts staking yields based on network contributions and environmental efficiency. All logic is pre-audited and fully visible on-chain, with audits conducted by third-party firms such as Spywolf and Solidproof . The development team has also completed full KYC verification to strengthen compliance efforts and build trust.

“Bitcoin Swift aims to deliver a utility-ready protocol that empowers participants from the first stage,” said a project representative. “The Stage 1 presale is the first step toward establishing an ecosystem where value is driven by engagement, not speculation.”

Community and Roadmap

While still in its presale phase, Bitcoin Swift has already launched community initiatives across platforms such as Telegram and X (formerly Twitter), inviting early adopters to engage in governance discussions and protocol education.

Following the end of Stage 1, the project roadmap includes:

Release of a governance dashboard with AI proposal filtering

Integration of federated oracles for market and sustainability metrics

Launch of a developer grant program for protocol-layer integrations

Activation of PoY staking for all Stage 1 and 2 participants





Once the presale ends on September 18, BTC3 tokens will become fully transferable, and governance mechanisms will be activated for the entire tokenholder base.





What the Crypto Community Is Saying

The rise of BTC3 has not gone unnoticed. Influencers like Crypto Vlog and Token Empire have published detailed reviews on why Bitcoin Swift is attracting investors. Both emphasize its unique PoY system and AI-powered infrastructure. Meanwhile, Crypto Show and Crypto League break down how the project’s presale is already showing strong traction. The reviews focus on its compliance-first design, performance incentives, and accessible governance.

Many creators point to its use of Telegram and X as a sign of its open approach to community building. BTC3 is one of the few projects where early users don’t just speculate, they participate and shape the network’s growth.

Access and Participation

Bitcoin Swift is accessible via a non-custodial, Solana-compatible interface, allowing users to join the presale without centralized exchange registration. With just two days remaining in Stage 1, interested participants can still lock in the $1.00 price before the token enters Stage 2 at $2.00.

More details on the protocol, presale timeline, and documentation are available on the official website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

